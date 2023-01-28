Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Donna Leah Waldrup, 60, De Soto
Donna Leah Waldrup, 60, of De Soto died Jan. 27, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Waldrup enjoyed fishing, camping, going to the lake, swimming, being outdoors and crafting. Born Nov. 24, 1962, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Harriett “Pat” (Short) and Theodore “Ted” Davison.
myleaderpaper.com
Narvel Eugene “Gene” Cooper, 94, Crystal City
Narvel Eugene “Gene” Cooper, 94, of Crystal City died Jan. 27, 2023, at his home. Mr. Cooper was retired from Pittsburgh Plate Glass in Crystal City and River Cement (now Buzzi Unicem) in Festus. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Festus/Crystal City and a member of the Shekinah Masonic Lodge in Crystal City. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, listening to music and spending time with his family and friends. Born May 10, 1928, in Sylvester, Texas, he was the son of the late Lottie (Phillips) and John Oliver Cooper. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Rebecca (Park) Cooper.
KMOV
New hire in detective unit credited for Jefferson County’s high stolen vehicle recovery rate
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Car thefts have increased across the region. But, one county is reporting a massive crackdown on the crime plaguing the greater St. Louis area. Kevin Moore is a lifelong Jefferson County resident. He and his wife live off Seckman Road in Imperial. “I’ve had things stolen...
KMOV
Granite City adding businesses despite uncertain future of steel mill
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Granite City officials are touting several new businesses coming to the area. Mayor Mike Parkinson told News 4 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Cavalier Furniture will fill vacant spaces in the Nameoki Corridor. Parkinson and other leaders and residents are preparing for the likely departure...
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Injured After Ice Covered Crash in Ste. Genevieve County
(Kinsey) A man from Park Hills was injured Monday in a one vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Highway ‘D-D’ west of Kinsey Lane when 28-year-old Corey Schibbelhut was driving his Mazda 5 too fast for the icy conditions, causing the vehicle to slide off the road and strike a utility pole.
myleaderpaper.com
Steven Paul Chadwick, 59, De Soto
Steven Paul Chadwick, 59, of De Soto died Jan. 23, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Chadwick was retired and had been a member of Local 1268 out of Belvidere, Ill. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and spending time with his family and friends. Born July 14, 1963, in Perryville, he was the son of Caroline (Vernon) Chadwick of Festus and the late Lloyd Marvin Chadwick.
Red Bud man wins $1.9 million in Waterloo Queen of Hearts
At the start of Tuesday night, everyone knew there would be a guaranteed millionaire at the Queen of Hearts drawing in Waterloo, Illinois, but no one knew how long it would take.
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
myleaderpaper.com
Dennis Elbert Cain, 69, Hillsboro
Dennis Elbert Cain, 69, of Hillsboro, died Jan. 24, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Cain was a tool and die maker at Glaxo-Smith-Kline. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Born Aug. 23, 1953, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Madeline (Ritter) and Elbert Cain.
Congregation helps St. Peters neighbors hit hard by July floods
One group of Lutheran Christian servants spent part of the weekend helping people in a St. Peters subdivision repair their homes.
myleaderpaper.com
Kevin Lee Dobbins, 57, Hillsboro
Kevin Lee Dobbins, 57, of Hillsboro died Jan. 25, 2023, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. Mr. Dobbins owned his own company specializing in IT and programming work. He was a member of Boy Scouts of America and had earned the distinction of Eagle Scout. He was an animal lover and enjoyed playing with his computer and his pets as well as spending time with his family and friends. Born July 24, 1965, in St. Louis, he was the son of Bettye Dobbins-Dohack of St. Louis County.
stlouiscnr.com
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry
Jeff Lantz, Sr. Steps Down as President of Lantz Homes, Inc., Transfers Leadership Role to Jeff Lantz, II. After 35 years of serving home and business owners across the St. Louis region, Jeff Lantz, Sr. has stepped away from his role as president of Lantz Homes, Inc., handing over the family business to son and third-generation home builder, Jeff Lantz, II. The company, rebranded as Lantz Homes & Remodels, will carry on Jeff, Sr.’s dedication to homebuilding excellence while expanding into custom remodeling and renovation services to meet the changing needs of the market.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close the Sunset Hills store
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said that it’s in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The company told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores. One of the stores closing is in the St. Louis area. The Bed Bath & Beyond in […]
kfmo.com
Jefferson County Wreck
Two people from Cadet, 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal and 39 year old Amy M Morgan, are recovering from injuries they received in a traffic crash that took place Sunday evening just before 6 o'clock. According to reports from the Highway Patrol Charles A. Voight, of Hillsboro, was headed west on Route A, at Pioneer Road, when he drove his pick up into the path of another pick up driven east on Route A by 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal of Cadet. O'Neal was seriously injured while his passenger, Morgan, was moderately injured. Voight also received moderate injuries. They were all taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention
(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for popular Italian restaurant Mama’s on The Hill […]
myleaderpaper.com
Wallace Howard Burton Sr., 83, Festus
Wallace Howard Burton Sr., 83, of Festus died Jan. 25, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Wallace retired from the Chrysler assembly plant in Fenton. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the National Rifle Association and the American Numismatic Association. Born Jan. 15, 1940, in Kingston, Ark., he was the son of the late Ethel (Norrington) and Marvin Everett Burton. He was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years: Ingeborg (Benkovszky) Burton, a native of Vienna, Austria.
kfmo.com
Pedestrian Hit in Washington County
(Washington County MO) A Mineral Point woman, Amanda S. Kean, is suffering serious injuries after she was struck by an SUV Saturday evening just before 6 o'clock in Washington County. According to Highway Patrol reports Kean was walking east in the westbound lanes of Old Highway 8 when she was struck by an SUV driven west by 47 year old Tanya A. Wood of Mineral Point. Kean was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Wood was not injured.
3 LGBTQ bars in The Grove receive threats from unknown caller
ST. LOUIS — An unknown caller threatened to shoot up three LGBTQ bars in The Grove in St. Louis over the weekend. Rehab, Just John and PRISM STL all received disturbing calls between Saturday night and Sunday morning from someone threatening to harm staff and their patrons and shoot up the establishments.
