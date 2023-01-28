Auburn offers 5-star 2024 recruit Mike Matthews in football and basketball

Mike Matthews is one of the premier recruits in the 2024 recruiting class. A five-star athlete in football he is also a talented basketball player and on Friday Auburn extended him a scholarship offer to play both football and basketball.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has the ability to play either wide receiver or safety at the next level.

He is the No. 3 overall recruit and No. 1 athlete in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 1 player from Georiga.

He caught 48 passes for 1,030 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior for Parkview High School. On defense, he made 20 tackles and picked off one pass as a safety.

He does not have a ranking in basketball but has reported an offer from Mississippi State and plays shooting guard.

Auburn signed Tre Donaldson as a dual-sport athlete in the 2022 recruiting class but he elected to just play basketball.

