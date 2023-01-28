ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn offers 5-star 2024 recruit Mike Matthews in football and basketball

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s31yt_0kUWFcri00

Mike Matthews is one of the premier recruits in the 2024 recruiting class. A five-star athlete in football he is also a talented basketball player and on Friday Auburn extended him a scholarship offer to play both football and basketball.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has the ability to play either wide receiver or safety at the next level.

He is the No. 3 overall recruit and No. 1 athlete in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 1 player from Georiga.

He caught 48 passes for 1,030 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior for Parkview High School. On defense, he made 20 tackles and picked off one pass as a safety.

He does not have a ranking in basketball but has reported an offer from Mississippi State and plays shooting guard.

Auburn signed Tre Donaldson as a dual-sport athlete in the 2022 recruiting class but he elected to just play basketball.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gymnast Piper Smith announces retirement

Auburn gymnastics senior Piper Smith announced her retirement from gymnastics this weekend. “After lots of prayer, I have decided to end my gymnastics career a little early,” she posed to Instagram on Saturday. Smith closes her collegiate career with a ring on her finger, having been part of the...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

No. 3 Auburn at No. 2 TCU canceled

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 3 Auburn equestrian team will have to wait an extra day to kick off its 2023 spring campaign as the team's meet vs. No. 2 TCU has been canceled. The Tigers and the Horned Frogs were schedule to compete Friday, February 3, but the contest was canceled due to the extension of a winter storm warning issued in north Texas. The meet will not be rescheduled.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football working to flip 4-star Florida LB commit

This weekend, the Auburn football program hosted a massive Junior Day, the first big recruiting event on campus since Hugh Freeze and the new staff were hired. Recruits from the 2024, 2025, 2026, and even 2027 recruiting classes were on the Plains to check things out. The Tigers’ lone commit...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Coming up clutch: Ja’Keith Carr leads Auburn High to area championship

Every basketball player has a routine for shooting free throws. Ja’Keith Carr is no different. He receives the ball from the referee, inhales, exhales, dribbles once then pauses for a beat, then takes his shot. Against Central-Phenix City, in a one-possession overtime game, with four seconds left, the game...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Opelika’s Bryce Speakman signs with Gadsden State Community College

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika High School senior Bryce Speakman has signed to play baseball at Gadsden State Community College. Congratulations, Bryce!. “I just felt it was the right place for me. I wanted to go the junior college route, I felt it was the best route for me. I really liked what coach Lewis had to offer up at Gadsen State,” said Opelika senior Bryce Speakman.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown

Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
thebamabuzz.com

20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
ALABAMA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Alabama Electronic Bingo Ban Causes Major Lay-Offs at Victoryland Casino

Al.com reported that this was announced by Dr Lewis Benefield, the casino’s president and a veterinarian based in Montgomery. Victoryland Casino President Hopes Business Will Pick Up with New Horse Racing Machines. Despite the setback, Victoryland Casino is seeking to recover by introducing new machines for betting on historical...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Kristen Walters

Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama

A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WTVM

Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 11 years, we now know Opelika Jane Doe as Amore Wiggins. Family members like stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, are in the Lee County Jail, while her father, Lamar Vickerstaff, faces murder charges. The woman whose son discovered the skull 11 years ago of Amore Wiggins remembers...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
TALLASSEE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
262K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy