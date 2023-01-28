ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer portal defensive back from SEC schedules visit to Ohio State

By Josh Keatley
 4 days ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes have attempted to be active in the transfer portal and have actually already added some talent in former Syracuse safety, Ja’Had Carter. We have previously talked about the likelihood of adding more defensive talent through the portal and it looks like the next possible prospect comes in from the SEC.

Davison Igbinosun is a former four-star cornerback from New Jersey in the 2022 class, and after spending one season at Ole Miss is looking to make a change. The former high school All-American wasted no time seeing the field, starting ten games and accumulating 36 tackles and five pass breakups this past season.

Igbinosun is scheduled to visit Columbus, Ohio, over the weekend and is strongly considering the Buckeyes, Michigan, and Tennessee. He has been considered one of the best portal entries this off-season and is expected to improve upon his Freshman All-American 2022 season. Igbinosun elected to enter the portal after Ole Miss elected to make some coaching changes on the defensive side of the football.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

