Illinois Pork Scholarships Are Open – IPPA release annual scholarship applications for undergraduate students.

Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Applications available for students to receive $500 scholarship from Pike County sheriff
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must...
Illinois to invest $13 million into pre-apprenticeship program
CHICAGO (CBS) – The State of Illinois is doubling down on a new program that prepares young people for careers in building and construction.On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced $13 million is going to the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program. It was implemented last year. The state is hoping to expand it's capacity by 40% to serve an estimated 1,400 students from diverse backgrounds."It's clear that there's a bright future ahead of us because this next round of funding will open the door for even more diverse workers to thrive," Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said.Participants will get a stipend, along with free tuition, trade certifications, and more support to help them advance to a full apprenticeship, and eventually, long term employment.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
Illinois accepting applications for new cannabis dispensary licenses
People wanting to get into the cannabis business have a new chance starting Monday.
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/30/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks and some are suggesting significant changes to address Illinois’ unfunded pension liability. While the state has until the end of the spring session to approve a budget that is set to begin July 1st, many lawmakers believe something needs done as soon as possible. Illinois’ five statewide pension systems had a total unfunded liability of $140 billion in the fiscal year 2022. Many downstate lawmakers are concerned of more tax increases. Governor J.B. Pritzker will deliver his budget and State of the State address February 15th in Springfield.
25newsnow.com
Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition
BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
wgnradio.com
What is the big opportunity surrounding Illinois’ new DNR?
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter talks about the new Illinois Director of Natural Resources and the big opportunity surrounding her. Later he discusses what it’s like to hunt the most physically challenging game bird in North America.
Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Those looking for help with rent or city utilities now have a deadline to apply. The State Assistance for Housing Relief or “SAFHR” announced the decision to close applications by Jan. 31. The remaining funds will be given out to those in need until it runs out. The program was created to The post Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
thelansingjournal.com
Illinoisans reminded to utilize Earned Income Tax Credit
CHICAGO, Ill. (January 29, 2023) — With thousands of Illinoisans failing to take advantage of savings offered by the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and state Earned Income Credit (EIC) each tax season, Governor JB Pritzker is reminding qualifying taxpayers to claim these valuable benefits. To be eligible...
Where is Illinois on the List of the ‘Fastest Talking’ States?
A website ranked all the states from the "Fastest Talkers" to the "Slowest Talkers" and you may be shocked to see where Illinois is on this list, we were... According to the website preply.com, and its list of The Fastest and Slowest Talking States, Illinois is one of the 10 SLOWEST talking states in the country. Illinois ranks 41st on the list with only 4.96 syllables per second, the only states that talk slower than Illinois are all southern states like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and South Carolina. On the site they say...
starvedrock.media
Normandy hires East St. Louis native as new superintendent
A former principal at Sumner High School in St. Louis will serve as the next superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative. Michael Triplett, associate superintendent of learning services for Olathe Public Schools in Kansas, beat out two local finalists for the position. Triplett, 53, grew up in East St. Louis...
advantagenews.com
Pritzker flips on wind farm support
A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for sighting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbine siting everywhere but Chicago.
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
Illinois Secretary of State: Some vanity plates requests too offensive
(The Center Square) – Customized vanity license plates are a popular way for drivers to distinguish themselves from the pack. However, some don’t make the cut. “BITEME” is one of 400 requested custom license plate letter combinations that were rejected by the Secretary of State’s office last year. The requested plate falls into the "potentially offensive" category. “It’s subjective,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told The Center Square. “Everybody’s...
KYTV
Missouri state housing relief program applicants to be put on a waitlist due to high capacity
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The State Assistance for Housing Relief program (SAFHR) for renters and landlords says new applicants will be put on a waitlist. According to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, the reason for the waitlist is that the SAFHR program has more requests than there are funds available.
Governor Pritzker Reminds Eligible Taxpayers to Take Advantage of Earned Income Tax Credit
CHICAGO- With thousands of Illinoisans failing to take advantage of savings offered by the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and state Earned Income Credit (EIC) each tax season, Governor JB Pritzker is reminding qualifying taxpayers to claim these valuable benefits. “My administration’s first focus will always be supporting Illinois’...
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
Comments / 0