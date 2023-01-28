Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Booher: 7-Round Detroit Lions 2023 Mock Draft
With the offseason upon the Detroit Lions, the focus remains on building a winner. Lions general manager Brad Holmes is facing a critical offseason, as the team’s 9-8 finish has the fanbase eager to return to the postseason. The Lions are aching to play in the playoffs, as it’s now been six seasons since the organization last made it.
NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys Select Offensive Lineman Ahead of Veteran Roster Moves?
FRISCO - As football fans prepare for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, the Dallas Cowboys and 29 other teams are preparing for the offseason. For Dallas, it will be an offseason to evaluate players, even as coach Mike McCarthy's own review...
3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets
The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
Patriots Shrine Bowl Practice Day 3: Which Players Catching Bill Belichick’s Attention?
LAS VEGAS -- The New England Patriots, led by receivers coach Troy Brown, wrapped up their third practice session at the East-West Shrine Bowl in the cold and wet Fertitta Complex at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Brown stood in front of the microphone, exasperated after a difficult offensive performance...
Why No Packers on Lists of Top NFL Free Agents?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – ESPN and Pro Football Focus released their lists of the top 50 players scheduled to hit free agency this offseason. No members of the Green Bay Packers made those lists. A high percentage of the upcoming free agents are members of the 2019 draft class....
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
What Super Bowl Offensive Lines Say for Bears
The Super Bowl teams are being hailed universally as the best teams in the conferences and unless you're from Cincinnati it's difficult to doubt this. The Bears had nothing but praise for the NFC champion Eagles after they faced them and lost 25-20 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
Harbaugh’s Annual NFL Flirtation Appears Over
After a month of speculation regarding his future at the University of Michigan, it appears that Jim Harbaugh's annual flirtation with the NFL is officially over. Although Harbaugh has issued multiple statements over the last month about his intention to remain at Michigan for 2023 and beyond, those statements have come up far short of being forceful and definitive. Instead, the veteran head coach would throw in phrases such as, "no man knows the future", or "I expect that I will be" coaching Michigan in 2023. Every statement issued by Harbaugh left the door open to the possibility that he may (or may not) be coaching Michigan in 2023 - leading to weeks of speculation by fans and media.
Buccaneers Teammates React to Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement
It's official, early on Wednesday morning Tom Brady let the Buccaneers organization know that he'd be retiring and calling it a career after 23 years in the NFL. Last year he announced his retirement on the same day, February 1st, and the same goes for this year but this time it seems like it's sealed and concrete.
Why Trading for Trey Lance Seems Unlikely
NASHVILLE – It’s not really a proper offseason until an anonymous NFL executive speculates on a team's quarterback position. The Tennessee Titans can check that box off the list now. The Athletic’s Mike Sando on Monday quoted one unnamed suit as saying, “I think (San Francisco) will trade...
BREAKING: Tom Brady Officially Makes Decision on Retirement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire from football. This time, it's for good. Brady initially retired from football last offseason, but that only lasted about 40 days before he announced that he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, things didn't go as planned as Brady and Tampa struggled for much of the season and were eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.
Indianapolis Colts have just One of ESPN’s Top 50 Free Agents
After a disappointing 2022 season, it's no surprise that the Indianapolis Colts don't have a list of in-demand free agents other teams are looking to poach. According to ESPN's latest Top 50 Free Agent Rankings, the Colts have just one player among the league's best set to hit the open market.
Lamar Jackson New Coach BREAKING: 2nd Interview with Ravens
Is Dave Canales the answer for the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff - and for Lamar Jackson?. After obviously impressing in his first meeting with the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales seems to be closing in on the vacant offensive coordinator job in Baltimore. Baltimore has reportedly requested...
Damar Hamlin Calls on LeBron James, Tom Brady to Help Him with His CPR Challenge
On Jan. 2, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. He received an outpour of support from players and fans, and now wants to return the favor to the medical staff that ultimately saved his life. Hamlin recently announced...
Cowboys Trade For Bengals WR Tee Higgins? Dak Help - And Follow the Money
The 2022 Dallas Cowboys receiving room was essentially "CeeDee Lamb or bust'' during the regular season and in the playoffs, a fact that highlights a need for another star receiver at The Star. Names such as Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins have been floated as candidates, but here is...
