Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
atozsports.com
Proof showing the refs’ missed call that helped the Chiefs beat the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs put on another show in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season. This time, it was the Cheifs who came out on top 23-20 and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons. When the...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Arquon Bush, Cornerback, Cincinnati Bearcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Tom Brady Announces Retirement; Commanders Affected?. By Jeremy Brener Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets
The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Harbaugh’s Annual NFL Flirtation Appears Over
After a month of speculation regarding his future at the University of Michigan, it appears that Jim Harbaugh's annual flirtation with the NFL is officially over. Although Harbaugh has issued multiple statements over the last month about his intention to remain at Michigan for 2023 and beyond, those statements have come up far short of being forceful and definitive. Instead, the veteran head coach would throw in phrases such as, "no man knows the future", or "I expect that I will be" coaching Michigan in 2023. Every statement issued by Harbaugh left the door open to the possibility that he may (or may not) be coaching Michigan in 2023 - leading to weeks of speculation by fans and media.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Shrine Bowl Practice Day 3: Which Players Catching Bill Belichick’s Attention?
LAS VEGAS -- The New England Patriots, led by receivers coach Troy Brown, wrapped up their third practice session at the East-West Shrine Bowl in the cold and wet Fertitta Complex at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Brown stood in front of the microphone, exasperated after a difficult offensive performance...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Trade For Bengals WR Tee Higgins? Dak Help - And Follow the Money
The 2022 Dallas Cowboys receiving room was essentially "CeeDee Lamb or bust'' during the regular season and in the playoffs, a fact that highlights a need for another star receiver at The Star. Names such as Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins have been floated as candidates, but here is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Byron Young, Defensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide
Byron Young, for the Crimson Tide, showed up in Tuscaloosa and was a part of the team from the very beginning, where he recorded twenty three tackles in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, Selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Trolled LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on Twitter after the Tide’s win over the Tigers in 2020. Young increased his playing time, and in 2021, he played in all fifteen games, with seven starts. Byron Young was the eleventh-ranked defensive end and the seventh-best player in Mississippi, where he resides from Laurel, Mississippi. At West Jones High School, Young had one hundred and twenty five tackles in his career.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Instant Reaction: Tom Brady is Retiring ‘For Good’
CINCINNATI — Tom Brady is retiring. The NFL legend made the announcement on Wednesday morning. "I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in a 53-second video. "Thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me." Brady held back tears as he made the announcement from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buccaneers Teammates React to Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement
It's official, early on Wednesday morning Tom Brady let the Buccaneers organization know that he'd be retiring and calling it a career after 23 years in the NFL. Last year he announced his retirement on the same day, February 1st, and the same goes for this year but this time it seems like it's sealed and concrete.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Unsung Hero’ Kearse to Surgery: ‘I Gave It Everything’
FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Dak Prescott, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Podcast: Trade Deadline Talk with Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports
In part 1 Chase and James hit on the latest round of Hornets trade rumors in"Real or Not Real". Then in part 2 they welcome one of the best sourced NBA reporters in the business Jake Fischer to discuss:. Charlotte's front office perception around the NBA. An update on the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins Get Good Cap News, But Work Remains
The Miami Dolphins still are going to have a lot of work to do to get reshape their roster this offseason with their salary-cap constraints, but they did get some good news in that department Monday. NFL teams were informed Monday, per multiple reports, that the salary cap for 2023...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers Fan Favorite Rich Hill Throws MLB Under the Bus Over Ever-Changing Baseball
Though Major League Baseball may pride itself in its authenticity, there is one aspect in particular that does not align with the MLB’s aim to preserve the game in the most genuine way possible. When it comes to the actual baseballs that are used in the game, there seems to be a lack of consistency.
Comments / 0