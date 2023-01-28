ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets

The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Harbaugh’s Annual NFL Flirtation Appears Over

After a month of speculation regarding his future at the University of Michigan, it appears that Jim Harbaugh's annual flirtation with the NFL is officially over. Although Harbaugh has issued multiple statements over the last month about his intention to remain at Michigan for 2023 and beyond, those statements have come up far short of being forceful and definitive. Instead, the veteran head coach would throw in phrases such as, "no man knows the future", or "I expect that I will be" coaching Michigan in 2023. Every statement issued by Harbaugh left the door open to the possibility that he may (or may not) be coaching Michigan in 2023 - leading to weeks of speculation by fans and media.
ANN ARBOR, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Draft Profile: Byron Young, Defensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide

Byron Young, for the Crimson Tide, showed up in Tuscaloosa and was a part of the team from the very beginning, where he recorded twenty three tackles in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, Selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Trolled LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on Twitter after the Tide’s win over the Tigers in 2020. Young increased his playing time, and in 2021, he played in all fifteen games, with seven starts. Byron Young was the eleventh-ranked defensive end and the seventh-best player in Mississippi, where he resides from Laurel, Mississippi. At West Jones High School, Young had one hundred and twenty five tackles in his career.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Instant Reaction: Tom Brady is Retiring ‘For Good’

CINCINNATI — Tom Brady is retiring. The NFL legend made the announcement on Wednesday morning. "I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in a 53-second video. "Thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me." Brady held back tears as he made the announcement from...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Buccaneers Teammates React to Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement

It's official, early on Wednesday morning Tom Brady let the Buccaneers organization know that he'd be retiring and calling it a career after 23 years in the NFL. Last year he announced his retirement on the same day, February 1st, and the same goes for this year but this time it seems like it's sealed and concrete.
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys ‘Unsung Hero’ Kearse to Surgery: ‘I Gave It Everything’

FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Dak Prescott, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as...
MINNESOTA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Podcast: Trade Deadline Talk with Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports

In part 1 Chase and James hit on the latest round of Hornets trade rumors in"Real or Not Real". Then in part 2 they welcome one of the best sourced NBA reporters in the business Jake Fischer to discuss:. Charlotte's front office perception around the NBA. An update on the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dolphins Get Good Cap News, But Work Remains

The Miami Dolphins still are going to have a lot of work to do to get reshape their roster this offseason with their salary-cap constraints, but they did get some good news in that department Monday. NFL teams were informed Monday, per multiple reports, that the salary cap for 2023...

