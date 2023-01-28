After a month of speculation regarding his future at the University of Michigan, it appears that Jim Harbaugh's annual flirtation with the NFL is officially over. Although Harbaugh has issued multiple statements over the last month about his intention to remain at Michigan for 2023 and beyond, those statements have come up far short of being forceful and definitive. Instead, the veteran head coach would throw in phrases such as, "no man knows the future", or "I expect that I will be" coaching Michigan in 2023. Every statement issued by Harbaugh left the door open to the possibility that he may (or may not) be coaching Michigan in 2023 - leading to weeks of speculation by fans and media.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO