Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
Forsyth County library exhibit highlights Jewish history in AtlantaJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Tyre Nichols: Church interrupted as 200 men recite a Brotherhood Creed
“Shameful” is how Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis III describes the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. Purvis was so affected that he halted worship services to lead a Brotherhood Creed accompanied by hundreds of men in the church Sunday.
Tactical unit used in Memphis police beating similar to unit previously used in Atlanta
ATLANTA — More details are coming out linking the Memphis police chief to the city of Atlanta. The west Tennessee police chief, Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, worked with APD during the time a taskforce similar to the one used in Tyre Nichols traffic stop was implemented here. “When I heard...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Protestors call for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign
Mother, bus driver charged after Paulding County school bus altercation. Mother, bus driver charged after Paulding County school bus altercation. Better Call Harry: How much do you know about your tax preparer?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Better Call Harry: How much do you know about your tax preparer?. Georgia Officials:...
Breaking news & breaking barriers -- Jocelyn Dorsey did it all as Atlanta’s first Black news anchor
Jocelyn is Atlanta’s first African American news anchor who did so much for our station and our community throughout her 45 years at WSB-TV.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parents of sons killed by police take their fight to the Georgia State Capitol
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They all have one thing in common, their sons were killed by metro Atlanta police officers. A group of about a dozen parents rallied inside the state capitol on Monday. The consistent message from grieving loved ones is that the people who’ve been killed,...
Construction permit to be issued that will allow police training facility at center of protests to move forward
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced Tuesday an agreement was in place to allow for the construction permit to be issued in the building of the much-contested Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has been the subject of a yearlong protest movement known as "Stop Cop City."
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bar fight leads to shots fired, 1 taken into custody in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after a big fight outside of a bar overnight in northeast Atlanta. Police say someone was jumped by at least three men outside of Blu Lagoon in the 2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE. Investigators say the...
Democratic leaders in Southern states urge Biden, DNC to select Atlanta as 2024 convention host
Top Democratic leaders from Georgia and 12 other states addressed a letter to President Joe Biden throwing their support behind Atlanta to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Real News Network
1,300 social justice groups demand Atlanta mayor resign over Tortuguita’s death
This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 31, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Over 1,300 climate, justice and community groups are calling for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign over the police killing of anti-“Cop City” activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán on January 18, issuing a strong rebuke to Dickens for his refusal to even condemn the killing.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hip-Hop icon Lil Wayne’s ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’ coming to Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hip-Hop icon Lil Wayne is hitting the road this spring, preparing to bring some of his greatest hits to cities across the country. The “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation will visit 28 cities across the country, including a stop in Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police investigating suspicious package on Trinity Avenue
Historic Oakland Cemetery fundraises to pay thousands in winter freeze damage. Historic Oakland Cemetery fundraises to pay thousands in winter freeze damage. Protestors call for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign. Updated: 57 minutes ago. "We are not accepting this. This is not progress." Atlanta family pleads for help finding...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two men in critical condition after shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza
The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent in the last four years. INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear. Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. Susana Morales’s cell phone...
Slim & Husky’s To Open Location At Morehouse College
Slim & Husky’s is expanding its footprint in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. This month, the popular culinary and lifestyle brand took to Instagram to let its supporters know that it would be opening a new location on the campus of Morehouse College in February. “[We are] committed to...
Metro Atlanta pastor issues call to action in accountability following death of Tyre Nichols
A metro Atlanta pastor is calling for justice and action following the death of Tyre Nichols.
2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say
Two people have been injured in a shooting in Cobb County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Protesters: ‘Cop City’ activist’s killing doesn’t make sense
ATLANTA (AP) — Tortuguita’s cautious voice rang out from a platform amid the tall pines the first time Vienna met them: “Who goes there?” she remembers them calling. The tree-dweller, who chose the moniker Tortuguita – Spanish for “Little Turtle” – over their given name, was perched above the forest floor in the woods just […]
Source: Deal reached to move forward with APD training facility with community, forest protections
ATLANTA — A landmark deal to move forward with the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center with protections for the community and forest has been reached in principle between the City of Atlanta, DeKalb County, and the Atlanta Police Foundation, according to a source familiar with the negotiation, who spoke with Channel 2′s Mark Winne.
Guilty pleas entered in 2017 killing at Atlanta’s Barcelona Wine Bar
Four men involved in the shooting death of an employee at Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta entered guilty pleas M...
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Two men were shot in the parking lot of Village Shops of Gainesville during a busy shopping time.
Woman stabbed during argument with another woman in Atlanta
A woman is recovering after being stabbed during an argument in Atlanta.
