ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Protestors call for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign

Mother, bus driver charged after Paulding County school bus altercation. Mother, bus driver charged after Paulding County school bus altercation. Better Call Harry: How much do you know about your tax preparer?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Better Call Harry: How much do you know about your tax preparer?. Georgia Officials:...
ATLANTA, GA
Real News Network

1,300 social justice groups demand Atlanta mayor resign over Tortuguita’s death

This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 31, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Over 1,300 climate, justice and community groups are calling for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign over the police killing of anti-“Cop City” activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán on January 18, issuing a strong rebuke to Dickens for his refusal to even condemn the killing.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hip-Hop icon Lil Wayne’s ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’ coming to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hip-Hop icon Lil Wayne is hitting the road this spring, preparing to bring some of his greatest hits to cities across the country. The “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation will visit 28 cities across the country, including a stop in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police investigating suspicious package on Trinity Avenue

Historic Oakland Cemetery fundraises to pay thousands in winter freeze damage. Historic Oakland Cemetery fundraises to pay thousands in winter freeze damage. Protestors call for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign. Updated: 57 minutes ago. "We are not accepting this. This is not progress." Atlanta family pleads for help finding...
ATLANTA, GA
defpen

Slim & Husky’s To Open Location At Morehouse College

Slim & Husky’s is expanding its footprint in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. This month, the popular culinary and lifestyle brand took to Instagram to let its supporters know that it would be opening a new location on the campus of Morehouse College in February. “[We are] committed to...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Protesters: ‘Cop City’ activist’s killing doesn’t make sense

ATLANTA (AP) — Tortuguita’s cautious voice rang out from a platform amid the tall pines the first time Vienna met them: “Who goes there?” she remembers them calling. The tree-dweller, who chose the moniker Tortuguita – Spanish for “Little Turtle” – over their given name, was perched above the forest floor in the woods just […]
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy