Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
Forsyth County library exhibit highlights Jewish history in AtlantaJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
One injured, 12 families displaced after Norcross apartment fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man was injured and 12 families have been displaced after an apartment fire in Norcross Jan. 31. Firefighters responded to the Terra at Norcross Apartments located at 3600 Park Colony Drive NW in Norcross around 10:15 a.m. Fire crews fought flames on the second story and in the attic; the fire was under control by 11:19 a.m.
Woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hurt overnight in a shooting at a DeKalb County shopping plaza, according to police. At this time, there is very little additional information. However, 11Alive has learned that the female victim was shot on Memorial Drive at Rockbridge Road, which is the...
Man shoots victim and himself in Marietta, police say
Two men were injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Marietta.
Child taken to the hospital after being struck by school bus in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur. DeKalb Dispatch received a call about a child struck by a school bus on the 3800 block of Brown Drive around 7:15 a.m. The DeKalb Police Department says a 7-year-old boy slipped...
DeKalb property covered in trash cleaned up after years of neglect
There are new developments in the case of a blighted property Channel 2 Action News first told you about in October. The huge piles of trash are being cleared away after years.
Fire breaks out at Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville
DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The fire began in an electrical unit around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The DeKalb County School Board will hold a vote tomorrow to determine how to send the revenue from a new sales tax. A new Sequoyah Middle School building is among the projects being considered.
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Newton County highway
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a Newton County highway Monday evening, authorities said....
Bar fight leads to shots fired, 1 taken into custody in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after a big fight outside of a bar overnight in northeast Atlanta. Police say someone was jumped by at least three men outside of Blu Lagoon in the 2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE. Investigators say the...
Barricaded suspect fired on SWAT officers in Gwinnett County standoff, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers are on the scene of an active SWAT situation in Sugar Hill. Police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that early Tuesday morning man is barricaded inside a home near Sycamore Road. It is unclear if anyone has been injured or if anyone else is inside the home.
13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving Jonesboro home, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday morning. Authorities say 13-year-old Janiyah Willis left her home on the 7000th block of Conkle Road in Jonesboro at around 11:15 a.m. without permission. That was the last time anyone heard from her.
Two men in critical condition after shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza
The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent in the last four years. INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear. Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. Susana Morales’s cell phone...
Person killed in hit-and-run in Newton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is dead after being hit by a car on Highway 36 in Covington. The incident occurred just before midnight last night. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe the car responsible is a Ford and has damage on the...
SWAT standoff in Gwinnett County started with 10-year-old girl being kidnapped, police say
Police say a man is barricaded inside a home near Sycamore Road. It is unclear if anyone else is inside the home.
Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
Fulton County family pleads for help finding stolen family dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A southwest Atlanta family is pleading for your help in finding their dog. The family said someone took their pup on Friday afternoon. The dog’s name is Alan, nicknamed “Al Pal”. Atlanta Police said the dog theft happened on Brookline Street.
Newton County teen left school, never returned home, authorities say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Newton County need your help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Newton County. Officials said Imani Gooden did not return home from school on Jan. 27. Gooden is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long pink...
GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
The GBI is investigating after a MARTA sergeant was hospitalized Monday night following an argument with her ex-boyfriend that turned violent and resulted in her shooting him as he attacked her, according to authorities.
Man shot by on-duty MARTA police officer after beating, strangling her
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The officer reportedly met with Clevean Kareem Ali Lambert near Fairlie and Lower Wall Streets around 9:15 p.m. Monday night. He allegedly hit the officer, dragged her, strangled her and hit her repeatedly. Lambert tried to grab the officer’s gun, but she shot him. Lambert got into a car and wrecked near Decatur and Bell Streets. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remains in the ICU.
Henry County police looking for persons of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people entered the CVS at 80 Fairview Road in Ellenwood around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The men then took the store’s cash register before fleeing into an SUV. Anyone with...
Fulton County Sheriff considers renaming its SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
