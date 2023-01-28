ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The officer reportedly met with Clevean Kareem Ali Lambert near Fairlie and Lower Wall Streets around 9:15 p.m. Monday night. He allegedly hit the officer, dragged her, strangled her and hit her repeatedly. Lambert tried to grab the officer’s gun, but she shot him. Lambert got into a car and wrecked near Decatur and Bell Streets. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remains in the ICU.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO