One injured, 12 families displaced after Norcross apartment fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man was injured and 12 families have been displaced after an apartment fire in Norcross Jan. 31. Firefighters responded to the Terra at Norcross Apartments located at 3600 Park Colony Drive NW in Norcross around 10:15 a.m. Fire crews fought flames on the second story and in the attic; the fire was under control by 11:19 a.m.
NORCROSS, GA
Fire breaks out at Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The fire began in an electrical unit around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The DeKalb County School Board will hold a vote tomorrow to determine how to send the revenue from a new sales tax. A new Sequoyah Middle School building is among the projects being considered.
DORAVILLE, GA
Person killed in hit-and-run in Newton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is dead after being hit by a car on Highway 36 in Covington. The incident occurred just before midnight last night. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe the car responsible is a Ford and has damage on the...
COVINGTON, GA
Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
GRIFFIN, GA
Fulton County family pleads for help finding stolen family dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A southwest Atlanta family is pleading for your help in finding their dog. The family said someone took their pup on Friday afternoon. The dog’s name is Alan, nicknamed “Al Pal”. Atlanta Police said the dog theft happened on Brookline Street.
ATLANTA, GA
Newton County teen left school, never returned home, authorities say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Newton County need your help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Newton County. Officials said Imani Gooden did not return home from school on Jan. 27. Gooden is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long pink...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Man shot by on-duty MARTA police officer after beating, strangling her

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The officer reportedly met with Clevean Kareem Ali Lambert near Fairlie and Lower Wall Streets around 9:15 p.m. Monday night. He allegedly hit the officer, dragged her, strangled her and hit her repeatedly. Lambert tried to grab the officer’s gun, but she shot him. Lambert got into a car and wrecked near Decatur and Bell Streets. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remains in the ICU.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County police looking for persons of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people entered the CVS at 80 Fairview Road in Ellenwood around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The men then took the store’s cash register before fleeing into an SUV. Anyone with...
HENRY COUNTY, GA

