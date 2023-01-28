Read full article on original website
This Is the Snowiest City in Michigan
Sault Ste. Marieis the only city in Chippewa County, Michigan, and the county seat. It is the second-most populous city in the Upper Peninsula after Marquette, with 13,337 people according to the 2020 census.
Michigan Temperatures to Get Dangerously Cold – Here’s Where
Michigan, at long last, got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the massive snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets...
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Coldest air of the season arrives in Michigan
Temperatures plummet overnight into Tuesday am. Even colder air is coming for Friday and into the first half of the weekend. Double digits below zero may be possible.
Impressive snowfall totals from around West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that the snow has stopped falling, we can finally see just how much landed in West Michigan! Below is our full list so far, don't see your city listed? Send a report to news@13onyourside.com.
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Plymouth Ice Fest, Oddities and Horror, beer history, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Bundle up this weekend! It's going to be cold and full of things to do. Find more things to do here. Browse dozens of ice sculptures around Downtown Plymouth during this annual winter event. There will be a petting zoo, an ice bar, "Frozen" playing at the Penn Theater, and more.
Wind chills in the single digits expected this week in Metro Detroit
Metro Detroiters can expect some snow relief next week, but are advised to be aware of temperatures that will feel below zero. "We'll see wind chills dropping down to the single digits" and possibly below zero in Detroit on Monday night into Tuesday morning, said Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Detroit office.
Check out the snowfall totals for West Michigan from the weekend storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All of West Michigan saw over 7 inches of snowfall due to a weekend storm. As of midnight Saturday evening, around 4-6 inches of fresh snowfall fell over parts of West Michigan. In the hardest hit areas, several more inches fell into Sunday morning. Travel...
Slabs of Sand created by freezing temperatures on Lake Michigan Beach
Freezing Conditions Create Slabs of Sand on Michigan Beach Freezing conditions created frozen slabs of sand on a beach in Saint Joseph, Michigan, on January 30 Michigan-based photographer Nathan Voytovick captured footage of the “very interesting shapes” created by the conditions on Tiscornia Park Beach, with clumps of sand complete with icicles visible in his video. Credit: NatesDronography via Storyful.
ChillyFest Highlights 2023
Cold weather didn’t stop the ChillyFest fans! Attendees enjoyed a number of indoor and outdoor events, plus shopping and eating in Downtown Port Huron. [Sponsored by St. Clair County Department of Veterans Affairs]
Dogs must be brought indoors when winter weather sets in, says pet advocate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When is it too cold to leave your dog outside in the snow and frigid air?. "According to state law what’s behind me, an igloo in zero degrees with some straw is sufficient, but we’ve always questioned along with some animal control officers, is that really sufficient?" said Kristina Rinaldi.
I-696 reopened at Dequindre following crash
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The eastbound side of I-696 has been reopened in Madison Heights at Dequindre following a crash. The crash near the border of Oakland and Macomb counties had blocked all traffic heading eastbound. The Michigan Department of Transportation previously warned drivers should...
The Shadow Town of Holloway: Lenawee County, Michigan
The little town of Holloway sits along the road in Lenawee County's Raisin Township. There are no grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, or party stores...but they do have a cool old building that still stands, looking like it may have been a stagecoach stop, saloon, or roadside inn over 100 years ago.....I'm gonna go with 'stagecoach stop'.
3 Michigan Towns in the Running for Best Midwestern Small Town
Wait, Ohio has FIVE towns in the running? That can't be right... Which Town is the Best in the Midwest? USA Today Aims to Find Out. Well, it's still nice to see the Mitten State get some love! Three Michigan towns are up for "Best Midwestern Small Town" in a USA Today 10Best readers' poll.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 28-29
Winter Weather Advisories are up once again for much of Mid-Michigan this weekend, with a broad range of snowfall totals expected - from more than half a foot to barely anything - depending on where you are. Comparing the Forecasts. According to the National Weather Service, a broad swath of...
What Are Those Balls That Hang on Power Lines In Michigan For?
I remember as a kid looking out the window of my mom's car and seeing the different colored balls that were on the power lines. I wondered to myself what the heck were those things for. Well now I'm an adult and with the power of the internet, I have...
Northern Michigan Pulls Together To Support Grieving Escanaba
Photos courtesy of Lucky Shot Photography in Harbor Springs, and the Forest Park and Iron Mountain Schools. Other photos, videos by RRN News. It was an Orange and Black night in gyms around much of northern Michigan Monday night as teams near and far showed support for the Escanaba Eskymos in the wake of last Friday’s traffic crash that claimed the lives of Tara and Jerry Weaver.
