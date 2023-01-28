ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Comments / 4

Related
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Wind chills in the single digits expected this week in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroiters can expect some snow relief next week, but are advised to be aware of temperatures that will feel below zero. "We'll see wind chills dropping down to the single digits" and possibly below zero in Detroit on Monday night into Tuesday morning, said Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Detroit office.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Slabs of Sand created by freezing temperatures on Lake Michigan Beach

Freezing Conditions Create Slabs of Sand on Michigan Beach Freezing conditions created frozen slabs of sand on a beach in Saint Joseph, Michigan, on January 30 Michigan-based photographer Nathan Voytovick captured footage of the “very interesting shapes” created by the conditions on Tiscornia Park Beach, with clumps of sand complete with icicles visible in his video. Credit: NatesDronography via Storyful.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
ebw.tv

ChillyFest Highlights 2023

Cold weather didn’t stop the ChillyFest fans! Attendees enjoyed a number of indoor and outdoor events, plus shopping and eating in Downtown Port Huron. [Sponsored by St. Clair County Department of Veterans Affairs]
fox2detroit.com

Dogs must be brought indoors when winter weather sets in, says pet advocate

DETROIT (FOX 2) - When is it too cold to leave your dog outside in the snow and frigid air?. "According to state law what’s behind me, an igloo in zero degrees with some straw is sufficient, but we’ve always questioned along with some animal control officers, is that really sufficient?" said Kristina Rinaldi.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-696 reopened at Dequindre following crash

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The eastbound side of I-696 has been reopened in Madison Heights at Dequindre following a crash. The crash near the border of Oakland and Macomb counties had blocked all traffic heading eastbound. The Michigan Department of Transportation previously warned drivers should...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
US 103.1

The Shadow Town of Holloway: Lenawee County, Michigan

The little town of Holloway sits along the road in Lenawee County's Raisin Township. There are no grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, or party stores...but they do have a cool old building that still stands, looking like it may have been a stagecoach stop, saloon, or roadside inn over 100 years ago.....I'm gonna go with 'stagecoach stop'.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan Pulls Together To Support Grieving Escanaba

Photos courtesy of Lucky Shot Photography in Harbor Springs, and the Forest Park and Iron Mountain Schools. Other photos, videos by RRN News. It was an Orange and Black night in gyms around much of northern Michigan Monday night as teams near and far showed support for the Escanaba Eskymos in the wake of last Friday’s traffic crash that claimed the lives of Tara and Jerry Weaver.
ESCANABA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy