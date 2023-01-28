Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie man arrested for girlfriend's murder
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend. Eric Riddley, 25, is charged with murder for the death of 41-year-old Yolanda Kelly. Officers found Kelly dead inside a home on Mountain Creek Court on Saturday. They believe she was the victim of domestic...
dallasexpress.com
Local Street ‘Takeover’ Kills Two
Two people are dead after a fatal car crash occurred during an illegal street takeover in Fort Worth. Street takeovers involve multiple people in vehicles shutting down a specific area, preventing other motorists from traveling. Takeovers usually involve motorists engaging in burnouts and doing dangerous stunts. Police responded to calls...
One dead, three injured including 6-year-old child in lunchtime shooting just two blocks from Dallas elementary school
GUNFIRE erupted blocks away from an elementary school on Monday, leaving at least one dead and three others injured, cops said. The shooting unfolded just after 11am local time at an apartment complex on Boonie View Road in Dallas, Texas, steps away from J.N. Ervin Elementary School. Upon arrival, authorities...
Man dies after car went 'airborne' off slick Arlington overpass, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man is dead after his car went "airborne" off an overpass in Arlington Monday night, police said.Around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.When officers arrived, witnesses stated a black 1997 Toyota 4Runner appeared to "lose control" as it was crossing the overpass.Witnesses then reportedly saw the 4Runner slide into the guardrail, go airborne, and roll down an embankment. Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe he was traveling at "unsafe speeds" for the slick road conditions and that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
One person hurt in a fall from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth
One person is in the hospital after apparently falling from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth during some of Tuesday’s worst weather. A 911 caller reported the fall on east-bound 30 near Highway 287
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police respond to 24 incidents, including an arson call
The Plano Police Department has responded to 24 incidents since Jan. 22, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 23, officers responded to an arson incident at around 4 p.m. near a school in the 5600 block of West Parker Road.
fox4news.com
Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 including young child injured
DALLAS - A 5-year-old child was among the victims of a quadruple shooting in Dallas Monday morning. Dallas police said it happened around 11 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road. Responding officers found four people in an apartment who had been shot. One...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Shot Dead at East Dallas Park
A woman was found shot inside of a vehicle by an officer walking in Old East Dallas. The officer reported seeing an SUV full of bullets in the parking lot of Samuell Grand Park while walking his K9 partner Thursday around midnight. The SUV was parked near the...
fox4news.com
Drunken driver who ran red light, killing Euless PD officer sentenced to prison
LAKE WORTH, Texas - A drunken driver has been sentenced to prison after he crashed into an Euless police officer's car, killing him and critically injuring his wife and two children. 26-year-old Dylan Molina was sentenced on Monday for the Lake Worth crash that killed off-duty police detective Alex Cervantes.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Shot in Apparent Fort Worth Road Rage Incident
A man was shot multiple times after an apparent road rage incident, according to Fort Worth police. According to police, the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday night. Two drivers were traveling on East Magnolia Avenue between the intersections of South Main Street and Hemphill Street. There was “an incident...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Driver dies after going 'airborne' off icy Arlington overpass, witnesses say
ARLINGTON, Texas - The severe weather and dangerous driving conditions across North Texas is being blamed for the death of a man in Arlington Monday night. Arlington police were called to I-20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp to investigate a rollover crash. Witnesses told police a black 1997...
Police: Man shot, killed near Hurst elementary school
HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near a Hurst elementary school Sunday night.Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Jan. 29, police were sent to a shooting incident in the area of 500 E. Pecan St. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to HEB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released.At this time, police say no suspect(s) have been identified and that this investigation remains ongoing.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 7900 Mask Drive
On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 12:26 pm, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 7900 block of Mask Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the male victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas fire Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 017117-2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Grapevine Man May Be Traveling on Foot in Bitter Cold
Grapevine Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who may be traveling on foot in dangerous, sub-freezing temperatures. Police said they are looking for 31-year-old Christian Saulter-Williams, who was last seen on Jan. 24 in Watauga and hasn't been in touch with his family. Due to...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas Police have identified the victim who died as 24-year-old Shermonda Lewis. The investigation is ongoing. On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
fox4news.com
18-year-old killed in shooting at Carrollton beer and wine store
CARROLLTON, Texas - Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man outside a beer and wine store in Carrollton Saturday. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m., at Posco Beer and Wine on Josey Lane. Few details have been released, but police said the victim died from his...
kurv.com
Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather
The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV, Richardson police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — Police said a 55-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident in Richardson on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at 4:25 p.m. at East Arapaho Road and Westminster Drive. According to police, Lance McGehee was riding a motorcycle in the eastbound lanes of Arapaho while a SUV was...
Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
Police seek info re: this man and monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo
More trouble at the Dallas Zoo: Two tamarin monkeys were reported missing on January 30, and the Dallas Police Department is now looking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who is possibly connected. The two missing animals were Emperor tamarin monkeys. The Dallas Zoo told BuzzFeed News that they'd conducted a search near the monkeys' habitat and across Zoo grounds, and did not locate them, and believed the tamarins were taken. In an ensuing investigation, the Dallas Police Department suggested that the monkeys had been intentionally taken from their enclosure. Now the police are looking to speak with the man in...
