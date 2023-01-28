ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fox4news.com

Grand Prairie man arrested for girlfriend's murder

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend. Eric Riddley, 25, is charged with murder for the death of 41-year-old Yolanda Kelly. Officers found Kelly dead inside a home on Mountain Creek Court on Saturday. They believe she was the victim of domestic...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Street ‘Takeover’ Kills Two

Two people are dead after a fatal car crash occurred during an illegal street takeover in Fort Worth. Street takeovers involve multiple people in vehicles shutting down a specific area, preventing other motorists from traveling. Takeovers usually involve motorists engaging in burnouts and doing dangerous stunts. Police responded to calls...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man dies after car went 'airborne' off slick Arlington overpass, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man is dead after his car went "airborne" off an overpass in Arlington Monday night, police said.Around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.When officers arrived, witnesses stated a black 1997 Toyota 4Runner appeared to "lose control" as it was crossing the overpass.Witnesses then reportedly saw the 4Runner slide into the guardrail, go airborne, and roll down an embankment. Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe he was traveling at "unsafe speeds" for the slick road conditions and that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police respond to 24 incidents, including an arson call

The Plano Police Department has responded to 24 incidents since Jan. 22, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 23, officers responded to an arson incident at around 4 p.m. near a school in the 5600 block of West Parker Road.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 including young child injured

DALLAS - A 5-year-old child was among the victims of a quadruple shooting in Dallas Monday morning. Dallas police said it happened around 11 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road. Responding officers found four people in an apartment who had been shot. One...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Shot Dead at East Dallas Park

A woman was found shot inside of a vehicle by an officer walking in Old East Dallas. The officer reported seeing an SUV full of bullets in the parking lot of Samuell Grand Park ​​while walking his K9 partner Thursday around midnight. The SUV was parked near the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Shot in Apparent Fort Worth Road Rage Incident

A man was shot multiple times after an apparent road rage incident, according to Fort Worth police. According to police, the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday night. Two drivers were traveling on East Magnolia Avenue between the intersections of South Main Street and Hemphill Street. There was “an incident...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man shot, killed near Hurst elementary school

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near a Hurst elementary school Sunday night.Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Jan. 29, police were sent to a shooting incident in the area of 500 E. Pecan St. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to HEB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released.At this time, police say no suspect(s) have been identified and that this investigation remains ongoing.
HURST, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 7900 Mask Drive

On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 12:26 pm, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 7900 block of Mask Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the male victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas fire Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 017117-2023.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Missing Grapevine Man May Be Traveling on Foot in Bitter Cold

Grapevine Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who may be traveling on foot in dangerous, sub-freezing temperatures. Police said they are looking for 31-year-old Christian Saulter-Williams, who was last seen on Jan. 24 in Watauga and hasn't been in touch with his family. Due to...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd

Dallas Police have identified the victim who died as 24-year-old Shermonda Lewis. The investigation is ongoing. On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

18-year-old killed in shooting at Carrollton beer and wine store

CARROLLTON, Texas - Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man outside a beer and wine store in Carrollton Saturday. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m., at Posco Beer and Wine on Josey Lane. Few details have been released, but police said the victim died from his...
CARROLLTON, TX
kurv.com

Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather

The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
KERRVILLE, TX
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
MESQUITE, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Police seek info re: this man and monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo

More trouble at the Dallas Zoo: Two tamarin monkeys were reported missing on January 30, and the Dallas Police Department is now looking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who is possibly connected. The two missing animals were Emperor tamarin monkeys. The Dallas Zoo told BuzzFeed News that they'd conducted a search near the monkeys' habitat and across Zoo grounds, and did not locate them, and believed the tamarins were taken. In an ensuing investigation, the Dallas Police Department suggested that the monkeys had been intentionally taken from their enclosure. Now the police are looking to speak with the man in...
DALLAS, TX

