YouTubers Exploring Abandoned Mental Hospital Get Supernatural Spook of a Lifetime

In a classic case of “what could go wrong”, some YouTubers decided it would be funny to record a video inside an abandoned mental hospital but ended up with what they claim is paranormal activity. They joke at first that it’s probably just some teenagers and laugh it off, but as they search for the source of they noise they become increasingly convinced they are alone. They hear a human voice shrieking and taunting but still think nothing of it and make weird voices back at … whatever it is.

As the sounds begin to include banging that sounds violent the two men become more concerned and look for the source of the racket in earnest. As they try to talk the sounds of crashing and banging intensify, continually interrupting their attempt at discussion. Eventually one of them shouts out that it’s quite enough and basically just vandalism at that point but the sounds continue.

They follow the sounds to an unintended exit from the decrepit building, but don’t think anybody could have made it through the haphazard route quickly enough to escape their notice. They search all around the building but find no trace of anyone but themselves.

The location of this potentially haunted asylum is not specified, although based on the delightful accents of the young men it can be presumed they are somewhere in the United Kingdom. Those looking for similar thrills on “the other side of the pond” as they say, can check out an upcoming paranormal convention in May 2023 being held in eastern Pennsylvania at an abandoned state institution known for mistreatment and abuse of those locked within it’s asylum walls.

