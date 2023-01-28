Sergey Kovalev has taken the next step in his quest to become a two-division titlist. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has ordered a cruiserweight semifinal eliminator between Russia’s Kovalev and South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu. The two sides have until February 24 to reach terms for a proposed fight in which the winner will become the number-two contender in the WBC cruiserweight rankings.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO