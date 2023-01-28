Read full article on original website
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”
Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
Boxing Scene
John Fury To Jake Paul: Be Prepared To Get Taken Out On a Stretcher!
John Fury, father and trainer of light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), believes his son will obliterate YouTube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, next month. Paul and Fury will collide on February 26th in Saudi Arabia. They were scheduled to meet on two prior occasions, with Fury being...
Boxing Scene
Serrano: Hulu Theater Is Where The Dream Began, Now We're About To Make History Once Again
Amanda Serrano didn’t hesitate to travel abroad to add another title to her collection. The record-setting seven-division champion now gets to enjoy a well-deserved homecoming for the final phase of her quest to become the first-ever Puerto Rican undisputed champion. Brooklyn’s Serrano is in the heart of training camp...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya 'One Hundred Percent Certain' On Delivering Davis-Garcia
Oscar De La Hoya is pleased with the progress made in a fight involving his company’s biggest star. The Hall of Fame former six-division champion and head of Golden Boy Promotions provided a status update on the planned Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Ryan Garcia blockbuster event optimistically eyed for mid-April. De La Hoya saw his demands met when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) staff provided Golden Boy and Garcia with a contract offer, containing details surrounding what has become the most anticipated fight of the 2023 schedule.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev, Yarde Deliver The Goods: Weekend Afterthoughts
Just because something in sports goes the way everyone expected doesn’t mean we can’t get more than we bargained for. Put two determined punchers in the ring and fun things happen. Fun things happened at Wembley on Saturday as Artur Beterbiev retained the lineal light heavyweight crown with...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
UFC star claims Conor McGregor turned down huge super-fight ahead of MMA return
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor has “shot down” a huge super-fight with him ahead of the Irishman’s return to MMA. McGregor has been sidelined for nearly two years after suffering a nasty ankle injury in his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
NCAA Star Dies at 23
Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Boxing Scene
Sergey Kovalev-Thabiso Mchunu Semifinal Title Eliminator Ordered By WBC
Sergey Kovalev has taken the next step in his quest to become a two-division titlist. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has ordered a cruiserweight semifinal eliminator between Russia’s Kovalev and South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu. The two sides have until February 24 to reach terms for a proposed fight in which the winner will become the number-two contender in the WBC cruiserweight rankings.
Boxing Scene
Arum Expects Navarrete-Wilson Winner To Defend WBO 130-Pound Crown Versus Valdez
Oscar Valdez will watch from a ringside seat Friday night as Emanuel Navarrete and Liam Wilson fight for the WBO junior lightweight title Valdez once owned. Mexico’s Valdez was supposed to face Navarrete, his countryman, for that unclaimed championship in a 12-round main event ESPN will televise from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Wilson replaced Valdez in mid-December because Valdez suffered an undisclosed injury while training.
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis On Spence vs. Thurman: "I Think Spence Is Going To Beat Him Down"
It wasn’t a complete shock to Eimantas Stanionis when the news officially broke. After hoping and praying that a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford would finally come to fruition, Stanionis incredulously rolled his eyes as reports surfaced of Spence moving up to 154 pounds to take on Keith Thurman.
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez On Golovkin-Munguia Showdown: “Golovkin Will Beat Him Like He Stole Something”
Despite being a pro for nearly a decade, Jaime Munguia has yet to register the sort of career-defining victory that would take him to the next level. In an effort to quiet his naysayers, the 26-year-old is attempting to map out a gigantic 2023. Although he openly declined showdowns against...
Boxing Scene
Harold Calderon: Spence, Crawford Need To Hurry Up and Fight, Free Up My Belts!
Harold Calderon (27-0) is hoping to have a big year in 2023. The undefeated welterweight only fought once in 2022, stopping Ezequiel Victor Fernandez in three rounds in September. The lack of activity has frustrated Calderon, who explained that he has had multiple fights fall apart at the last minute.
Boxing Scene
Erik Bazinyan vs. Alantez Fox - Montreal Card Picked Up By ESPN+
Undefeated super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan, ranked in the top 10 by all four major sanctioning organizations, returns in a 10-round main event this Thursday, Feb. 2, against American veteran Alantez Fox at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada. Bazinyan, a 10-year-pro, hopes a victory over the 6-foot-4 Fox...
Boxing Scene
Richardson Hitchins: Prograis is Realistic Matchup For This Year or Next
Richardson Hitchins has thanked promoter Eddie Hearn for bringing him back to New York as he prepares to defend his IBF North American Super-Lightweight title against John Bauza at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN. Hitchins (15-0 7 KOs) last...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: Fury Family Will Disown Tommy After I Knock Him The F--- Out
After two false starts, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally fight. Their bout will be a pay-per-view broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States and BT Sport Box Office in the UK on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On Jan. 28, Paul and Fury leveraged the stage presented...
Boxing Scene
Karen Chukhadzhian: “It Would Be A Big Pleasure To Fight Vergil Ortiz”
Karen Chukhadzhian audaciously packed his bags and made the long trek to the United States. After spending the entirety of his career competing overseas, Chukhadzhian (21-2, 11 KOs) knew good and well that if he wanted to truly accomplish his championship dreams, he would need to make gigantic waves stateside.
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis Wants To Get His Hands On Jeremiah Nakathila: "That's The Fight I Want"
It’s become clear that Keyshawn Davis has no interest in taking the slow and meticulous route on his way up the pugilistic ladder. Instead, the 23-year-old from Norfolk, Virginia, has continued to point a daring finger in the face of the lightweight division’s elite. After yet another banner...
Boxing Scene
Alen Babic-Lukasz Rozanski: KO Promotions Wins Purse Bid For WBC Bridgerweight Title Fight
Alen Babic faces a potential road trip for his first major title fight. KnockOut (KO) Promotions secured the rights to the vacant WBC Bridgerweight title fight between Croatia’s Babic and Poland’s Lukasz Rozanski, posting $425,000 during a purse bid hearing held Tuesday afternoon in Mexico City. The Warsaw, Poland-headquartered company—who promotes Rozanski—outbid Matchroom Boxing ($325,000), Babic’s career-long promoter, during the session which took place during the WBC’s weekly ‘Martes de Cafe’ meeting.
UFC Legend Struck By Car
Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
