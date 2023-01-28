ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dexerto.com

Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”

Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
Boxing Scene

John Fury To Jake Paul: Be Prepared To Get Taken Out On a Stretcher!

John Fury, father and trainer of light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), believes his son will obliterate YouTube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, next month. Paul and Fury will collide on February 26th in Saudi Arabia. They were scheduled to meet on two prior occasions, with Fury being...
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya 'One Hundred Percent Certain' On Delivering Davis-Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya is pleased with the progress made in a fight involving his company’s biggest star. The Hall of Fame former six-division champion and head of Golden Boy Promotions provided a status update on the planned Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Ryan Garcia blockbuster event optimistically eyed for mid-April. De La Hoya saw his demands met when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) staff provided Golden Boy and Garcia with a contract offer, containing details surrounding what has become the most anticipated fight of the 2023 schedule.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev, Yarde Deliver The Goods: Weekend Afterthoughts

Just because something in sports goes the way everyone expected doesn’t mean we can’t get more than we bargained for. Put two determined punchers in the ring and fun things happen. Fun things happened at Wembley on Saturday as Artur Beterbiev retained the lineal light heavyweight crown with...
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Boxing Scene

Sergey Kovalev-Thabiso Mchunu Semifinal Title Eliminator Ordered By WBC

Sergey Kovalev has taken the next step in his quest to become a two-division titlist. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has ordered a cruiserweight semifinal eliminator between Russia’s Kovalev and South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu. The two sides have until February 24 to reach terms for a proposed fight in which the winner will become the number-two contender in the WBC cruiserweight rankings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Arum Expects Navarrete-Wilson Winner To Defend WBO 130-Pound Crown Versus Valdez

Oscar Valdez will watch from a ringside seat Friday night as Emanuel Navarrete and Liam Wilson fight for the WBO junior lightweight title Valdez once owned. Mexico’s Valdez was supposed to face Navarrete, his countryman, for that unclaimed championship in a 12-round main event ESPN will televise from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Wilson replaced Valdez in mid-December because Valdez suffered an undisclosed injury while training.
GLENDALE, AZ
Boxing Scene

Erik Bazinyan vs. Alantez Fox - Montreal Card Picked Up By ESPN+

Undefeated super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan, ranked in the top 10 by all four major sanctioning organizations, returns in a 10-round main event this Thursday, Feb. 2, against American veteran Alantez Fox at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada. Bazinyan, a 10-year-pro, hopes a victory over the 6-foot-4 Fox...
MONTANA STATE
Boxing Scene

Karen Chukhadzhian: “It Would Be A Big Pleasure To Fight Vergil Ortiz”

Karen Chukhadzhian audaciously packed his bags and made the long trek to the United States. After spending the entirety of his career competing overseas, Chukhadzhian (21-2, 11 KOs) knew good and well that if he wanted to truly accomplish his championship dreams, he would need to make gigantic waves stateside.
Boxing Scene

Alen Babic-Lukasz Rozanski: KO Promotions Wins Purse Bid For WBC Bridgerweight Title Fight

Alen Babic faces a potential road trip for his first major title fight. KnockOut (KO) Promotions secured the rights to the vacant WBC Bridgerweight title fight between Croatia’s Babic and Poland’s Lukasz Rozanski, posting $425,000 during a purse bid hearing held Tuesday afternoon in Mexico City. The Warsaw, Poland-headquartered company—who promotes Rozanski—outbid Matchroom Boxing ($325,000), Babic’s career-long promoter, during the session which took place during the WBC’s weekly ‘Martes de Cafe’ meeting.
OnlyHomers

UFC Legend Struck By Car

Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.

