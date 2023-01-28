Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSMV
Police capture one teen escapee, one still on the run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have found one of the two teenage boys who escaped from a juvenile facility Tuesday night. Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, and Brett Webb, 14, escaped from the Walnut Youth Academy on 279 Stewarts Ferry Pike at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to MNPD.
WSMV
Video shows Green Hills shooting victim crawling to neighbor’s porch
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a woman crawled to a neighbor’s porch for help after officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said she was shot while walking in a Green Hills neighborhood. On Tuesday morning, the victim’s blood, socks and shoes could still...
WSMV
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
WSMV
Bellevue residents shocked to learn body was hidden inside apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bellevue residents said they are shocked and disgusted after finding out they were living next to a dead person for hours. A Bellevue apartment complex is where Metro Police said a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death and then put her body in his apartment closet.
WSMV
Nashville mom who lost her son after 2017 traffic stop heads to funeral of Tyre Nichols
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Many are preparing to head to Memphis Wednesday for the funeral of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. As groups from Nashville hit the road, a local mother is offering her support after losing her son years ago. “I am like here we go again and to know this time...
WSMV
Video: Fatal officer-involved shooting in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in North Nashville on Sunday night. According to Metro Nashville Police, the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Buchanan Street around 6:40 p.m. North Precinct officers responded to a call about a man yelling in the street with a gun.
WSMV
Several face charges as part of Metro Police’s street racing initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were charged on Saturday night as part of Metro Police’s street racer enforcement initiative. Metro Police said officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini,...
WSMV
Woman shot during late-night walk in Green Hills
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured near Green Hills on Monday night. According to MNPD officers at the scene, a 26-year-old woman was walking just after 11 p.m. on Monday when a dark-colored sedan approached her and two people emerged in an attempt to rob her.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating stabbing death in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found on Saturday in the grass near a parking lot on Cherokee Avenue. Police said a passerby found the man’s body just before noon in the grass at 810 Cherokee Ave. Police...
WSMV
How organizing your closet could help survivors of human trafficking in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The start of the new year for some means getting rid of the old and focusing on the new. Kristy Edward’s company, Neatly Balanced, focuses on just that. The organization company also brings a purpose to help others. Edwards said the idea sparked when she traveled...
WSMV
Military judge grants continuance in soldier’s murder trial
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - A military judge has granted a continuance in the murder trial of Sgt. Joseph Santiago, Fort Campbell officials confirmed on Sunday. According to a statement from Maj. Russell M. Gordon, Director of Public Affairs, 1st Special Forces Command, the judge ruled against the government on the admissibility of specific evidence during the trial. The government then provided the judge with notice of its intent to appeal this decision.
WSMV
Body found in historic fire tower
SANTA FE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews were called to a historic fire tower Tuesday night to remove a dead body from inside. Crews with the Maury County Fire Department said the retrieval was complicated because of cold temperatures, fog, darkness and the condition of the tower. The body was...
WSMV
Fire spreads from shed to home in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home caught fire in Nashville early Tuesday morning. Flames spread from a storage shed behind the home in the 1800 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to the back porch of the home. The people inside the home were able to escape without injuries. Fire...
WSMV
Community pitches in after accidental house fire destroys family’s home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An accidental fire has left one family without a home and many neighbors still in shock in the Harpeth Trace neighborhood. According to the Nashville Fire department, a fire pit was the cause of a fire at a home on Harpeth Oaks Court Saturday. “One of...
WSMV
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal crash in Macon County
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and another person was hospitalized after a head-on crash in Macon County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Kia sedan was going east and a Suburu SUV was going west on Highway 52. The driver of the Kia crossed over the center...
WSMV
While owing parents $20K, daycare director intends to open new center under different name
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Middle Tennessee parents looking for daycare online could come across a site for Evergreen Montessori and be easily impressed. Scroll down from the attractive logo of a white house with green trees growing behind it, and you’ll come across a picture of founder Holly Jennings, described as a “long time educator in the community and the founder of Little Tree Schoolhouse.”
WSMV
GoFundMe created for Cumberland University football player
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe for a Cumberland University football player has raised nearly $20,000 in just a few days. Freshman offensive lineman Brady Owen was involved in a car accident while on the way to Murfreesboro on Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page. Owen’s truck was rear-ended and...
WSMV
Nashville juice cleanse taking wellness community by storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the sun comes up over Nashville Yoga Company in West Meade, dozens of Nashville men and women come to get their fix. Only this three-day binge is designed to bring a high of a healthy kind. “I’ve had people lose 150 pounds doing a cleanse...
WSMV
Mayor Cooper announces he will not run for re-election
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s mayor announced he will not be running for re-election this year. Mayor John Cooper announced on Tuesday that he will not be seeking a second term and will not run for re-election in August. Cooper is a Nashville native who was elected the mayor...
WSMV
Nashville chefs named semifinalists for national awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Some of the biggest names in the Nashville culinary scene have been named semifinalists in a national food award contest. Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed, of Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria were named Outstanding Restaurateur semifinalists in the 2023 James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards, which were established in 1990. The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to “celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity and sustainability.”
