IRS ‘Free File’ is open. Here’s how to file your taxes for free.
You may have until April 18 to file your taxes this year, but you don’t have to wait. IRS Free File, which allows taxpayers to use brand-name tax software to file their taxes online at no cost, if you’re eligible, is open for business. “Free File” each IRS...
My adult son receives SSI. Should he be a dependent on my tax return?
Q. We have an adult son living with us. He is receiving SSI benefits. Should we include or exclude him as dependent in our income tax return? What are pros and cons?. A. Let’s first go over the criteria to claim someone as a dependent.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
I inherited 2 IRAs. When do I have to take money from the accounts?
Q. Did something change recently? I read that you can take out as much or as little as you want from an inherited IRA as long as you take it all out by the end of the year of the 10th anniversary of the original owner’s death. I thought you had to take minimum distributions each year. I inherited both a Roth and a traditional IRA from my mom and I’m confused. We had three years of penalties for not taking RMDs forgiven by the IRS and we don’t want to make mistakes.
Today’s mortgage rates for February 1, 2023
Looking for the most up-to-date mortgage rates to empower your purchasing or refinancing decisions? We’ve got you covered. Here, you can view today’s mortgage interest rates, updated daily according to data from Bankrate, so you can have the most current data when purchasing or refinancing your home. 30-year...
Caesars Sportsbook & Casino expands iGaming partnership with AGS
With every passing month, New Jersey and Pennsylvania keep posting record sports betting and online casino gambling numbers. The two neighbors should see their tax revenue increasing in 2023 thanks to a new partnership between global iGaming company AGS and Caesars Sportsbook and Casino.
