ANN ARBOR, MI - I may have a mild obsession with the bao buns at Bao Space. But I think the cure is more of its bao buns. Between ones filled with pork, chicken and mushrooms, veggies or black sesame, I made my way to the bao emporium at 205 N. Main St. four times last month. Owners Raphael and Rongrong Yue bill their bao as more authentically Chinese than many of the machine-made or frozen ones typically seen in the U.S.
JACKSON, MI – A lack of staff and the cost of goods is prompting Slice n Dice Board Game Pizzeria to close its doors permanently. On Monday, Jan. 30, Slice n Dice announced it would be closing on Feb. 5. “Our staff is really down, and it makes it...
JACKSON, MI – A new bakery is opening in the Jackson area featuring custom and ready-made cakes. The Five Forks was born out of COVID-19 when sisters Mallory Vredeveld and Maddison Husted were either laid off or left their jobs. Baking has always been a passion for Husted, so she messaged Vredeveld one day, asking if she wanted to just bake cakes for some extra funds, Vredeveld said.
ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
Back in December of 2021, we first learned that our long unanswered prayers for a Trader Joe's to come to the area had been heard. It was that month that the Lansing State Journal reported that the niche grocery chain had just received the approvals that it needed from the Meridian Township Zoning Board of Appeals. And shortly after that in March of 2022, we learned that Trader Joe's had broken ground at the planned location at the corner of Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive, at the site of the former Golden Wok restaurant.
JACKSON, MI – An evening of food, prizes and more dedicated to the outdoor enthusiast is coming up at Jackson College’s annual Sportsman’s Banquet. The in-person event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse, 2111 Emmons Road. Doors open and raffles begin at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, set to become the third service center and showroom in Michigan, is preparing to open. The Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, 3530 Jackson Road, will open its showroom in the coming weeks, location Manager Adam Cichy, said, while declined to specify exactly when. The service center at the dealership is already open.
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Broadway Park West development along the Huron River just north of downtown Ann Arbor — over a decade in the making — is finally happening. City officials, development team representatives and others gathered on the former DTE Energy property at 841 Broadway St. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a ceremonial groundbreaking to celebrate the long-anticipated project slated to invest about $160 million into reimagining the city’s riverfront.
JACKSON, MI – Hogan and Dinky are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Hogan is a big love bug – and we mean big. In addition to being a large mix breed, he is also a bit overweight and needs an owner to help him lose a little.
Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans for a 14-story apartment high-rise with ground-floor commercial space outside of downtown Ann Arbor now await city approval. The development team behind the large project at 732 Packard St., where Jack’s Hardware and several other buildings stand, submitted its proposal to the city Jan. 26, seeking City Council approval of special planned unit development (PUD) zoning to allow the development known as 5 Corners.
KALAMAZOO, MI — As Black History Month is once again celebrated, numerous events are happening in and around Kalamazoo with an ear and eye on Black culture and history. Theatric performances, panel discussions, art exhibits, presentations, a night of trivia and soul food and even Black History Month Bingo offer a variety of options, catering to all ages across the community.
After a family member posted a video of a man wearing a pink unicorn costume while snow blowing a park, Lee and his wife Harriet decided to take things up a notch.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Michigan, at long last, got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the massive snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets...
This home would be a hell of a place to throw a party!. A three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the market right now in Ann Arbor, Michigan that has huge potential to become a party pad. It has an inground pool and several places to serve up some drinks to friends.
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Recent Listing - 3 bed, 2 bath $420,000. Location! This estate replicates the wonder of the lush forest of northern Michigan whilst being within a short drive from Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Manchester, Dexter, and I-94. The homestead sits at a clearing atop a greenwood plastered hill with a 900 foot driveway leading directly to it! This 3 bed 2 bath house was built with the intention of having the sun rise above this driveway and set behind the house (Feng Shui). As you walk in, you are greeted by an open concept that allows great views of the outside. Inside are gleaming red oak tongue & groove solid recently finished hardwood floors. The first floor shared bath leads to a large light filled primary suite & another nice sized room which also receives the morning sun. Upstairs sits another very large room & a full bath. The unfinished walk out basement leads to the surrounding nature consisting of a wide variety of flora and fauna, including morel mushrooms. There are 6 acres total, roughly 3 wooded in the back and 3 in the front. Call Todd Lands for a private showing - 734-Mi-LANDS (645-2637)
Do you remember what you were doing during the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Michigan?. The Kalamazoo Public Library shared a post last week commemorating the 45th anniversary of this blizzard:. The blizzard wasn't limited to the Kalamazoo area. According to kpl.gov, the storm spread across the Great Lakes region...
The plan will go on until Sunday, February 5 at 8:00 a.m.
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
