Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Milder Wednesday, wintry mix possible Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sleet and freezing rain caused travel problems on Tuesday morning as temperatures hovered in the mid 20s throughout the day. Slow clearing Tuesday night with lows dropping into the teens on Wednesday morning. Partly to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday will help temps to climb above freezing and melt the remaining ice. Another system will clip the southern edge of the Tri-State on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will again be possible, with the greatest impacts expected over Western Kentucky. We finally break out into partly sunny and milder conditions for Friday and the weekend. Highs on Friday will stay in the lower 30s, but will rise into the middle 40s on Saturday and the mid 50s for Sunday into Tuesday next week.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Day 2 of winter weather advisory, more ice potential
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was an icy start to the day with a mix of sleet rain, and snow all over northern Kentucky. Now it’s southern Kentucky’s turn. A light scattered mix of rain, sleet, and snow will once again bring some potential icing into Wednesday morning.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tonight: Another round of wintry weather on tap Tuesday night
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an icy and dicey start to this Tuesday, areas of patchy drizzle continue this afternoon and could lead to additional slick spots and a glaze of ice for some, especially south and east. Temperatures remain cold for all of central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon with thermometers only in the 30s.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather today: Freezing drizzle, cold wintry mix tonight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The disturbance that brought a wintry mix and cold rain to the region will move east leading to the widespread precipitation tapering off by midday. However, patchy drizzle/freezing drizzle will be possible into the afternoon. Temperatures range from the 20s in central Kentucky to...
thelevisalazer.com
Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) – A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy.
wevv.com
Snow and ice make for slick roads
The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under either Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Warnings through this evening and early tomorrow morning. Between now and 9AM Tuesday, periods of snowfall, wintry mix, freezing rain, and sleet will affect much of the Lower Ohio Valley. The latest...
fox56news.com
Ky. weather tomorrow: Spotty rain on Monday, early snow, icy mix Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Spotty rain is expected on Monday, but an icy mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be possible later Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tonight, look for plenty of clouds with more spotty rain developing, a 20 percent chance, with lows around 40 degrees.
14news.com
On alert for sleet and freezing rain Monday night, early Tuesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -January will end on a wintry note as sleet and freezing rain move into the Tri-State late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Tri-State tonight through Tuesday morning. Heaviest amounts will fall over Western Kentucky, where up to 2 tenths of an inch could accumulate...this would be enough to cause a few power outages and slick roads. Areas north of I-64 may not see any measurable precip with this event. Sharply colder air will move in Tuesday night as lows fall into the teens by Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday should recover into the middle 30s. Mainly dry for the rest of the week with temps climbing back into the 40s on Saturday and into the lower 50s on Sunday.
lakercountry.com
Crews ready for next winter weather event
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 snowfighters snow and ice removal crews will remain on duty this evening ready for the next round of winter weather expected to move into the area later tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all ten counties in District...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Freezing Rain & Sleet Likely Tonight & Tuesday Night
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for tonight through Wednesday. A series of winter storms are headed toward the Mid State. They’ll bring rounds of freezing rain, sleet, and liquid rain, depending on your location. These will occur tonight, Tuesday night, and on Thursday. A sharp Arctic cold front is bisecting the Mid State on this Monday. That front will gradually sag southeastward through the afternoon, ushering in much colder air for Nashville and many other communities. Southeastern Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau will remain milder however.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wintry Mess Moves In Tonight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A nasty combination of winter precipitation is about to roll through Kentucky, causing issues along the way. Snow, sleet and freezing rain develop later this evening and carry us through early Tuesday. Another wave may follow that later in the day. Let’s start with the Winter...
whopam.com
Winter Weather Advisory from 2 until 10 p.m. Tuesday
With many roadways still ice and sleet-covered, the National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory for Southwestern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday. It includes Christian, Todd, Trigg, Montgomery and Stewart counties and forecasters say minor amounts of freezing rain and less than...
wdrb.com
Watching Monday night into Tuesday for Wintry Mix
Rain today continues to push its way on off to our East, especially the widespread aspect of it. However, what we are left with through the first half of the day today is a misty/drizzle-like sky. This rain of coure won't be heavy, but you may need the umbrella and windshield wipers through the morning hours.
kyweathercenter.com
A Soggy Sunday Before Winter Weather
Good Sunday, everyone. Rounds of rain continue to push across Kentucky, giving us a very wet end to the weekend. The front responsible for today’s rain will then slow down and play a role in the winter threats for the week ahead. Let’s start this out with the rain...
radionwtn.com
Kentucky Snow & Ice Team Out In All 12 Western Counties
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow and Ice Team reports trucks are out treating highways in all 12 of Kentucky’s westernmost counties. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 9 a.m., Tuesday. The National Weather Service indicates total sleet and snow accumulations up to 1/2 inch...
radionwtn.com
Icy Conditions Create Hazardous Driving In West Kentucky
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow and Ice Team reports accumulations of ice across Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties have created hazardous driving conditions across the region. KYTC engineers continue to urge drivers to limit their travel. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m., CST....
WIBC.com
Slick Roads Led to Multiple Crashes Monday Night
STATEWIDE — Frigid temperatures led to hazardous road conditions in some parts of the state Monday night. Multiple counties in southern Indiana saw crashes and weather that affected I-65 and I-74, among other roads. Crashes in counties including Bartholomew and Jackson involved semis. Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles...
Winter weather advisory issued for Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky will be under a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m Tuesday with the possibility of sleet, snow and ice. “Precipitation will start off as sleet/snow on the onset Monday evening before transitioning to mainly freezing ran through early Tuesday morning,” the National Weather Service states in its advisory.
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
Comments / 0