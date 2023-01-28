Ben Miller was 17 when he was prescribed Vicodin after his wisdom teeth were extracted. After being overprescribed painkillers by Bethlehem Township-based Dr. Ajeeb Titus, who is serving a related prison term, he doctor-shopped for more scripts and tried Suboxone to curb his cravings, before being cut off cold turkey over a failed drug screen, his mother said.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO