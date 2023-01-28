ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ ‘Lunch break’ Killer Gets 55 Years in Slaying of Co-worker

PLAINSBORO — A Lindenwold man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker who authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Fake is Real’ fentanyl awareness campaign launched by Northampton County

Ben Miller was 17 when he was prescribed Vicodin after his wisdom teeth were extracted. After being overprescribed painkillers by Bethlehem Township-based Dr. Ajeeb Titus, who is serving a related prison term, he doctor-shopped for more scripts and tried Suboxone to curb his cravings, before being cut off cold turkey over a failed drug screen, his mother said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania

PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christne Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Threat Clears Montco Middle School: Report

Penndale Middle School in Lansdale is dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 30 after administrators learned of a violent threat, WFMZ reports. In a statement to parents, North Penn School District said students will be bussed home early, and that those who normally walk will need to be pic…
LANSDALE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Arrest DE Man After Casino Confrontation

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 37-year-old New Castle DE man has been arrested on several charges involving disruptive behavior while he was seated earlier this month at a blackjack table on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Jan. 29, 2023).
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
