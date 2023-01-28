Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
This Stunning Landmark Along The River Is Worth Visiting [Pennsylvania]Melissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Pa. State Police say murder of Delco couple was not 'random act of violence'
Police believe the murder of a couple in Delaware County, Pennsylvania is not considered to be a random act of violence.
N.J. man beaten in county jail for refusing to wear strait jacket, lawsuit says
A Hackensack man who was formerly in custody at the Bergen County Jail has filed a lawsuit claiming was severely beaten and suffered a collapsed lung for refusing to wear a strait jacket. Valmir Xhemajli, 34, claims in court papers two sheriff’s officers assaulted him on Oct. 5, 2021, when...
NJ ‘Lunch break’ Killer Gets 55 Years in Slaying of Co-worker
PLAINSBORO — A Lindenwold man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker who authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.
Ocean County Man Indicted For Murdering Wife
OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Lacey Township man has been indicted for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of a road, officials said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River was charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz.
NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hy…
Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Pennsylvania man wanted for exposing himself to women, juveniles inside Hobby Lobby, police say
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Police in a Pennsylvania county have released the photo of a man they say exposed himself to several victims earlier this month. Surveillance shows the suspect entering the Hobby Lobby on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Northampton County on January 20. Once inside, he exposed himself to numerous...
One of 24 individuals busted for dealing Cocaine into New Jersey looking at lengthy sentence
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
‘Fake is Real’ fentanyl awareness campaign launched by Northampton County
Ben Miller was 17 when he was prescribed Vicodin after his wisdom teeth were extracted. After being overprescribed painkillers by Bethlehem Township-based Dr. Ajeeb Titus, who is serving a related prison term, he doctor-shopped for more scripts and tried Suboxone to curb his cravings, before being cut off cold turkey over a failed drug screen, his mother said.
Ax-wielding Bethlehem Township man claims self-defense in shotgun murder trial
Both the prosecutor and defense attorney agree Bethlehem Township resident Joshua Leone was chopping up furniture in his driveway with a hatchet and a machete on the day he killed his neighbor and friend. They also agree Kenneth Pickell wandered across the street on Feb. 23, 2021, struck up a...
NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christne Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
2 teens shot, one killed in NJ: prosecutor
A teen was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Bridgeton, police said.
SWAT Standoff In Holmdel Lands Armed Man In Police Custody: Prosecutor
An hours-long SWAT standoff in Monmouth County landed a 46-year-old man in police custody Sunday, Jan. 29, authorities said. A resident of Pine Valley Court showed up to the Holmdel police station to report a domestic incident involving Brian Piscopo around 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
Police warn parents after edibles disguised as every day snack confiscated from Burlington County teen
MARLTON, N.J. - A popular snack for kids is now a part of police's latest warning to parents after a bag of what seemed to be just tasty, fun-shaped crackers was confiscated from a local teen after authorities discovered it was actually a bag of edibles. Evesham Township Police are...
Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
SWAT Team Called To Somerset County Home After Armed Man Barricades Himself In Bathroom
A standoff between the local SWAT team and an armed man in a Somerset County home that lasted several hours eventually had what authorities described as a “peaceful resolution.”. The Bernards Township Police Department responded alongside the Somerset County SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiators Team to a report...
Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
Threat Clears Montco Middle School: Report
Penndale Middle School in Lansdale is dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 30 after administrators learned of a violent threat, WFMZ reports. In a statement to parents, North Penn School District said students will be bussed home early, and that those who normally walk will need to be pic…
Troopers Arrest DE Man After Casino Confrontation
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 37-year-old New Castle DE man has been arrested on several charges involving disruptive behavior while he was seated earlier this month at a blackjack table on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Jan. 29, 2023).
Pa. man caught with gun at Newark airport security checkpoint, officials say
A Pennsylvania man was arrested Sunday after being found with a handgun at a Newark Liberty International Airport security checkpoint, authorities said. The 37-year-old Bethlehem resident had an unloaded .357-caliber handgun in Terminal C, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday,
