soaphub.com
General Hospital Alumna Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Actress Annie Wersching, known for her roles in primetime on 24 and Timeless, died today, Sunday, January 29, at the age of 45. The actress appeared on General Hospital in 2007 as Amelia Joffe, a woman from Sam’s past who had a fling with Sonny and played a pivotal role in Jake’s life.
