SB Nation
Everton looking to add young central attacking midfielder
Now that Sean Dyche’s appointment has been confirmed, as expected a deluge of transfer links has ensued as Everton look to strengthen with just over 24 hours left in the January transfer window. While we heard that the Blues have made moves for young Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo and...
BBC
Watch the best goals from the FA Cup fourth round
Watch the best goals from the FA Cup fourth round, which featured fine strikes from the likes of Son Heung-min, Casemiro and Nathan Ake. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Weston McKennie: Leeds complete loan move for Juventus midfielder
Leeds have completed the signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a deal that will allow the Premier League club to buy him in the summer. McKennie has made 16 Serie A appearances for Juventus this...
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
NBC Sports
Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?
USMNT star Weston McKennie has signed for Leeds United from Juventus. “Leeds United States of America” continues to grow with McKennie to join fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson playing for Jesse Marsch and newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas. Who will be next to turn up at Elland Road,...
BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
BBC
Sean Dyche: The key tasks for new Everton manager
Everton's new manager Sean Dyche will start his reign with the visit of Premier League leaders Arsenal to Goodison Park next Saturday. It is fitting that Dyche begins the Everton recovery process with the season's toughest task, because trying to beat an Arsenal team that have lost only once in the league this season will be a swift and sharp reminder of just what a formidable task he has taken on.
BBC
Six Nations: England v Scotland - Henry Slade, Dan Kelly & Courtney Lawes ruled out
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary, BBC radio commentary and video highlights of every match. Centre Henry Slade is the latest key player to be ruled out of England's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday. Slade, 29, has not recovered...
BBC
Portsmouth sign Manchester United's Di'Shon Bernard and Fleetwood's Paddy Lane
League One side Portsmouth have signed defender Di'Shon Bernard from Manchester United and striker Paddy Lane from Fleetwood. Bernard, 22, who started in Chelsea's academy before joining United as a teenager, joins Pompey on loan. He made his only first-team appearance in 2019 in the Europa League and spent last...
BBC
Ipswich Town boss Joe Sheehan says progress being made despite FA Cup exit
Ipswich boss Joe Sheehan believes the club are making steady progress towards a higher level of the women's game despite their FA Cup defeat by Lewes. Sheehan's third-tier side were beaten 1-0 by their Championship opponents in a hard-fought fourth-round tie. Ipswich reached the quarter-finals last season but bowed out...
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Betting on Beto
Looks like Everton are talking to Udinese for striker Beto. Reece Welch is going on loan for the remainder of the season to MK Dons. If you’re just logging into our live blog here, Everton have not only not signed anyone, they don’t even look remotely close to any players out there either.
NBC Sports
Report: Everton to appoint Sean Dyche as next manager
Sean Dyche is set to be appointed as the new manager at Everton, replacing Frank Lampard, as the Toffees prepare for a potential relegation battle for the second straight season. Report: Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, asking $615 million ]. An official announcement is expected from the...
FOX Sports
Transfer deadline day: 10 moves that can make big differences
The January transfer window slammed shut across most of Europe's top leagues Tuesday evening, with teams around the continent trying frantically to close complicated deals and fortify their squads for the second half of the season. Here are 10 of the most notable moves this month, including several that didn't...
BBC
'All quiet on eastern Manchester front'
It should be all quiet on the eastern (Manchester) front today. The Blues aren’t expecting much business. The chances of anyone coming in are below slim-to-none and exits are unlikely too, except for Joao Cancelo, whose loan move to Bayern Munich should be completed later. He’s already posted on...
Report: Benfica Intend To Keep Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea are insisting on signing Enzo Fernandez in the final days of the window, but Benfica have not yet changed their stance.
BBC
Arsenal transfer news: Jorginho moves from Chelsea to the Gunners in a deal worth £12m
Arsenal have signed Italy midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in a £12m deal. The 31-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, was in the last six months of his Blues' contract. He passed a medical on Tuesday and signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year.
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Egan's late strike denies Wrexham victory
John Egan's stoppage-time goal rescued Sheffield United against non-league Wrexham in a frenetic FA Cup fourth-round tie. Oli McBurnie headed home Tommy Doyle's corner to give United an early lead. Goals from James Jones and Tom O'Connor put the Welsh side ahead before Oliver Norwood equalised for the Blades, who...
European roundup: Milan and Juventus both slump to shock home defeats
Milan and Juventus both fell to home defeats in Serie A, with the defending champions crashing 5-2 at home to Sassuolo before Juventus, mired in mid-table after their 15-point penalty, lost 2-0 to Monza. In the late kick-off, Napoli extended their lead at the top by beating Roma 2-1 thanks to Giovanni Simeone’s late strike.
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Tielemans, Ziyech, Maguire, Porro, Bellerin, Elanga
Arsenal are considering a late bid for 25-year-old Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is out of contract this summer. (90 Min) Paris St-Germain hope to sign Chelsea and Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech on loan for the rest of the season, with the 29-year-old thought to prefer a switch to France rather than joining another English team. (L'Equipe)
BBC
January transfer window misses from the past 20 years
Alexis Sanchez – (Arsenal to Manchester United) Fee paid: Swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Year left: 2020 (to Inter Milan) Alexis Sanchez was given the number seven shirt, and was famously announced on the club's Twitter account with him playing 'Glory, Glory Man United' on a piano. Despite...
