NFL Draft Profile: Theo Benedet, Offensive Lineman, British Columbia Thunderbirds
Theo Benedet
British Columbia Thunderbirds
#72
Pos: OT
Ht: 6065
Wt: 303
Hand: 0978
Arm: 3200
Wing: 7918
Hometown: North Vancouver, BC
High School: Handsworth Secondary
Eligibility: 2023
Background:
North Vancouver’s Theo Benedet will get a rare opportunity to showcase his football skills as the sole Canadian university player invited to participate in the prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl all-star event. The towering offensive lineman is coming off an outstanding season with the UBC Thunderbirds that saw him earn the J.P. Metra Trophy as the top lineman in the country. He started in 10 games last season for British Columbia. He boosted the top rushing offense last season, helping lead UBC to their first Hardy Cup Final in four seasons.
