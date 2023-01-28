ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Theo Benedet, Offensive Lineman, British Columbia Thunderbirds

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LcRf_0kUWCgDZ00

NFL Draft profile scouting report for British Columbia OT Theo Benedet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBeJU_0kUWCgDZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJBGv_0kUWCgDZ00

Theo Benedet
British Columbia Thunderbirds

#72
Pos: OT
Ht: 6065
Wt: 303
Hand: 0978
Arm: 3200
Wing: 7918
Hometown: North Vancouver, BC
High School: Handsworth Secondary
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

North Vancouver’s Theo Benedet will get a rare opportunity to showcase his football skills as the sole Canadian university player invited to participate in the prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl all-star event. The towering offensive lineman is coming off an outstanding season with the UBC Thunderbirds that saw him earn the J.P. Metra Trophy as the top lineman in the country. He started in 10 games last season for British Columbia. He boosted the top rushing offense last season, helping lead UBC to their first Hardy Cup Final in four seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Contemplating Retirement

The San Francisco 49ers have just concluded their 2022 National Football League campaign after losing in the NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7. On top of this loss, the team also lost elite defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans as he signed a six-year contract to become the team's third head coach in as many seasons.
sportszion.com

“You f—ing loser” Chargers’ OLB Joey Bosa goes on explicit rant toward heckling Eagles fan

Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers came to Lincoln Financial Field yesterday to watch his brother Nick Bosa play for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. The charger got knocked out of the NFL wild-card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago. As a result, the chargers’ OLB had the opportunity to support his brother and watch the game peacefully, but he was catcalled by a Philadelphia Eagles fan just outside the stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Derrick Rogers, 2023 WR out of Florida, announces B1G commitment

Derrick Rogers, a 3-star Class of 2023 wide receiver out of Florida, announced Sunday that he has committed to Purdue. He is the 2nd wide receiver to commit to Purdue Sunday, joining under the radar Arhmad Branch. Rogers is also a cornerback and can play either position at the collegiate...
ORLANDO, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions offensive line snubbed in final PFF rankings

Heading into the 2022 season, I wrote about how if they remained healthy for the most part, the Detroit Lions could end up with a Top 5 offensive in the entire NFL. Well, according to the DVOA rankings from Football Outsiders, the Lions ended up with the No. 5 ranked offense in the league. One of the main reasons why I believed Detroit's offense would be so good in 2022, and why they were very good in 2022, is the play of their offensive line. In my opinion, Detroit had a Top 3 offensive line in the NFL in 2022, but Pro Football Focus disagrees as they have them slotted at No. 8 in their final rankings.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school

Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
INDIANA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions to hire Steve Heiden as new tight ends coach

According to a report from Dan Graziano, sources of his have indicated that Arizona Cardinals TEs coach Steve Heiden is expected to join the Detroit Lions coaching staff in the same role. Heiden formerly played for both the Chargers and Browns before joining the Cardinals coaching staff, where he has spent the last decade. This is an interesting move because the Lions already have a tight ends coach.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Must Be Waiting on the Cardinals

About a week and a half ago, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the team could not stop the New York Giants in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs. Minnesota had an otherwise excellent season, tabulating a 13-4 record and an NFC North title...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

PFF Sends Pending Vikings FA to Division Rival

We’re at the point where teams no longer playing football fully focus on next season. That is the case for the Minnesota Vikings, and all eyes are on the defensive side of the ball. Many changes are expected, and Pro Football Focus sees one pending Vikings free agent heading to a divisional rival.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

49ers make shocking interview request

The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was not cleared to play ahead of the game against the Eagles and found himself watching from the bench as both QBs Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson went down with injuries. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war

Vic Fangio was pursued in recent weeks by several teams who were in need of a defensive coordinator, and the veteran coach has chosen a new team. Fangio has agreed to become the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the deal will make him the highest-paid coordinator... The post Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

Prime NFL prospect wows fans with historic size

Size counts for a lot when it comes to offensive linemen. Given that, former Ohio State Buckeyes right tackle Dawand Jones has even more going for him than anyone knew headed into the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones was in Mobile, Alabama, Sunday taking part in activities for the upcoming Senior Bowl on Feb. 4. One Read more... The post Prime NFL prospect wows fans with historic size appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Are Stunned By Monday's Derek Carr Update

Derek Carr's departure from the Las Vegas Raiders had seemed an inevitability following the end of the team's regular season.  Carr had said goodbye to his Raiders teammates and gave them a farewell gift. Media figureheads such as Colin Cowherd had advanced to speculation as to where Carr ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy