Georgia State

accesswdun.com

Basketball: Several big region games to watch on Tuesday

Region standings across Northeast Georgia could take on a different look after Tuesday night's slate of games. Perhaps, the most intriguing match-up of the night is Cherokee Bluff at North Hall. It's Part 1 of the mad rush to the end of the regular season. Friday's Cherokee Bluff at Chestatee doubleheader also will be a big one.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Who's Going to Commit to Georgia? What to Expect on National Signing Day

While many of the top targets in the 2023 recruiting class are already enrolled in school and even more are already signed, there are still plenty of high-level recruits up for grabs. Georgia, which currently boasts the nation’s No. 2 class according to every major recruiting service, can add to...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown

Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
AUBURN, AL
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Workforce Pipeline Snapshot Georgia High School Graduation Rate

We are taking a deeper look at data from our Georgia Workforce Pipeline Snapshot. While the statewide public school graduation rate is at an all-time high; nearly 84% in 2021, up from 79% in 2016; there is still significant disparities in districts across Georgia. View the entire Snapshot here. View...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Rainy week expected in Georgia

Get ready for a week of weather in Georgia that will make you want to break out your umbrella and rain boots. Or, if you’re feeling daring, go ahead and embrace the elements — just don’t forget to pack a towel. Today, showers are likely to be...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia

A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State. The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% – […] The post Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Operation Ghost Busted: Drug bust leads to largest-ever indictment in Southern District of Georgia history

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A total of 76 people have been named as defendants in the case of USA v. Alvarez et al, a federal indictment tied to the "Ghost Face Gangsters" white supremacy criminal street gang, along with other known prison and street gangs. Officials say an investigation not only exposed a massive drug trafficking ring, but also allegedly revealed multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
GEORGIA STATE
GEORGIA STATE
