accesswdun.com
Basketball: Several big region games to watch on Tuesday
Region standings across Northeast Georgia could take on a different look after Tuesday night's slate of games. Perhaps, the most intriguing match-up of the night is Cherokee Bluff at North Hall. It's Part 1 of the mad rush to the end of the regular season. Friday's Cherokee Bluff at Chestatee doubleheader also will be a big one.
West Forsyth’s Cale Ewing is voted SBLive Georgia Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to West Forsyth’s Cale Ewings, the winner of SBLive Geogia’s Athlete of Week award as voted by Georgia high school sports fans. Ewing collected 97.76% of our state-wide vote after he had two pins and placed in the state duals. If you would like to nominate an...
Former Bulldog, now in the Ga House, pushes football review legislation
The call for replay review comes after the controversial ending to a state title game played this past December.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Warren McClendon opens up about fatal crash that killed Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy
Warren McClendon was a passenger during a fatal car crash the night of Georgia’s national title celebration earlier this month. The crash killed teammate Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured another Georgia staff member. At the Senior Bowl, McClendon opened up about the wreck, saying he...
Henry County Daily Herald
Who's Going to Commit to Georgia? What to Expect on National Signing Day
While many of the top targets in the 2023 recruiting class are already enrolled in school and even more are already signed, there are still plenty of high-level recruits up for grabs. Georgia, which currently boasts the nation’s No. 2 class according to every major recruiting service, can add to...
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in Georgia
GEORGIA - Whether you're looking for the best burgers in Georgia or want to try something new, there's no shortage of great restaurants around the state. Whether you're in Atlanta, Marietta, Athens, or Savanna, there's something for you.
Republicans Watson, Cannon win Georgia special election contests
Special elections for two districts in the Georgia General Assembly will be contested Tuesday in southwest Georgia counties.
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia Workforce Pipeline Snapshot Georgia High School Graduation Rate
We are taking a deeper look at data from our Georgia Workforce Pipeline Snapshot. While the statewide public school graduation rate is at an all-time high; nearly 84% in 2021, up from 79% in 2016; there is still significant disparities in districts across Georgia. View the entire Snapshot here. View...
Rainy week expected in Georgia
Get ready for a week of weather in Georgia that will make you want to break out your umbrella and rain boots. Or, if you’re feeling daring, go ahead and embrace the elements — just don’t forget to pack a towel. Today, showers are likely to be...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $572 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, there was a six-figure winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15. The Power Play was 4x. With no $572 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $613 million for Monday's...
Keyboardist for Allman Brothers and Rolling Stones makes case for tax incentives for Georgia music
Chuck Leavell has played in two of the most legendary rock and roll bands in history — the Allman Brothers and the Rolling Stones — is now hoping to shine a spotlight on Georgia's legendary music scene. A nonpartisan study group in the Georgia Legislature called the Joint...
$200K, two $50K Powerball winning tickets sold at Georgia Publix, on mobile app
As for the Powerball jackpot – it jumped to an estimated $653 million following Monday night's drawing.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl who never returned home from school
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl. The Newton County Sheriff's Office says Imani Gooden did not return home from school on Friday, January 27. Imani is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 125 pounds with...
Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia
A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State. The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% – […] The post Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WMAZ
Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence seen in Tyre Nichols case
As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Operation Ghost Busted: Drug bust leads to largest-ever indictment in Southern District of Georgia history
BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A total of 76 people have been named as defendants in the case of USA v. Alvarez et al, a federal indictment tied to the "Ghost Face Gangsters" white supremacy criminal street gang, along with other known prison and street gangs. Officials say an investigation not only exposed a massive drug trafficking ring, but also allegedly revealed multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
66% of Georgians want Casino gambling in Georgia
A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State. The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% – for allowing Georgia voters to decide whether casinos should be allowed to set up shop here.
Weather Alert: Dense fog will stick around Georgia until noon
North and Central Georgia residents are being advised to exercise caution on the roads as a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, visibility may drop to as low as one-quarter of a mile in some areas, making driving conditions hazardous.
Jon Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is asking the United States Forest Service to support two fiscal 2024 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) projects in Georgia. The proposed Dugdown Mountain Corridor project would build on a multi-state effort to connect the Paulding/Sheffield Forest areas northwest of Atlanta to the Talladega National Forest in Alabama.
