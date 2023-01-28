Read full article on original website
Related
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Teen rescues dog from pound then parents make her return dog less than 24 hours later: 'You said he was house trained'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As teens, my best friend and I volunteered at an animal rescue shelter once per week. It wasn't an entirely altruistic venture. Volunteering our time on Wednesdays in lieu of going to class was a requirement for graduation from high school.
Man who spent more than ten years in a coma awoke to share an incredible story
Details of a remarkable recovery from a guy who spent years "trapped" inside his body but was still able to hear, see, and understand everything around him have been revealed. Martin Pistorius, who is now 47, had a sore throat when he returned from school one day.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Camera Catches Mysterious Creature Running Through the Forest Fully Dressed
Even if it is an animal, why does it have clothes?
Upworthy
Stray dog kept sneaking into Dollar General to steal unicorn toy, so animal control bought it for him
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A stray dog obsessed with a stuffed unicorn toy at a Dollar General finally got his fairytale ending. Animal control officers recently received an interesting call from a North Carolina Dollar General store alerting them of a big brown stray dog that had come to the store five times to steal the same stuffed unicorn. "He went straight for the unicorn, the same one every time," Joe Newburn, a supervisor at Duplin County Animal Services, told PEOPLE. "It was so strange, one of the strangest calls I've ever dealt with."
Hero Brit dad saved his wife, son and hundreds of swimmers when he spotted a 20ft shark with his drone
A HERO Brit saved his family and hundreds of swimmers when he spied a 20ft shark with his drone. David Alphonoso was filming wildlife and spotted the beast’s fin while wife Kirsty, 28, and their two-year-old lad Sonny played by the water’s edge. He Facetimed Kirsty to get...
pethelpful.com
17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All
Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
People left in tears after loyal dog is pictured walking behind owner's coffin
People have been left heartbroken over an image of a dog proving its unconditional love as she walked behind her owner's coffin at her funeral. The scene looked like something from the most heart-wrenching of dog movies, but is made all the more poignant by the fact it's entirely real.
pethelpful.com
Stray Cat Invited Inside During Freezing Temperatures Winds Up Finding a Forever Home
When kindhearted @lindaeckel opened her doors to a stray cat who was living near her home during freezing temperatures, she didn't expect to have a new furever friend. Still, that's exactly what happened! The beautiful long-haired tabby cat made herself right at home with Linda and her pets, and the result is just precious.
pethelpful.com
Precious Dog in Florida Is Having Trouble Getting Adopted Because She's 'Too Old'
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Far too often are senior dogs over looked. We see TikTok videos of these precious fur babies in shelters for months at a time. And it's all because they're a little older. We wish everyone could see how special senior dogs are.
Dog, once left for dead, wins 'Shelter Dog of the Year' award
In January 2021, Ethan Almighty was left for dead outside of the Kentucky Humane Society. Now, Gov. Beshear is honoring his fight by declaring January "Ethan Almighty Animal Shelter Awareness Month." CNN affiliate WLEX reports.
This is the most important command you'll ever teach your dog, says dog trainer
Learn this important command and help keep your dog safe
pethelpful.com
Shelter Dog Who Keeps Getting Passed Up Is So Sad She Doesn't Even Want Treats
Is there a dog in the world that wouldn't pass up the opportunity for a treat? We originally thought that answer was no, but then we came across this video from TikTok user @juliesaraceno2 and it's breaking our hearts. This TikToker is a dog shelter walker based in Washington. One...
pethelpful.com
Foster Dog's Reaction to Getting Her Very First Bed Is a Tear-Jerker
Whether or not you're still in need of your daily dose of cuteness, this foster dog's reaction to her very first bed is sure to put a smile on your face. Fair warning, though--it might make you shed a tear, too! Bessie seems like the sweetest, happiest pup, and that's before she even sees her plushy, new Star Wars-themed bed!
iheart.com
Watch: Security Camera Films Ghostly Figure Walking Alongside Family's Dog
An Australian family were understandably unsettled after their home security system captured footage of what appears to be a ghostly figure walking alongside their dog. The eerie incident reportedly occurred this past Sunday at Matthew and Lauren Kane's house in the village of Nerriga. While checking on instances in which the motion-sensor camera stationed inside their home had recently been activated, they were stunned to see a spooky moment wherein their dog can be seen crossing through a room as what seems to be a figure briefly manifests and walks with the animal before vanishing into thin air.
Watch Sleepy Dog's Hilarious Reaction to Baby Crying: 'Please Keep it Down'
The pit bull mix delighted TikTokers, as the dog's owner told Newsweek it was "the first time the baby had woken up crying so she was very confused."
pethelpful.com
Florida Cat Returned to Shelter All Because New Family's Other Cats 'Didn't Like Her'
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If there was one thing we wish people knew about becoming a pet owner it would be that it's no easy task. Between the training and the constant attention they need, it's almost like having a full-time job. That's why it saddens us beyond anything when owners return their animals to the shelter.
Rottweiler's On-Point Reaction to Mom Telling Her She's Adopted Is So Unexpected
This dog totally understands what she's saying.Continue reading
PetHelpful
New York, NY
126
Followers
181
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT
Find the latest pet news, adorable and heartwarming animal stories, and the cutest pet photos and videos from around the web.
Comments / 0