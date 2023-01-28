Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTUL
Man allegedly shatters wine bottles inside store, assaults employee before being arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for allegedly breaking multiple wine bottles inside a gas station before assaulting two people. Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at a gas station near 11th and Utica, when police were called to the scene for a disturbance.
KTUL
Murder suspect booked into Tulsa jail after recovering from self-inflicted stab wound
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man suspected of murdering a woman in January has been booked into the Tulsa County jail after recovering from a self-inflicted stab wound. On Jan. 26, police performed a welfare check on 45-year-old Melissa Hunter who had not shown up for work, and discovered her body at Mingo RV Park.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest woman suspected of indecent exposure, public intoxication, larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a woman after she allegedly stole Fireball, exposed herself to a cashier, and assaulted a stranger. On Jan. 27 just before 7 p.m., officers were called to a convenience store near 61st and Mingo for a larceny report. Multiple...
KTUL
Stillwater police arrest man following stabbing, find dead dog in home
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police arrested a man on multiple charges on Monday following a stabbing incident. Police said officers responded to the area of 400 S. Duncan just before 5:30 p.m. A victim was treated on scene and later admitted to Stillwater Medical Center in critical condition.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
Broken Arrow Police Identify Teen Homicide Victim
The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified by police. Officers Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family says they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Broken Arrow police at 918-259-8400.
KTUL
Okmulgee police seeking to identify car theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is seeking to identify two men seen trying to open doors to cars in the Quail Meadows neighborhood. One of the men trying door handles was captured on security video. A car theft was reported in the area that same night.
18-year-old dead following police chase in Glenpool
An 18-year-old is dead following a police chase through a neighborhood in Glenpool, according to a spokesperson for the City of Glenpool.
New Device Will Help Tulsa Deputies Test Drugs In The Field
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has a new device that allows deputies to test drugs and get results immediately. The handheld device scans the drugs through the packaging, so deputies never have to touch the substance, which could save lives. The devices will be used out on the streets during traffic stops, during search warrants, and at the jail. It will give deputies instant results to know what type of drugs they are dealing with and more importantly if it is fentanyl. The sheriff's office says the TruNarc devices will save time, money, and hopefully lives.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun
A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies arrest woman for alleged domestic assault, battery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a domestic violence suspect during a warrants sweep. On Jan. 27, WCSO's Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant sweep for individuals wanted for violent crimes. Deputies were investigating a home near 261th Street South and 357th...
Tulsa man pleads guilty to attacking two people with crowbar
A Tulsa man plead guilty to attacking two people with a crowbar in 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
1 Arrested After Alleged Stabbing, Animal Abuse In Stillwater
Stillwater Police made an arrest after responding to the scene of an alleged stabbing that happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday near South Duncan Street and West 4th Avenue. Officers said they arrived on scene and administered first aid to a victim of the stabbing, who was later transported to the hospital in critical condition.
KTUL
Man accused of beating pregnant woman arrested after high speed pursuit with Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man suspected of domestic violence was arrested after a high-speed pursuit with Tulsa police Saturday. Officers were investigating a domestic assault around 2 p.m. when they learned a woman had been kidnapped from her job last night and had been held against her will, strangled and beaten with a pistol.
KTUL
Driver killed after collision in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police have shut down Lynn Lane near Albany following a deadly crash Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash around 9:30 p.m. Investigators said the driver of a truck was traveling southbound on Lynn Lane and crashed into...
Man Accused Of Smoking Marijuana In Car With Loaded Gun Arrested In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man after finding a loaded AR-type gun in his car, while he was smoking marijuana. Officers say they were near 41st and Memorial Friday night when someone told them a man was smoking marijuana in a car nearby. Police say they found Nicari Owens...
KOKI FOX 23
GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for third time this month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for the third time this month. On Jan. 26, around 11 a.m. deputies arrested Nathan Graham. This time Graham was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck. Deputies spotted Graham next to the stolen truck at a residence...
Shots fired lead to lockdown at Hillcrest
Tulsa Police tell 2 News around 2:55 a.m. staff at Hillcrest Medical Center heard shots and saw a person running across the sky bridge and that's when they called police.
KTUL
Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
