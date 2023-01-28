ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Stillwater police arrest man following stabbing, find dead dog in home

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police arrested a man on multiple charges on Monday following a stabbing incident. Police said officers responded to the area of 400 S. Duncan just before 5:30 p.m. A victim was treated on scene and later admitted to Stillwater Medical Center in critical condition.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Broken Arrow Police Identify Teen Homicide Victim

The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified by police. Officers Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family says they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Broken Arrow police at 918-259-8400.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Okmulgee police seeking to identify car theft suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is seeking to identify two men seen trying to open doors to cars in the Quail Meadows neighborhood. One of the men trying door handles was captured on security video. A car theft was reported in the area that same night.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Device Will Help Tulsa Deputies Test Drugs In The Field

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has a new device that allows deputies to test drugs and get results immediately. The handheld device scans the drugs through the packaging, so deputies never have to touch the substance, which could save lives. The devices will be used out on the streets during traffic stops, during search warrants, and at the jail. It will give deputies instant results to know what type of drugs they are dealing with and more importantly if it is fentanyl. The sheriff's office says the TruNarc devices will save time, money, and hopefully lives.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun

A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Driver killed after collision in Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police have shut down Lynn Lane near Albany following a deadly crash Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash around 9:30 p.m. Investigators said the driver of a truck was traveling southbound on Lynn Lane and crashed into...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
TULSA, OK

