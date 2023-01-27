The Rochester Rockets came out on top in a 45-44 CS8 Conference thriller over Springfield Friday at the RAC as Adam Staley hit the game-winning 3-pointer with :03 to play. Staley finished with 10 points and a team-high six rebounds for the Rockets, who are 12-11 overall and 4-8 in the CS8. Henry Buecker topped RHS with 11 points and dished out five assists as the Rockets earned a split of the season series with the Senators.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO