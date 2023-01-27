Read full article on original website
George Hayward
George Hayward, age 87, of Sherman, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his residence. George was born March 29, 1935 in Springfield, the son of Frank and Irene (Coffinbarger) Hayward. George married Marilyn Nation May 3, 1958 in Springfield. She preceded him in death in 2021. Mourning his...
Williamsville board approves cabinet bid, donation for soccer equipment
The Williamsville Village Board approved up to $250 to purchase soccer equipment for the park at Monday’s regular meeting. Michael Morgan from the Sherman Youth Soccer Association addressed the board and asked for support from the village, as the SYSA attempts to build up the organization and keep more Williamsville and Sherman kids local and not have them play elsewhere.
Rockets edge Springfield 45-44 on Staley’s 3-pointer with :03 left
The Rochester Rockets came out on top in a 45-44 CS8 Conference thriller over Springfield Friday at the RAC as Adam Staley hit the game-winning 3-pointer with :03 to play. Staley finished with 10 points and a team-high six rebounds for the Rockets, who are 12-11 overall and 4-8 in the CS8. Henry Buecker topped RHS with 11 points and dished out five assists as the Rockets earned a split of the season series with the Senators.
School district exploring adding teachers, names on fieldhouse/fine arts entrance
The Williamsville School Board last Wednesday was updated on the possible naming of the new Fine Arts/Fieldhouse entrance, as part of a full agenda. As of the meeting, roughly 450 staffers and students (grades 7-12) had submitted names. Many of them were either “The Chamber” or “The Armory,” or something related, working off the Bullet nickname, though some of them were also tongue-in-cheek.
Auburn school board spotlights IT program
The Auburn School Board discussed upcoming office renovations and heard a spotlight presentation from the new instructional technology teacher, Craig Reincke during a meeting with a light agenda last Wednesday. High school principal Nathan Essex, filling in for superintendent Darren Root, said final plans for office renovations at the high...
Board approves intent to sell $25 million in bonds for facilities projects
The Rochester 3A Board of Education held its latest meeting January 18 at the Bruce Hays Administrative Center, with superintendent Dan W. Cox and all board members except Chris Jewell in attendance. Dennis File participated remotely. The evening began with a public hearing on the board’s intent to sell $25...
4th quarter rally lifts Trojans past IC, 44-41
Addison Wheatley scored 18 points and the Auburn High girls broke a two-game losing skid by coming from behind in the 4th quarter to nip Illini Central, 44-41 Monday at Doglio Gym. Graysen Allen tallied seven and Shelby Seiler and Karlissa Clark had five each for the Trojans, who trailed...
