Natrona County, WY

WOW! Casper Airport Got A Lot Of Snow!

Just how much snow actually did fall at the Casper/Natrona County Airport in Wyoming?. The airport posted this photo with the caption "This is why our snow blower is bigger than yours." As of Tuesday morning, 01/31/23 runway 26, or 8 if you are landing from the other direction, is...
CASPER, WY
Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry

Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
CASPER, WY
Want A Great Chance To See Casper, Wyoming On YouTube?

If you've ever wondered how long a driving tour of Casper, Wyoming would be, thanks to YouTube user Joint Unity 7496, we now know it would be 30:25. In the day where everyone has the option of creating and watching videos on their phones, any time during the day, YouTube has become our friend. You can see just about any type of video you can think of, and there's a good chance that you can see multiple versions of it.
CASPER, WY
The Ultimate Guide To The Worst Parking Lots In Casper

Parking sucks. Sometimes we can find that perfect spot, but often it is a challenge. Wyoming is the least populous state in the nation, but Casper is the second largest city. With our central location, we are the "big city" destination for rural towns. We have a Target, a Sams, and two Walmarts. We are kind of a big deal.
CASPER, WY
A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft

A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/30/23 – 2/1/23 )

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Retired Fire Captain Graduates Detention Officer Basic Training, Wins ‘Honor Graduate’ Award

It shouldn't come as any surprise. When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired from Casper Fire-EMS after 25 years, he could have gone quietly into that good night (and by 'good night' we mean retirement; not, like, death). He could have taken a coconut filled with rum to the beach and laid in the sand all day. But he didn't do that. McJunkin decided to embark on a whole new career; one in which he could still help people.
CASPER, WY
‘Project Homeless Connect’ Today Links Those in Need With Casper Agencies

You slept in your car last night. You crashed on a friend's couch last night. Through no fault of your own, you're in Casper without a job, not knowing where you'll sleep tonight, not knowing where you'll get your next meal, not knowing how you or your kids will stay warm, not knowing if someone infected you with a sexually transmitted disease, not knowing how you'll move on from a shattered relationship, or not knowing if it's even worth living.
CASPER, WY
