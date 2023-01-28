Read full article on original website
WOW! Casper Airport Got A Lot Of Snow!
Just how much snow actually did fall at the Casper/Natrona County Airport in Wyoming?. The airport posted this photo with the caption "This is why our snow blower is bigger than yours." As of Tuesday morning, 01/31/23 runway 26, or 8 if you are landing from the other direction, is...
Winter Storm Advisory: Heavy Snow, Bitter Cold Expected in Natrona County
The National Weather service warns of a winter storm for the Casper-area, with the possibility of 8" of snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Saturday through Tuesday...Bitterly cold temperatures likely East of the Divide. High temperatures may stay below zero with...
Wyoming Department of Transportation: Here’s What’s Happening on I-80
"Traffic is starting to open up along I80. A controlled slow opening has started EB out of Rawlins. Our WHP troopers are escorting the vehicles at an appropriate pace. WB is expected to open soon. Photo taken by our District Maintenance Engineer near Sinclair at milepost 217. #wyoroad" reads a...
I-25 Closed From Casper to Buffalo, Numerous Other Highways Closed As Well
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 25 from Buffalo to Casper is closed. That comes from the official WYDOT website, which stated that "As of January 28 at 10:45 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."
[PODCAST] Report to Wyoming: Casper Fire-EMS Talks Past, Present, Future
In a recent Report to Wyoming podcast, K2Radio News sat down with Casper Fire-EMS Department engineer and Public Information Officer Dane Andersen to talk about the past, present and future predictions for the year ahead. Over the past four months, Andersen has taken on a big project while recovering from...
All Natrona County School District Schools Are Closed Today
Due to issues with school buses starting, because of the temperature, all Natrona County School District schools are closed today (Monday, January 30th, 2023). According to the official Natrona County School District website,. Today 1-30-23: All NCSD schools are canceled today. As we began running buses for the school day,...
Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry
Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
Want A Great Chance To See Casper, Wyoming On YouTube?
If you've ever wondered how long a driving tour of Casper, Wyoming would be, thanks to YouTube user Joint Unity 7496, we now know it would be 30:25. In the day where everyone has the option of creating and watching videos on their phones, any time during the day, YouTube has become our friend. You can see just about any type of video you can think of, and there's a good chance that you can see multiple versions of it.
Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists Assisting Casper PD in Active Investigation, Avoid the Area
Dane Andersen with Casper Fire-EMS has confirmed to K2 Radio News that no hazardous material has been found in the area. Evacuations have been lifted and a media release will follow, explaining the situation. Original Story Below:. Casper Fire-EMS is currently on scene assisting the Casper Police Department with an...
The Ultimate Guide To The Worst Parking Lots In Casper
Parking sucks. Sometimes we can find that perfect spot, but often it is a challenge. Wyoming is the least populous state in the nation, but Casper is the second largest city. With our central location, we are the "big city" destination for rural towns. We have a Target, a Sams, and two Walmarts. We are kind of a big deal.
A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft
A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
Casper Artist Reflects on a Lifetime of Drawing Faces
This is the second article in a series of write-ups highlighting local talent in Natrona County. "You can get into a lot of trouble with noses." I had a feeling I was going to enjoy chatting with Tom Loepp after our first phone call to set up a lunch date.
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/30/23 – 2/1/23 )
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Man Will Spend Time Behind Bars After Crashing into City Planter
A Casper man was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for leading a trooper on a chase resulting in the destruction of one city planter, tree, and another's parked vehicle. Jesse James Dewitt heard the charges against him from Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 26.
So You Think You Can Drag? Auditions This Weekend for March Drag Show at The Lyric
Because of the snow storm in Casper, auditions for 'So You Think You Can Drag' have been postponed to Wednesday, February 1 from 7pm-9pm at The Lyric. So you think you can drag? Well, now's your chance to prove it and, in doing so, you may just earn yourself a shot in the spotlight.
Retired Fire Captain Graduates Detention Officer Basic Training, Wins ‘Honor Graduate’ Award
It shouldn't come as any surprise. When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired from Casper Fire-EMS after 25 years, he could have gone quietly into that good night (and by 'good night' we mean retirement; not, like, death). He could have taken a coconut filled with rum to the beach and laid in the sand all day. But he didn't do that. McJunkin decided to embark on a whole new career; one in which he could still help people.
‘Project Homeless Connect’ Today Links Those in Need With Casper Agencies
You slept in your car last night. You crashed on a friend's couch last night. Through no fault of your own, you're in Casper without a job, not knowing where you'll sleep tonight, not knowing where you'll get your next meal, not knowing how you or your kids will stay warm, not knowing if someone infected you with a sexually transmitted disease, not knowing how you'll move on from a shattered relationship, or not knowing if it's even worth living.
Can You Save Money On Eggs By Raising Your Own Wyoming Chickens?
Egg prices are out of control and we're all looking for ways to save. How about raising your own chickens?. Depending on where you live, there's a good chance you can raise chickens in your backyard. Casper for instance allows for 6 chickens to be raised at your families residence.
Bond Set at $100,000 for Casper Man Charged With Rape, Aggravated Assault
A Natrona County Circuit Court Judge set a $100,000 cash-only bond for a Casper man accused of assaulting a woman with hammer during initial appearances on Monday. 56-year-old Clifton Qualls faces these felony charges, according to Judge Michael Patchen:. First-degree sexual assault, punishable by five years to 50 years imprisonment.
Parents of Lt. Danny Dundas Establish Casper College Scholarship in Honor of Their Son
Casper College announced that the parents of Casper Police Lieutenant Danny Dundas, David and Karla Dundas, have established a scholarship for Casper College in honor of their late son. That's according to a press release from the college, which stated that the Lt. Danndy Dundas Memorial Scholarship will offer two...
