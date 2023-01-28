Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
The Highest Restaurant in North America is in Colorado: 6 Things to Know
Colorado is known for setting all sorts of records, now we have the highest restaurant in all of North America. Before you think about putting it on your bucket list, check out list. This restaurant takes highfalutin to a whole new level. It's been closed due to the pandemic and...
Colorado city a 'best place to travel" in 2023, says Forbes
According to Forbes, there's a city in Colorado that belongs on your 2023 travel bucket list. On a list of 50 places that includes international locations like Bansko (Bulgaria), Bucharest (Romania), and the Rotorua (New Zealand), Colorado Springs was one of 11 American cities to make the cut for inclusion. Found on Colorado's Front Range and providing an eclectic blend of city and mountain life, Colorado Springs' tourism appeal continues to thrive.
Don’t Turn Montana Into Colorado, Here’s How to Stop It
We talked about the debt limit. We talked about our buddy Matt Rosendale. We talked about the guns and the gear at the SHOT Show. We talked about the latest anti-gun antics from the ATF. But then we got to the really important question: How do we make sure Montana doesn't get Californicated like Colorado?
Daijon Calimon, Colorado's first pledge for 2024, recaps weekend trip to Boulder
Daijon Calimon became Colorado's first commitment for 2024 at 2:04 pm on Dec. 3, six hours before it was announced Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders was headed to Boulder to become the Buffaloes' new head coach...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Nebraska
Nebraska is also known as the Cornhusker State, and it’s easy to see why. This Midwestern state consists of two geographical zones: the Great Plains and Dissected TIll Plains. Located in the state’s eastern half, the Dissected Till Plains features low, forested hills and fields. Meanwhile, the Great Plains dominate the western half of the state and consists of flat prairie. Numerous farms dot the Great Plains region, many of which grow agricultural crops such as soybeans or corn, hence the state’s nickname.
These Small ‘Mom ‘n Pop’ Ski Resorts Are Locals’ Best-Kept Secrets
Which slopes are you hoping to hit this winter? We don’t need to tell you any more than you already know about those A-list resorts lining Colorado’s I-70, or Whistler, Mt. Bachelor, Big Sky, and Jackson Hole with the capacity crowds and lift tickets often north of $200. But if you’re looking for some real […]
Climbing
Colorado Climber and Climbing-Access Pioneer David Turner Passes Away, Age 70
Enjoy unlimited access to Climbing’s award-winning features, in-depth interviews, and expert training advice. Subscribe here. The Colorado—and American—climbing community lost one of its unsung heroes when David Ahle Turner, who went by Dave, passed away on January 5, 2023, after a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands, Colorado. Two days earlier on the final run of the day, Turner, an expert and lifelong skier, hit a catwalk at the bottom of a black-diamond run while carrying speed and launched into a grove of aspen trees, sustaining catastrophic injuries.
Comments / 0