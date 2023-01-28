Nebraska is also known as the Cornhusker State, and it’s easy to see why. This Midwestern state consists of two geographical zones: the Great Plains and Dissected TIll Plains. Located in the state’s eastern half, the Dissected Till Plains features low, forested hills and fields. Meanwhile, the Great Plains dominate the western half of the state and consists of flat prairie. Numerous farms dot the Great Plains region, many of which grow agricultural crops such as soybeans or corn, hence the state’s nickname.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO