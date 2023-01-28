ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

Colorado city a 'best place to travel" in 2023, says Forbes

According to Forbes, there's a city in Colorado that belongs on your 2023 travel bucket list. On a list of 50 places that includes international locations like Bansko (Bulgaria), Bucharest (Romania), and the Rotorua (New Zealand), Colorado Springs was one of 11 American cities to make the cut for inclusion. Found on Colorado's Front Range and providing an eclectic blend of city and mountain life, Colorado Springs' tourism appeal continues to thrive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Nebraska

Nebraska is also known as the Cornhusker State, and it’s easy to see why. This Midwestern state consists of two geographical zones: the Great Plains and Dissected TIll Plains. Located in the state’s eastern half, the Dissected Till Plains features low, forested hills and fields. Meanwhile, the Great Plains dominate the western half of the state and consists of flat prairie. Numerous farms dot the Great Plains region, many of which grow agricultural crops such as soybeans or corn, hence the state’s nickname.
NEBRASKA STATE
Climbing

Colorado Climber and Climbing-Access Pioneer David Turner Passes Away, Age 70

Enjoy unlimited access to Climbing’s award-winning features, in-depth interviews, and expert training advice. Subscribe here. The Colorado—and American—climbing community lost one of its unsung heroes when David Ahle Turner, who went by Dave, passed away on January 5, 2023, after a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands, Colorado. Two days earlier on the final run of the day, Turner, an expert and lifelong skier, hit a catwalk at the bottom of a black-diamond run while carrying speed and launched into a grove of aspen trees, sustaining catastrophic injuries.
BOULDER, CO

