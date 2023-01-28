Read full article on original website
10 Valentine’s Day Cards with Large Sentiments
Pink and red stamped and die cut X’s and O’s have another sentiment down below along with sweet little birds and a banner. Take a peek at this project at Papertrey Ink. If you’re stuck for card ideas try using a large sentiment as the focal point, adding smaller elements around it. Lots of stamp companies make large sentiment stamps and dies but large alphabet letter stamps and dies allow you to create custom phrases yourself.
I “Heart” recycled playing card tiny houses
I love a craft that once you make one you want to make a whole bunch. Repetition can be so zen and I can pretty much always use more zen in my day. Pop on over to the blog Freshly Found for the tutorial on how to make little folded recycled playing card houses. When you use red cards and have the hearts facing out these recycled heart card houses are perfect to decorate for Valentine’s Day. Oh and best yet no glue or scissors are needed for this adorable project. Great for travel. Maybe even as a little Valentine’s Day gift box for all your friends and family.
Printable Valentine’s Day Coloring and Activity Pages
Coloring pages are great to have in the art center in the classroom or to keep on hand at home for when you need a little something to do. I used to like to print out coloring and activity sheets and keep them in my bag for when we had to wait at a restaurant or doctor’s office, or just to keep around for those moments when we needed to fill time.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Creative and fun ways to reuse board games and toys
Upcycling old electronics can be so fun. I still have my old flip phones and I’ve heard the “kids” think their cool and some are using them. Another fun thing to repurpose are old game boards and game parts. Pop on over to the blog Eco Green Love for all sorts of ideas of things to make with old games and electronics like these Gameboy planters.
Deer Walks Up & Steals A Hot Dog Right Off The Grill In Montana
These wild animals just don’t stop surprising us all. And sometimes there’s not even a reasonable explanation for it. Deer are majestic creatures that are often associated with grace, beauty, and peace. If not that, then they are seen as dinner for nearly everything else. These animals can...
Book Review – The Knitting Bible
Are you a knitting enthusiast looking for a comprehensive guide to take your skills to the next level? Look no further than “The Knitting Bible: [5 in 1]. The Ultimate Collection of Easy-to-Follow Patterns from Beginners to Advanced.” This comprehensive guide includes five books in one, providing a wealth of information and inspiration for knitters of all skill levels.
Wrap Cardigan Knitting Pattern
I’ve knit a lot of different kinds of sweaters in my years as a knitter (and am actually crocheting my first sweater right now!) but I have never made a wrap cardigan before. This style of sweater is typically made with triangular fronts that overlap each other. The fronts...
Easy Herringbone Quilt Pattern
Making a beautiful herringbone quilt is easier than you might think! With precut 2 1/2-inch strips, you can easily create a stunning quilt that resembles the intricate herringbone pattern that was first used in the Roman Empire. This pattern was created by the Romans to provide strong infrastructure to their roads and buildings and has since inspired a variety of beautiful designs, including this quilt.
I Heart You Cross Stitch Pattern
This cross-stitching design features a sweet sentiment expressing love, using shorthand for “I heart you.” The design features a heart shape in place of the word “heart” and the letter “u” instead of the word “you.” The designer of the design chose to use black thread for the letters and a variegated thread for the heart, but the text notes that you can choose the colors that you prefer for your own design.
yankodesign.com
This handsome EDC knife unfolds smoothly and rapidly to serve your needs in an instant
There always comes a time when we wish we had something sharp on hand, especially when we’re out and away from our desks and toolboxes. Sometimes we need to cut a string or cord to open a package, or we want to slice a piece of fruit to share with a friend. Sometimes, we might even need a knife to carve out a chunk of wood outdoors. Pocket knives have become part of some EDC collections for that very reason, but while some can do the job, few can help you accomplish your task smoothly and quickly. Even fewer look as sharp as their blades, making them feel like tools you’d be embarrassed to be seen with. Fortunately, something like the Tekto F2 Bravo tactical knife exists, delivering not only a sharp tool that deploys quickly but also a stylish piece of equipment you’d be proud to flaunt.
Farm Dog Has The Time Of Its Life Running From Angry Bull Moose
If you thought bears were the only ones you had to worry about in the great outdoors, think again. Moose are actually one of the most dangerous animals in our woods. They have poor eyesight and a short temper, this leads to aggression when they are unsure or threatened. For...
tinyhousetalk.com
Epic Skoolie w/ Giant Bathroom and Adorable Eyes
I love a touch of whimsy, and Irwin the Skoolie has just that with the adorable curtain “eyes” that grace the front of the bus. Bright blue, they make Irwin seem like a fun place to live. Owners Mike and Mandi would agree! When 2020 hit, Mike’s longtime...
Free Pattern – Cabled and Shell Pattern
As a crocheter, I am always on the lookout for new and challenging patterns to try out. That’s why I was excited to discover the Cabled & Shell Throw pattern from Mary Maxim. This free pattern allows you to crochet a stunning throw that is both elegant and cozy, perfect for adding a touch of warmth and style to any room in your home.
How to Knit: The Knit Cast On
When I was learning how to knit, my mom would always cast on for me. I don’t actually remember learning how to cast on when I was a kid, so I don’t know if I ever knew how to do it myself until I was older and re-learning.
yankodesign.com
This Vespa teardrop trailer made of foam, incorporates a functional kitchen and space to sleep the rider
DIYers have their own sense of doing things with ingredients that for you and me may sound foolish to begin with. Teardrop trailers, besides the size, have to be durable and stable. Throwing the two aspects out of the park, Thomas Burick has created a micro teardrop trailer, to go with his 1962 Vespa, from foam topped with a sheet of homemade fiberglass.
hypebeast.com
(Di)vision FW23 "Dressed for Disaster" Comes Home After Dark
Closing out day one of Copenhagen Fashion Week, Simon and Nana Wick’s label, (di)vision, was a jaw-dropping showcase filled with rebellious attitude. Targeted toward genre-defying rule-breakers, the Danish imprint set a clear mark on the Fall/Winter 2023 season and delivered an astonishing performance that left attendees in awe. Set...
Intro to basics of hand sewing
Hand sewing is a useful skill for repairing clothing and creating handcrafted items such as stuffed toys, curtains, and pillowcases. To get started with hand sewing, you need a few essential tools: needle, thread, and fabric. It’s important to choose the right needle for the fabric you are working with, as different fabrics require different types of needles. For example, lightweight fabrics like silk and chiffon require sharps needles, while heavier fabrics like denim and canvas require stronger needles like tapestry or upholstery. The thread you choose should also be appropriate for your fabric, with strong thread recommended for heavier fabrics and lighter thread for lighter fabrics.
petpress.net
10+ Interesting Chicken Facts That Might Surprise You
Chickens have been a part of human life for centuries, and they are more than just an animal that provides us with food. These fascinating creatures have some intriguing facts and quirks that make them unique. From their natural behavior to the way they interact with humans, there’s a lot...
