Airbnb Guest's Reason for Giving Host a 2-Star Review Is Downright Petty

Generally, it's always best to rate your Airbnb host highly, unless you're given a good reason not to. Some low ratings are deserved- for instance, if the property was in serious disrepair, or if the Airbnb host scammed you. However, some people wield ratings like a weapon for the most petty of reasons.

Airbnb host @zoeyberghoff talks a lot about the ins and outs of hosting. She recently shared the eye-rolling reason why she received an unexpected 2-star review on her property.

Yep, you read that right- her guest was mad that she didn't clean the snow off of his car. What, was he expecting her to do his dishes too? Zoey is plenty peeved about the incident, clarifying in the description: "I'm still salty about this one and will be actively trying to get this removed because we do not offer snow removal for personal vehicles."

This is more than just an obnoxious incident. A poor review can potentially seriously undermine the success of a property. That's why poor reviews should only be made about genuinely problematic issues with the host or property. Giant leaking hole in the roof? Worthy of a bad review. You found a hidden camera in the shower? Worthy of a bad review. The host didn't clear snow off your car (when she never offered such a service to begin with)? NOT bad-review worthy.

Fellow hosts commiserated by sharing some pretty ridiculous reviews they'd gotten from previous guests. "I got one last week who gave us 3 stars because the toilet flushes loud," laughed @tamtamstanstan. LOL, good grief! Airbnb host @jenniferltoprani had a ridiculous story as well: "We own a house in the Smoky Mountains and got a bad review because we didn’t say on the booking there might be bears." Pfft!

But the one that took the cake? "The guests of our Airbnb (we live in Germany) gave us 2 stars, because there was no writing table. Only the dining one in the living room," shared @teambarsi. Wow... that might be the single most arbitrary bad review we've seen yet!

Not only are bad reviews a mess for the hosts, they leave less accurate info for guests, too. Bad ratings should be there to warn other guests about serious problems that could affect their stay, not to gripe about unrelated issues or inconsequential details. Please, if you choose to stay in an Airbnb- rate responsibly!

