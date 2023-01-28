Cops: 2 charged in attack of KSU student who said he was called racial slur

Two men were charged Friday in an attack on a Kennesaw State University student who was beaten and called a racial slur at an apartment complex near campus, police said.

Gauge Dakota Stanley, 20, of Chatsworth, and Kole Zuba Reasoner, 20, of Flowery Branch, are facing charges of battery and aggravated battery in the alleged Jan. 22 attack, according to Kennesaw police spokesman David Buchanan. Reasoner was booked into the Cobb County Jail on Saturday and released on a $20,000 bond, and Stanley was booked Sunday and released on a $15,000 bond, jail records show.

Police said the fight occurred around 12:10 a.m. at the West 22 apartment complex, located about two miles west of campus. The victim, Jalique Rosemond, who is Black, told officers that two white men beat him to the ground, kicked him in the face and repeatedly called him a racial epithet.

Rosemond, who was left with a bloody nose, was taken to a hospital by his roommate, police said.

“Based on the statements of the victim, this ultimately could be racially motivated,” Buchanan said. “A police officer cannot charge for a hate crime. It is a sentencing enhancement brought on during the prosecution of the case.”

Security camera footage obtained by Channel 2 Action News appeared to show part of the attack at the complex.

According to a police report, officers spoke with a resident at West 22 who said he allowed a white man to stay at his apartment after the incident. He said the person told him a car was driving recklessly through the parking lot and had nearly struck his friend, the report stated.

The man said his fraternity brothers confronted those in the vehicle, then assaulted the driver. He added that one of his fraternity brothers believed someone in the car had a gun, while Rosemond told police that no one was armed, according to the report.

Rosemond, who lives at the complex, said the men took his books and a KSU backpack, then grabbed a sandwich out of his hand, the report stated. The backpack and part of the sandwich were found hanging from a tree, according to the report. He also said the men took his car keys, but they were later found underneath his vehicle.

After the attack, Rosemond said the men ran into a nearby fraternity house, the report said. Members of the fraternity were interviewed by police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Kennesaw police at 770-429-4533 or KPD_TIPS@kennesaw-ga-.gov.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.