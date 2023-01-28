ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes to officially 'move on' from ABC following relationship scandal

By Maria Noyen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes at the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront in May 2022 in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

  • Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially leaving ABC News, a rep for the network confirmed to Insider.
  • The decision comes after news broke the co-anchors had a romantic relationship in November 2022.
  • ABC News president Kim Godwin called the scandal a "distraction" in a memo sent to staff on Friday.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are leaving ABC News for good a month after the former co-anchors were taken off the air when their off-camera relationship scandal broke.

News that Robach and Holmes, who had co-hosted the "GMA3: What You Need To Know" show since 2020, are leaving comes after weeks of speculation that a decision about their future at the network was imminent.

CNN reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin sent a memo informing staff of Robach and Holmes's employment status on Friday.

"I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let's not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that's because of you," Godwin wrote, according to CNN. "I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4Ee2_0kUW9yMD00
The anchors presented Oscars coverage together.

Phil McCarten/ABC via Getty Images

A spokesperson for ABC News confirmed that Robach and Holmes are leaving the network after a series of meetings in a statement shared with Insider.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the spokesperson said. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The decision to take Holmes and Robach off the air for good comes almost two months after the former co-hosts found themselves embroiled in a public scandal when the Daily Mail published a series of photos of them appearing to be engaged in an intimate romantic relationship in November.

At the time, both Holmes and Robach were legally married to other people. Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, his wife of 13 years, in December.

