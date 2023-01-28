ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments

laquita stokes
2d ago

I agree I didn't watch it why it's not going to bring him back,it just brings put more hate for people to have,don't need anymore reasons to do bad.

gayle gatewood
2d ago

I'm going to continue to pray for the family and that justice be served to those that did this to that young man. I am so disappointed in what you all did that wasn't call for you all didn't have to do that. That just make all law enforcement look bad and we know all of them are not bad. But who can we trust this is so sad. God help us and protect us and our children.

CHANDRA GARY
2d ago

Emerald, I could not finish watching the tape when Tyre was calling for his mom. Like what happened to your father this will pass and people will protest and get angry and politicians will do nothing. It is not about Black or White cops, its about common decency and training. When I was growing up just about all kids wanted to be a police officer. I am nervous about the thought of my tail light being out and being pulled over for a traffic stop and I work in corrections.

New York Post

VP Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis

​Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Memphis, Tenn., for the funeral of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, the White House announced Tuesday. The vice president was personally asked to attend by Nichols’ family after she spoke to the 29-year-old’s mother, RowVaughn Wells, and stepfather, Rodney Wells, by phone earlier Tuesday, the Grio reported. Ben Crump, the lawyer representing the Nichols family, told the publication that Harris consoled the mother. “We’re pleased that she accepted their invitation,” he said. “Mr. and Mrs. Wells are grateful for the vice president reaching out to them during this heartbreaking time and her sensitivity on the call.”​ Accompanying Harris...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chicago Defender

FUNERAL FOR TYRE NICHOLS TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS THIS WEDNESDAY AS CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER REV. AL SHARPTON DELIVERS EULOGY, ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP TO ISSUE NATIONAL CALL FOR JUSTICE

Services at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, Led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner, Come as Nation Mourns 29-year-old Black Man Brutally Beaten to Death by Police. Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church this Wednesday as the nation grieves the death of the 29-year-old, whose brutal beating at the hands of police officers was captured on horrific body camera footage. Rev. Al Sharpton, the Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will eulogize Nichols at the request of the family, as attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action in a service led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner.
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
MEMPHIS, TN
PIX11

Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols’ death

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Video showing five Memphis officers beating a Black man was made public Friday, one day after they were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. The footage shows Nichols being held down, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
