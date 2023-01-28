I agree I didn't watch it why it's not going to bring him back,it just brings put more hate for people to have,don't need anymore reasons to do bad.
I'm going to continue to pray for the family and that justice be served to those that did this to that young man. I am so disappointed in what you all did that wasn't call for you all didn't have to do that. That just make all law enforcement look bad and we know all of them are not bad. But who can we trust this is so sad. God help us and protect us and our children.
Emerald, I could not finish watching the tape when Tyre was calling for his mom. Like what happened to your father this will pass and people will protest and get angry and politicians will do nothing. It is not about Black or White cops, its about common decency and training. When I was growing up just about all kids wanted to be a police officer. I am nervous about the thought of my tail light being out and being pulled over for a traffic stop and I work in corrections.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
