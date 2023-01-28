ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mats Wilander hails ‘emotional’ Aryna Sabalenka victory

By Courtney Pledger
 4 days ago

Aryna Sabalenka bagged her maiden Grand Slam after defeating Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final.

Eurosport expert Mats Wilander credited Aryna Sabalenka’s ‘strong’ mentality after she came from a set down to win the Australian Open.

Sabalenka was forced to find another gear against opponent Elena Rybakina after dropping the opening set, eventually recovering for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Serving has been the Achilles' heel of Sabalenka’s game for some time, so when the fifth seed was forced to serve out the match at 5-4 in the deciding set, the pressure threatened to deny her of her first major title as she squandered three championship points before eventually converting her fourth.

Wilander credited the 24-year-old’s nerves during the final moments, acknowledging that she was ‘strong’ to not let the mounting pressure get the better of her.

‘’The fact that she had to serve it out as well and all the talk about her second serve. It was strong nerve-wise for her to hold on there,’’ Wilander said.

“It’s obviously so emotional. I think Sabalenka, from the first time we saw her, she always seemed to have the mentality that she would win majors. But she sort of went a little bit crazy sometimes when she was in semis in Slams and you wondered if this was ever going to come.

“I think she did so so well being so aggressive because if she wasn’t aggressive, Rybakina would control everything.

''I think Sabalenka did a great job to control the points when the ball was in play and that made the difference even though there weren’t that many long rallies.

‘’For the last six months, she couldn’t serve at all and was serving underhand but for her to get through that. I think she looks in better shape somehow, she moves better. It seems like her serve problems have projected her to a different part in her career and it’s working.’’

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman was equally as impressed with Sabalenka’s performance, noting the ‘huge relief’ she will be feeling after waiting so long for her first Grand Slam.

‘’She was aggressive at every opportunity,'' Henman added.

''Even in the final game, her serve was massive. She never got down and was eventually able to get across the line.

‘’She has been knocking on the door but this was her first Grand Slam final. She has been in three other semi-finals and there have been plenty of bumps in the road, but I think she had the belief to back herself.

‘’There is a huge relief now she has got the title.’’

