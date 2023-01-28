Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles Projected to Finish Sixth in OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Golf was projected to finish sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference the league announced on Tuesday. The Screaming Eagles are coming off one of their best seasons in program history, advancing to the NCAA II Super Regional for the first time since 2000 last spring.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Women’s Golf voted to finish fifth in OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Golf is predicted to finish fifth within the Ohio Valley Conference standings after receiving 14 points from the league’s head coaches. The Screaming Eagles are competing in NCAA Division I and the OVC for the first time in program history.
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles host a pair for Homecoming Week USI welcomes Tennessee State, Morehead State this week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball will celebrate Homecoming Week by hosting a pair of Ohio Valley Conference games Thursday and Saturday. USI is slated to host Tennessee State University Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Morehead State University for the homecoming game Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
city-countyobserver.com
CHICAGO AT THE PLAZA LEGENDARY ROCK BAND ANNOUNCES SUMMER CONCERT
TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023 AT 10 AM. Evansville, IN – January 30, 2023 – Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza on June 16, 2023.
city-countyobserver.com
WEAVER FILING FOR FOURTH COUNCIL TERM
EVANSVILLE – City Council Jonathan Weaver (R-At Large) is planning to file with his family for his fourth term on Evansville City Council on Tuesday, January 31 at 3:30 p.m. “I am so excited to continue serving the residents of Evansville and beyond”, Weaver says. “I’ve gotten a lot of satisfaction taking calls and helping constituents on a daily basis.”
city-countyobserver.com
Meet County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave
Commissioner Musgrave is known to be innovative, hard-working, decisive, and prepared. These are the kind of adjectives used to describe Cheryl Musgrave, Vanderburgh County Commissioner. Her work as an elected official has delivered technological innovation and better roads. Musgrave recently secured a major win for unincorporated Vanderburgh County in Broadband...
city-countyobserver.com
Ivy Tech Announces Partnership to Increase Access for Working Adults
Indianapolis, IN – Ivy Tech Community College has partnered with Guild, a Career Opportunity Platform, which enables employers in Indiana and across the nation to invest in their employees, unlocking opportunities for personal and professional growth. Guild matches higher education needs of employers and employees, with pre-determined programs offered...
city-countyobserver.com
USI International Food Expo returns to offer taste of culture on campus
The University of Southern Indiana International Club and Center for International Programs will host its annual International Food Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, February 17 in Carter Hall, located in University Center West on campus. The International Food Expo is an opportunity for USI’s international students to...
city-countyobserver.com
MEASSAGE FROM JAN DAVIES< CHIEF EXECTIVE OFFICER OF THE EVANSVILLE POLICE FOUNDATION
The mission of the Evansville Police Foundation is to act as an independent entity that provides additional resources for the Evansville Police Department to enhance public safety and law enforcement in our community. DETAILS OF THE EVANSVILLE POLICEFOUNDATION…. A collaborative group of community leaders founded the Evansville Police Foundation (EPF)...
city-countyobserver.com
EVPL observing Black History Month with a series of programming, displays
Evansville, IN, January 30, 2023 – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will observe Black History Month with a series of programs, displays, and a reading challenge that highlight the rich history and contributions of Black Americans. “Black History Month is an opportunity to explore the sacrifices, achievements, and heritage...
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University’s Project ASPIREE adds more local middle and high schools to program
VINCENNES, Ind., January 30, 2023 – Project Achieving Success through Participation In Reaching Educational Excellence (ASPIREE), sponsored by Vincennes University, has added several new schools to its federally funded grant program. Project ASPIREE is adding underrepresented students from Washington Catholic Middle School, Washington Catholic High School, and North Daviess...
city-countyobserver.com
RECENT OP-ED ARTICLES SENT TO CCO BY CANDIDATES SEEKING STATE AND LOCAL POLITICAL OFFICES
RECENT OP-ED ARTICLES SENT TO CCO BY CANDIDATES SEEKING STATE AND LOCAL POLITICAL OFFICES. (Attached below is a COLLAGE OF OP-Ed articles that THE CITY-COUNTY OBSERVER has decided to post without bias, opinion, or editing in order for our readers to get an idea of why local individuals have decided to run for local and state political offices in the upcoming November 8, 2022, General election)
city-countyobserver.com
Anu, previously gropod, awarded nearly $1 million competitive grant from the National Science Foundation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Heliponix LLC, doing business as anu™ (previously gropod®), has been awarded a Phase II National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $970,993 and $75,000 in matching funding from Elevate Ventures. Anu will continue its research and development work on multispectral photomorphogenesis...
Comments / 0