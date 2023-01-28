Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady announces retirement again
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and all-around NFL legend Tom Brady is retiring — what seems like for good this time. Brady made the announcement in a laid-back social media video sitting on the beach, expressing how grateful he is for the support over the years.
WXIA 11 Alive
Hurts and Mahomes make history: Super Bowl LVII first between two Black starting quarterbacks
PHOENIX — Hurts vs. Mahomes; regardless of who comes out on top, the clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs is making history. Super Bowl LVII will be the first between two Black starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Both of these players are legendary in their...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's who will play in Super Bowl LVII | Everything you need to know
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII is set. It's a battle of two No. 1 seeds from each respective conference for the 57th edition of the game in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The Philadelphia Eagles will represent the NFC, returning to the Super Bowl after winning in...
WXIA 11 Alive
Despite Giants fans’ outrage, the Empire State Building lighting up for a rival team is nothing new
New Yorkers and New York sports fans on social media were seeing red after the Empire State Building was lit in green and white on Sunday, Jan. 29, in honor of their football rivals. The colors were shown after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.
