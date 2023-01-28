For 80% of Coloradans, their water starts in the state’s forests before making its way downstream to their taps. Clean water is intrinsically tied to forest health. The Colorado State Forest Service announced in a news release that the Colorado Legislature has passed House Bill 22-1379 to fund wildfire fuels reduction around high-priority watersheds and water infrastructure, including in Grand County. Millions of people in Colorado and around the U.S. rely on water from the Colorado River, which flows from its headwaters in Rocky Mountain National Park.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO