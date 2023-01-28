Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Springs eatery welcomes four new food vendors in 2023Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Clyde the Donkey Is the Esteemed Mayor of This Colorado TownColorado JillDivide, CO
Five things to do this weekend in and around Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of a local landmarkColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
Crews battle fire in Security south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire in Security south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. It isn’t clear when the first call came in, but KKTV 11 News first learned about the blaze at about 9:15 p.m. Road closures were put in place along Marquette Drive and Morningside Drive as firefighters responded to the call. The actual fire was in the 500 block of Marquette Drive.
KKTV
Pedestrian hit by car south of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was turning off of Las Vegas onto Tejon and hit a man in the crosswalk. Officers on scene told 11 News they were still looking for good witnesses to the crash and had not established who was at fault. At the time of this writing, no one has been cited.
Stolen vehicle suspect crashes into Pueblo cruiser
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a suspect in an aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft was arrested after they attempted to run from officers and crashed into a PPD cruiser. According to PPD, on Saturday, Jan. 28 at around 12:35 p.m. a PPD officer saw a black Kia Soul in the 1400 block of […]
Charges dropped against veteran who was hospitalized after arrest by Colorado Springs police officers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office dropped charges against a Black veteran who was hospitalized after an arrest by the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to the attorneys of 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson, he was pulled over by officers during a traffic stop on Oct. 9, 2022. Gadson was reportedly The post Charges dropped against veteran who was hospitalized after arrest by Colorado Springs police officers appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Parolee involved in standoff south of Colorado Springs has 8 felony convictions
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an hours-long standoff south of Colorado Springs on Monday, an armed robbery suspect is in custody. According to the Fountain Police Department, officers tracked someone suspected of robbing a Circle K to a detached garage in the 100 block of Fordham Street near Fontaine Boulevard and Grinell Boulevard. A standoff ensued before the suspect tried running and was eventually taken into custody. Police believe the suspect, 34-year-old Nathan Rowell, is tied to multiple burglaries in the area. Fountain Police add he has eight prior felony convictions and is a parolee.
Person found dead by firefighters in Pueblo home
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said the person who was killed in a fatal structure fire on Friday, Jan. 27 was found by firefighters while they attempted to put out the fire. According to PPD, on Friday, Jan. 27 around 5:30 a.m., police and firefighters with the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded […]
KKTV
Crash closes southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs near Circle, reopened just after 5 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash forced the closure of southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Just before 4 p.m. the highway was closed near Circle Drive. Just after 4 p.m. one lane was opened. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, one person was trapped in one vehicle for a period of time. That person was extricated and taken to the hospital, details on how severe their injuries are were not immediately available.
KKTV
WATCH: Standoff in Security-Widefield
WATCH: Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Updated: 6 hours ago. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. 1 killed in...
KRDO
Colorado Springs woman arrested after spitting on officers, grabbing their tasers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she reportedly swung at an officer and spit in his face. At 1:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of N. Chestnut St. on reports of a...
cpr.org
DA drops charges against man allegedly beaten by Colorado Springs police officers following traffic stop
The District Attorney in El Paso County has dropped all charges against Dalvin Gadson, a 29-year-old Black man who was allegedly beaten by Colorado Springs police officers during a traffic stop in October 2022. Gadson's lawyer said he was hospitalized with a brain injury, a black eye and other injuries...
Water on road in Pueblo creates unsafe conditions
WEDNESDAY 02/01/2023 8:25 a.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Water said the water is the result of a water main break at EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel late Tuesday night. Pueblo Water said the line is a private line owned by EVRAZ and Pueblo Water customers are not affected by the main break. WEDNESDAY 02/01/2023 6:48 a.m. […]
Wanted suspect arrested after running from traffic stop
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after they ran from a traffic stop in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 30. According to CSPD, at around 1:54 p.m., officers were told a wanted person was in a vehicle in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Police […]
KKTV
WANTED: Suspected purse thief sought in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help with identifying a person suspected of stealing a purse. The alleged crime was carried out recently in Pueblo. The police did not provide a location or date in their social media post, they are just hoping someone recognizes the person pictured at the top and bottom of this article. The suspect allegedly entered the victim’s car, took her purse and then used credit cards at multiple locations.
On the Lookout: cigarette-toting robber; PW counterfeiters; vehicle theft suspects
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A cigarette-toting serial robber is dodging investigators. Pueblo Police say the suspect has robbed multiple businesses in the past couple of weeks. Suspected Serial Robber (PPD) The man was caught on surveillance camera wearing black, horn-rimmed glasses, and wearing a black hoodie; another time, he was also wearing the identical black The post On the Lookout: cigarette-toting robber; PW counterfeiters; vehicle theft suspects appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
School bus crash reported in Falcon
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers are responding to a school bus crash near Falcon Tuesday morning. State Patrol tells 11 News initial reports are that the bus ran into a tree at Highway 24 and Rio Lane. Troopers are still en route as of 7:10 a.m. 11 News...
KKTV
No serious injuries after school bus slides on icy road in Falcon, side-swipes tree
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No significant injuries were reported after a school bus side-swiped a tree Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at Highway 24 and Rio Lane in the Falcon area just after 7 a.m. There was ice on the road, which 11 News is told caused the bus to slide off the asphalt and into the tree. There was no visible damage to the bus when 11 News reached the scene.
KKTV
“No records exist,’ says DA’s office as victims look for answers in alleged auto part theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Victims are reaching out to 11 News for answers after learning records no longer exist in their case. Court records, which now appeared to be sealed, accuse Shane Leonard of stealing over $100,000 worth of auto parts from several people. Our previous coverage can be found here.
KKTV
MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
Pueblo police, mayor respond to proposed legislation that would make all auto thefts a felony
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- State lawmakers are considering harsher punishment for auto thieves. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado ranked number one in the country for car theft. Pueblo is one of the communities hit hardest by car thieves. According to state leaders, this proposed bipartisan legislation would amend, delete and replace several The post Pueblo police, mayor respond to proposed legislation that would make all auto thefts a felony appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Fight at Colorado Springs bar overnight
WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger. The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Alissa remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by...
Comments / 0