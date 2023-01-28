Read full article on original website
Raymond ‘Skip’ Davenport, obituary
BELFAST — Raymond L. “Skip” Davenport, a resident of Belfast, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Skip was born in Ashland on July 20, 1935 to the late Raymond and Beryl (Sutherland) Davenport. He attended Ashland schools and graduated from Ashland Community High School in 1953.
penbaypilot.com
This Week In Lincolnville: Who do we want to be?
So Sleepy Hollow still has a land line. And we have the exclusive “789” exchange code. For anyone who has lived in Lincolnville since before the age of cell phones, you will know that this signifies us as residents of The Beach. Now I am sure Ma —...
penbaypilot.com
Satellite of West Bay Rotary Doing (a LOT of) Good
Food security, homelessness, heating and food-in-crisis-areas are just a sampling of the many good causes supported by Satellite of West Bay Rotary’s recent fundraising…. Coming up soon, the Satellite of West Bay Rotary Club is presenting Red Carpet Trivia on February 11, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Samoset in Rockport. Teams of up to six from across the community will compete for prizes and to raise money for World Central Kitchen. Teams thus far include those representing West Bay Rotary, Rockland Rotary, Belfast Rotary, Allen Insurance and Financial, Midcoast School of Technology and more. There will be pizza and cash bar.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
wabi.tv
Folks in Belfast jam at benefit concert
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It may be a gray, rainy day in Belfast. But, inside the American Legion Post #43, it’s quite the party!. On Sunday, friends, fans of music, and fellow musicians gathered to lend a hand, and a cord or two. Just a few days before Christmas,...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 23-26. Appleton. Thomas F. Neely and Lisa T. Neely to Joseph H. Brady and Robin S. Brady. Camden. Mary Turner Sullivan to Alexander M. Abud and Lauren Swegle. Scott C. Harve to Scott...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Fire spreads quickly through South Thomaston house
SOUTH THOMASTON (3:30 p.m.) — An automotive battery charger is being blamed for a fire on the Dublin Road in South Thomaston this morning, Monday, Jan 30. Based on an investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, a car’s battery had been plugged into the garage’s charger overnight.
penbaypilot.com
Just another Saturday on the Coast
Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
penbaypilot.com
Feb. 1 update: Midcoast adds 15 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Crews respond to fire in South Thomaston
SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that a fire occurred at a house on Dublin Road in South Thomaston. Regional news service Village Soup reports that there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the home is owned by Archie and Nancy Stalcup, according to assessment records.
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Newburgh identified
NEWBURGH, Maine — The pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle in Newburgh on Friday afternoon has been identified as Cameron Clewley, 27, of Newburgh. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss publicly identified Clewley in a release Monday. Moss said Maine State Police continue to...
Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru
Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
penbaypilot.com
Medomak’s Busline teams go 3-1 against Camden-Rockport
Busline League middle school basketball action continued Monday, Jan. 30 across the Midcoast. Below are the results reported to the sports department. Stats can be sent by email: sports@penbaypilot.com. 8th boys: Medomak 58, Camden-Rockport 40. Medomak maintained quarterly leads of 23-0, 35-8 and 52-20. Scoring for Medomak were Noah Taggert...
foxbangor.com
Man rescued from woods after injury
SKOWHEGAN-- A man found himself stranded in the woods for over an hour in the snow. The Skowhegan Fire Department received reports of an emergency at south gate parkway around 1 p.m. Assisting agencies include Fairfield, Norridgewock, and use of their utility vehicles to locate the injured male. "I would...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 13-18. Kote R. Aldus, 31, of Belfast, aggravated assault in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, five years in prison with all but nine months suspended and two years of probation; domestic violence assault in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, dismissed; creating a police standoff in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, nine months in jail; tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, dismissed; violating a protection from abuse order in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Waldo Feb. 18, nine months in jail; tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim in Waldo Feb. 18, dismissed; violating a protection from abuse order in Waldo Feb. 18, dismissed.
wabi.tv
Waterfront Concerts gives peek behind the curtain at booking shows
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another week, another announcement from Waterfront Concerts. On Monday we learned Lee Brice and Cole Swindell will be coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on May 28. It’s the seventh concert on the books for the Bangor venue this season, and plenty more are coming.
mainebiz.biz
Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment
After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
penbaypilot.com
Extreme cold in forecast pushes Camden toboggan races to Sunday, only – but they will go on
CAMDEN — At first, the winter was too warm and Hosmer Pond froze, melted, froze and melted again, making it too unsafe to even think about running toboggans over it. So, volunteers and staff the Camden Snow Bowl built a new toboggan chute for this weekend’s annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships, avoiding the pond altogether. Now, with dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, organizers are, in the words of Holly Anderson, going to “pivot once again” and move all of the races to Sunday, Feb. 5.
WMTW
90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced
The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
