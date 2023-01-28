Read full article on original website
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
Raymond ‘Skip’ Davenport, obituary
BELFAST — Raymond L. “Skip” Davenport, a resident of Belfast, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Skip was born in Ashland on July 20, 1935 to the late Raymond and Beryl (Sutherland) Davenport. He attended Ashland schools and graduated from Ashland Community High School in 1953.
Furry Friends at 4: Bruno
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
Satellite of West Bay Rotary Doing (a LOT of) Good
Food security, homelessness, heating and food-in-crisis-areas are just a sampling of the many good causes supported by Satellite of West Bay Rotary’s recent fundraising…. Coming up soon, the Satellite of West Bay Rotary Club is presenting Red Carpet Trivia on February 11, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Samoset in Rockport. Teams of up to six from across the community will compete for prizes and to raise money for World Central Kitchen. Teams thus far include those representing West Bay Rotary, Rockland Rotary, Belfast Rotary, Allen Insurance and Financial, Midcoast School of Technology and more. There will be pizza and cash bar.
Feb. 1 update: Midcoast adds 15 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru
Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
Farolyn Ann Young, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Farolyn Ann Young, 74, of Lincolnville, died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport, after a long illness. A complete obituary and a graveside service will be announced later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral...
Crews respond to fire in South Thomaston
SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that a fire occurred at a house on Dublin Road in South Thomaston. Regional news service Village Soup reports that there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the home is owned by Archie and Nancy Stalcup, according to assessment records.
Just another Saturday on the Coast
Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment
After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
Stop throwing tomatoes in the cemetery, Bath Parks & Recreations says
BATH, Maine — The Bath Parks & Recreation Department is asking members of the public to stop throwing tomatoes and onions in the Oak Grove Cemetery. The vegetables are reportedly being dumped in other areas of the city as well, the department said in a Facebook post on Friday.
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Newburgh identified
NEWBURGH, Maine — The pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle in Newburgh on Friday afternoon has been identified as Cameron Clewley, 27, of Newburgh. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss publicly identified Clewley in a release Monday. Moss said Maine State Police continue to...
Extreme cold in forecast pushes Camden toboggan races to Sunday, only – but they will go on
CAMDEN — At first, the winter was too warm and Hosmer Pond froze, melted, froze and melted again, making it too unsafe to even think about running toboggans over it. So, volunteers and staff the Camden Snow Bowl built a new toboggan chute for this weekend’s annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships, avoiding the pond altogether. Now, with dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, organizers are, in the words of Holly Anderson, going to “pivot once again” and move all of the races to Sunday, Feb. 5.
90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced
The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
Unique Glenburn House Sold, Will Soon Be a Dog Training Business
An experienced Bangor-area dog trainer will be opening a training facility soon after the owner purchased a unique property on Outer Broadway in Glenburn. You may recognize this house from an article I wrote in May when it was for sale. At the time, I said that it could be either an amazing house or a lucrative business location. Well, new owner Hallie Tyler is looking at the commercial side of the building and plans to open The Canine Coach Academy. I suggested, in the article, that it would be a great building for a daycare, but never imagined it as a facility for dogs. So I was thrilled when Lindsae Fish of the Young-Fish Team at NextHome Experience reached out and let us know about the sale and the awesome business that would be setting up shop in this beautiful building. She said that after 187 days on the market, the Glenburn property had found a new owner.
This Week In Lincolnville: Who do we want to be?
So Sleepy Hollow still has a land line. And we have the exclusive “789” exchange code. For anyone who has lived in Lincolnville since before the age of cell phones, you will know that this signifies us as residents of The Beach. Now I am sure Ma —...
More piles of food waste turn up at Bath cemetery
BATH, Maine — City leaders in Bath are trying to figure out who is dumping food waste across the city. The piles are popping up in several locations, including at the Oak Grove Cemetery. "It’s certainly very time-consuming for us and disrespectful to the cemetery," Bath's Director of Parks...
Man rescued from woods after injury
SKOWHEGAN-- A man found himself stranded in the woods for over an hour in the snow. The Skowhegan Fire Department received reports of an emergency at south gate parkway around 1 p.m. Assisting agencies include Fairfield, Norridgewock, and use of their utility vehicles to locate the injured male. "I would...
