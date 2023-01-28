ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler Has Hilarious Way of Saying “Hurry Up”

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 4 days ago

Toddlers like to do things on their own schedule. When they're hungry, they want to eat...right now! When they want a certain toy, they want it...right now! They might not be able to communicate the urgency of their needs, though.

Oftentimes, though, toddlers will find a way to hurry things along when they're feeling impatient, as this adorable video from @kristin_twomey shows. There's something this toddler wants, and that something is apple juice. She would like it right now!

That little "tap tap" is too funny. Come on, come on, hurry it up. Apple juice, apple juice! Toddlers don't like waiting for things very much. And you can't get mad at them for having zero patience. That's just toddler life.

Commenters totally understood what this little girl was trying to say.

"That's that CHOP CHOP"
"And, make it snappy!"
"Why are you still recording? Get up!"
"So cute. Two taps means pronto mom."
"They always find a way to let us know what they mean!"
"Grown men still do this when ordering a drink at the bar!"

It's a good point; adults use the same kind of nonverbal communication cues when they're trying to make a point about doing something in a hurry. So in a way, this isn't something people ever grow out of, they just learn how to be less rude about it. Well, hopefully. It's never as cute as when a toddler does it, though.

