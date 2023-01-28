Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Bakersfield, Los Banos - Dos Palos by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bakersfield; Los Banos - Dos Palos; South End San Joaquin Valley A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees. * WHERE...The western portion of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 06:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 04:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Marin Coastal Range; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures 33 to 36 degrees early this morning will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains and Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered and marginally sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
