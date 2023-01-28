Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 2 AM to 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the Highway 99 corridor and portions of Interstate 5, dense fog is likely to develop along Highways 41, 43, 46, 58 west of Bakersfield, 65, 152, 190 and 198.
Freeze Warning issued for Bakersfield, Los Banos - Dos Palos by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 06:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bakersfield; Los Banos - Dos Palos; South End San Joaquin Valley A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees. * WHERE...The western portion of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 2 AM to 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the Highway 99 corridor and portions of Interstate 5, dense fog is likely to develop along Highways 41, 43, 46, 58 west of Bakersfield, 65, 152, 190 and 198.
Frost Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 04:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Marin Coastal Range; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures 33 to 36 degrees early this morning will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains and Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered and marginally sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
