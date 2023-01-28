Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 2 AM to 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the Highway 99 corridor and portions of Interstate 5, dense fog is likely to develop along Highways 41, 43, 46, 58 west of Bakersfield, 65, 152, 190 and 198.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO