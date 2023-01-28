2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Two Tennessee sheriff's deputies who were at the scene of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis are under investigation in connection with the incident, officials said.

A frame grab taken from a video made available by the City of Memphis shows Tyre Nichols, 29, during a traffic stop by Memphis police on January 7. Two Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies are under investigation in the incident. Photo by City of Memphis/EPA-EFE

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said Friday the two deputies have been temporarily relieved of duty pending an "internal investigation" after newly released Memphis Police bodycam footage of the Jan. 7 traffic stop and beating of Nichols showed them appearing at the scene.

Nichols, 29, died three days later of injuries suffered during the assault, during which he was kicked in the head, struck repeatedly with batons and punched without apparent provocation, the video footage showed.

Five ex-Memphis police officers have been charged in Nichols' death.

Bonner, who is also a candidate for Memphis mayor, said in a Twitter post that the two unnamed deputies are being investigated in connection with the incident.

"Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols," he said.

"I have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of these deputies to determine what occurred and if any policies were violated. Both of these deputies have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of this administrative investigation."

The presence of the Shelby County deputies at the scene of Nichols' beating was not made public until Friday's release of the footage, The (Memphis) Commercial Appeal reported .

One of the videos shows a sheriff's vehicle arriving at the scene of the traffic stop after most of the ex-police officers involved in the fatal beating had run off in pursuit of the fleeing Nichols.

An unidentified deputy asks a remaining police officer, "Which way did he run?" and then appears to drive off to join the pursuit at a high rate of speed with blue flashing lights activated.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com