Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
tonyspicks.com
West Virginia Mountaineers vs TCU Horned Frogs 1/31/2023 Picks Predictions Previews
The West Virginia Mountaineers will go against the #15 TCU Horned Frogs in NCAAB action in Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, TX, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET. This year, West Virginia had a great start, winning 10 of their first 12 games. While the Mountaineers suffered defeats to Florida and Purdue during that stretch, they also triumphed over Pittsburgh and Buffalo.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Zach Arnett has 'stood out' amongst all new coaches on the recruiting trail, per ESPN analyst
Zach Arnett has been identified as one of the most impressive new coaches since the Early Signing Period. Arnett, who took over Mississippi State back in December following the death of Mike Leach, has significantly added to the Bulldogs’ program since taking over as head coach. On Tuesday, ESPN’s...
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision
Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State. In a statement Goede ...
fox4news.com
Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas for public intoxication
DALLAS - Two-time national championship winning quarterback for the University of Georgia, Stetson Bennett, was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas early Sunday morning. Police said he was arrested just after 6 a.m., after officers were called to the 1600 block of Tribeca Way for a man who was reportedly...
Georgia football star Stetson Bennett released after arrest (Video)
Former Georgia football star Stetson Bennett was arrested in Dallas over the weekend on a public intoxication charge, as first reported by WFAA. Now, a new video has surfaced of Bennett being released from the detention center in Dallas where he was held by police. You can see the video of his ...
Pete Golding pulls the trigger on offer to Tupelo linebacker Tristan Jernigan. He reacts inside.
Tristan Jernigan left the Manning Center Junior Day with a big smile on his face Sunday night. That's because Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding liked what he saw and.
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
KHOU
Ice storm rolls into Dallas, Texas
Ice and snow have covered Dallas. This storm is part of a larger weather system that has more than 40 million Americans under winter weather alerts.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas - Freezing rain has caused dangerous and icy conditions on many roads in North Texas. Here’s an overview of what drivers are dealing with throughout the area. Temperatures stayed below freezing all day Tuesday with more precipitation throughout the day, meaning anything that fell stuck to...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said railroad employees found the body on Monday, Jan. 30 shortly after noon. They found the body in a wooded area between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue, across...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
wcbi.com
Railroad workers find body in wooded area in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Railroad workers in Louisville found the body of a young man. Police Chief Sean Holdiness told WCBI the discovery was made about 12:30 on Monday afternoon in a wooded area between Railroad and South Church Avenues. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit...
fortworthreport.org
Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Lockdown expected to remain until at least Thursday.
It is not the stock show’s first rodeo, nor its first time dealing with winter weather. “When you have an event in January and February in Fort Worth, Texas, you’re going to occasionally encounter ice or snow. That’s just the fact of life.” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Communications Director Matt Brockman said. “We’ve been holding the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo now for 126 years. (The weather) today isn’t unlike a similar day we had actually the same week, probably the same day last year.”
kicks96news.com
Central Mississippi’s 75-mile long yard sale “Picking 35” set for April 1
“Picking 35” is coming back to Carthage and surrounding communities. Central Mississippi’s 75-mile yard sale is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Yard sales will be set up on Hwy 35 from Walnut Grove to Vaiden and all points in between. Applications...
kurv.com
Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather
The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Driver dies after going 'airborne' off icy Arlington overpass, witnesses say
ARLINGTON, Texas - The severe weather and dangerous driving conditions across North Texas is being blamed for the death of a man in Arlington Monday night. Arlington police were called to I-20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp to investigate a rollover crash. Witnesses told police a black 1997...
One person hurt in a fall from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth
One person is in the hospital after apparently falling from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth during some of Tuesday’s worst weather. A 911 caller reported the fall on east-bound 30 near Highway 287
wcbi.com
Old materials makes new sculpture in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss (WCBI) – West Point has a new sculpture and to some, it would be considered a hidden gem. The piece was found at an art show and brought back to the city. It took a few years for Main Street Committee members to decide how they were going to display the artwork.
DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets
Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
Comments / 0