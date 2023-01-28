ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

tonyspicks.com

West Virginia Mountaineers vs TCU Horned Frogs 1/31/2023 Picks Predictions Previews

The West Virginia Mountaineers will go against the #15 TCU Horned Frogs in NCAAB action in Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, TX, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET. This year, West Virginia had a great start, winning 10 of their first 12 games. While the Mountaineers suffered defeats to Florida and Purdue during that stretch, they also triumphed over Pittsburgh and Buffalo.
FORT WORTH, TX
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision

Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State.  In a statement Goede ...
ATHENS, GA
KHOU

Ice storm rolls into Dallas, Texas

Ice and snow have covered Dallas. This storm is part of a larger weather system that has more than 40 million Americans under winter weather alerts.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions

FORT WORTH, Texas - Freezing rain has caused dangerous and icy conditions on many roads in North Texas. Here’s an overview of what drivers are dealing with throughout the area. Temperatures stayed below freezing all day Tuesday with more precipitation throughout the day, meaning anything that fell stuck to...
DALLAS, TX
wtva.com

Body found Monday in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said railroad employees found the body on Monday, Jan. 30 shortly after noon. They found the body in a wooded area between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue, across...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Railroad workers find body in wooded area in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Railroad workers in Louisville found the body of a young man. Police Chief Sean Holdiness told WCBI the discovery was made about 12:30 on Monday afternoon in a wooded area between Railroad and South Church Avenues. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit...
LOUISVILLE, MS
fortworthreport.org

Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Lockdown expected to remain until at least Thursday.

It is not the stock show’s first rodeo, nor its first time dealing with winter weather. “When you have an event in January and February in Fort Worth, Texas, you’re going to occasionally encounter ice or snow. That’s just the fact of life.” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Communications Director Matt Brockman said. “We’ve been holding the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo now for 126 years. (The weather) today isn’t unlike a similar day we had actually the same week, probably the same day last year.”
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather

The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
KERRVILLE, TX
wcbi.com

Old materials makes new sculpture in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss (WCBI) – West Point has a new sculpture and to some, it would be considered a hidden gem. The piece was found at an art show and brought back to the city. It took a few years for Main Street Committee members to decide how they were going to display the artwork.
WEST POINT, MS
Local Profile

DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets

Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
DALLAS, TX

