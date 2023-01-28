ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

CBS Philly

Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts

COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania

PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christne Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man walking to his car in West Philadelphia was ambushed and shot by an individual who pulled up alongside him. The Philadelphia Police Department reported last Monday, at around 11:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim in the area of 1500 North 53rd Street in a blue Lincoln Navigator. The suspect stopped the Lincoln in the road, got out of the vehicle and walked over to shoot the man as he approached his car which was parked along the street here. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital The post Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Omar Tate Has Seen Enough of Your Butter Boards on TikTok

Esquire’s Chef of the Year for 2020 and the owner West Philly cafe Honeysuckle Provisions talks about viral food trends, fatherhood, and why you really shouldn’t buy a toaster. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. My full name is...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating the missing juvenile Andrionna Robinson. Andrionna was last seen at her residence, 28XX North Taney Street. Andrionna is a 13-year-sold, 5’4’’,170 lbs, medium build, with brown eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a Reebok patch on the left pocket, a red shirt, a black hooded jacket. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andionna Robinson is encouraged to contact NorthwestDetectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911. The post 13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher

Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
phl17.com

Bucks County Food Truck goes viral for over-the-top foods

If you’re looking for a lunch spot to try, there’s a Tiktok famous food truck you have to check out!. Lunchboxxx Food Truck in Bristol, PA just went viral on Tiktok with over 5 million likes, and 200,000 followers. With his famous saying, “Ayo Stigs!” What up Cuz!”,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
ALLENTOWN, PA

