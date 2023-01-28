Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
This Stunning Landmark Along The River Is Worth Visiting [Pennsylvania]Melissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
morethanthecurve.com
6ABC Action News reported on alleged poaching on Conshohocken horse farm
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts
COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
Carjackers were no match for brave Philly transit worker and his 15-ton bus
PHILADELPHIA — Route 5 SEPTA bus driver Chris DeShields interrupted what appeared to be a Fishtown carjacking last week on a late-night run by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robbers. He was driving north on Frankford Avenue about 10:40 p.m., carrying five...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in." Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man walking to his car in West Philadelphia was ambushed and shot by an individual who pulled up alongside him. The Philadelphia Police Department reported last Monday, at around 11:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim in the area of 1500 North 53rd Street in a blue Lincoln Navigator. The suspect stopped the Lincoln in the road, got out of the vehicle and walked over to shoot the man as he approached his car which was parked along the street here. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital The post Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Phillymag.com
Omar Tate Has Seen Enough of Your Butter Boards on TikTok
Esquire’s Chef of the Year for 2020 and the owner West Philly cafe Honeysuckle Provisions talks about viral food trends, fatherhood, and why you really shouldn’t buy a toaster. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. My full name is...
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating the missing juvenile Andrionna Robinson. Andrionna was last seen at her residence, 28XX North Taney Street. Andrionna is a 13-year-sold, 5’4’’,170 lbs, medium build, with brown eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a Reebok patch on the left pocket, a red shirt, a black hooded jacket. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andionna Robinson is encouraged to contact NorthwestDetectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911. The post 13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher
Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
phl17.com
Bucks County Food Truck goes viral for over-the-top foods
If you’re looking for a lunch spot to try, there’s a Tiktok famous food truck you have to check out!. Lunchboxxx Food Truck in Bristol, PA just went viral on Tiktok with over 5 million likes, and 200,000 followers. With his famous saying, “Ayo Stigs!” What up Cuz!”,...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, known as the City of Brotherly Love, is a great place for young professionals to start or advance their careers. The city offers a diverse range of neighborhoods, each with its own unique personality and charm.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
Man killed in fatal shooting in parking lot of Pa. store: report
A man who was shot to death outside a store in Philadelphia over the weekend has been identified, according to a report from NBC10. The shooting happened on Saturday morning when police responded to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue for a report of a person with a gun.
Massive Search Launched For Allentown Dad Missing Since Christmas
An Allentown dad of two hasn't been seen since just after Christmas, and loved ones are asking the community to aid in their search.Adam Zimpfer, 40, was last seen on Dec. 27, his friends and family say. He's described as being between about 6 feet tall, and weighing about 180 pounds with brown eye…
fox29.com
Police: Driver of speeding Tesla in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run in custody
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect is in custody after police said a pedestrian was killed by a speeding Tesla Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1700 block of Hunting Park Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run crash. Chief...
Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day
ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey. This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day. PrimoHoagies, located at 57...
