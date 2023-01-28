Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
tonyspicks.com
Providence Friars vs Xavier Musketeers 2/1/2023 Picks Predictions Previews
The College Men’s Basketball schedule will feature the collision between the 17th-ranked Providence friars and the 16th-ranked Xavier Musketeers in a Big East Conference battle at Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday, February 1. Providence improved to 17-5 overall and 9-2 in conference play following a 70-65 road...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: New staffers, former Blackshirt in the house, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers added a few more staffers this weekend as Matt Rhule has continued to reshape the Nebraska football program. More than perhaps any other coach that’s arrived in Lincoln since Bob Devaney, the former Baylor, Temple, and Carolina Panthers head coach, has been reshaping the program both on and off the field.
Nebraska Football recruiting: Deion Sanders obviously aiming to forge a Nebraska pipeline
One of the things that Matt Rhule has tasked his staff with when it comes to Nebraska football recruiting is trying as hard as possible to lock down the state’s borders. More than ever before, Power 5 schools are coming calling for talent from all over the state and that’s making the job of Husker coaches that much more difficult.
2 Omaha officers wounded, suspect killed in shootout
OMAHA, Neb. (AP)— Two Nebraska police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout during an attempted burglary, police said. The Omaha World-Herald reported Omaha Police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer said the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage business around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
Six southwest Iowa communities awarded grants for Water Quality Projects
(Area) Six southwest Iowa communities were awarded grants to advance water quality projects. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Crescent was awarded $500,000 for Wastewater Treatment Project. The total project cost is $4,018,000. Farragut was awarded $478,480 for Wastewater Treatment Project....
UPDATE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named
The Omaha Police Department has named the officers injured in a Monday night exchange of fire at a Dino's Storage facility in midtown Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha staff member reportedly injured during student disturbance
OMAHA, Neb. -- A staff member was reportedly injured while trying to separate two Omaha students that were having a disturbance. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched a school in the 3000 block of Spaulding St. around 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a reported disturbance turned cutting. Officers...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
Man says he was ‘not himself’ when he threatened Islamic center
LINCOLN — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, man has been ordered to be placed at a mental health treatment center as part of his sentence for threatening to shoot members of the Islamic Center of Omaha with an AK-47. Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon also sentenced the man to time served in detention (about 30 months) while awaiting sentencing.
KETV.com
Harrison County Sheriff's Office confirms missing Iowa man has been found safe
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office confirms Duane Splittgerber, 84, who was reported missing has been found. Officials confirmed the news after the daughter of Splittgerber posted it to social media. In a Facebook post, his daughter Karen Huston said, "Great news! My dad has been...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. On Wednesday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Jayme Illene Rowe of Council Bluffs on a warrant for probation violation. Authorities set her bond at $15,000. Mills County Deputies arrested 43-year-old Marc Dale Farrell of Pacific Junction on...
kmaland.com
Lawyers cite failure to comply with local, state regulations in Fremont County wind lawsuit
(Sidney) -- Lawyers for the citizen's group suing Fremont County over wind regulations say county officials failed to comply with local and state requirements. A local citizen's group has filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court against Fremont County, including a nearly 60-page petition outlining over 20 separate allegations. The case comes on the heels of the county board of supervisors approving road use and decommissioning agreements for Invenergy's proposed "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm straddling the Page-Fremont County line on December 28. Co-counsel Shawn Shearer tells KMA News that signing the agreements prompted a quicker filing in the county, mainly due to the petitioners believing the deals do not follow the guidelines outlined in the county ordinance governing wind turbines.
UPDATED: Atlantic Fire Department at the Scene of House Fire
(Atlantic) Fire Fighters continue to battle a house fire at 901 Birch Street. Firemen were called to the scene just before 10:00 a.m. on Monday. C.J. Adams owns the home. Adams tells KSOM/KS95 News three adults and one child were in the home and smelled smoke. Adams says firefighters continue...
Comments / 0