Cincinnati, OH

tonyspicks.com

Providence Friars vs Xavier Musketeers 2/1/2023 Picks Predictions Previews

The College Men’s Basketball schedule will feature the collision between the 17th-ranked Providence friars and the 16th-ranked Xavier Musketeers in a Big East Conference battle at Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday, February 1. Providence improved to 17-5 overall and 9-2 in conference play following a 70-65 road...
CINCINNATI, OH
North Platte Post

2 Omaha officers wounded, suspect killed in shootout

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)— Two Nebraska police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout during an attempted burglary, police said. The Omaha World-Herald reported Omaha Police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer said the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage business around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha staff member reportedly injured during student disturbance

OMAHA, Neb. -- A staff member was reportedly injured while trying to separate two Omaha students that were having a disturbance. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched a school in the 3000 block of Spaulding St. around 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a reported disturbance turned cutting. Officers...
OMAHA, NE
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. On Wednesday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Jayme Illene Rowe of Council Bluffs on a warrant for probation violation. Authorities set her bond at $15,000. Mills County Deputies arrested 43-year-old Marc Dale Farrell of Pacific Junction on...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Lawyers cite failure to comply with local, state regulations in Fremont County wind lawsuit

(Sidney) -- Lawyers for the citizen's group suing Fremont County over wind regulations say county officials failed to comply with local and state requirements. A local citizen's group has filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court against Fremont County, including a nearly 60-page petition outlining over 20 separate allegations. The case comes on the heels of the county board of supervisors approving road use and decommissioning agreements for Invenergy's proposed "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm straddling the Page-Fremont County line on December 28. Co-counsel Shawn Shearer tells KMA News that signing the agreements prompted a quicker filing in the county, mainly due to the petitioners believing the deals do not follow the guidelines outlined in the county ordinance governing wind turbines.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA

