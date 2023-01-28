Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
Railroad workers find body in wooded area in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Railroad workers in Louisville found the body of a young man. Police Chief Sean Holdiness told WCBI the discovery was made about 12:30 on Monday afternoon in a wooded area between Railroad and South Church Avenues. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit...
wcbi.com
Plans have been made to repair historic bridge at Riverwalk in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The “Old River Bridge” at the Riverwalk in Columbus is now planned to be repaired in the near future. The bridge was severely damaged by a runaway barge in 2020. City Attorney Jeff Turnage has been working hard over the years to get...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County tackles economic development with team sport mentality
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business expansion in Calhoun County is another example of a public-private partnership that is producing jobs for local residents. Albany Industries opened its Calhoun City plant in early January, and business has been brisk. The stationary furniture maker already had plants in New...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County Supervisors approve list of roads to repave this year
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It may be the end of January, but Lowndes County Supervisors are paving the way for Summer. Supervisors approved a list of about 20 roads that will be repaved as part of this year’s paving plan. Identifying the roads is the first step...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Business Journal Names Visit Columbus CEO “Top CEO” Honor
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Visit Columbus CEO Nancy Carpenter was recognized yesterday by the Mississippi Business Journal for her outstanding leadership, sharp business acumen, and dedicated service to Lowndes County. Since January 2011, Carpenter has served in the role of CEO and Executive Director of the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau.
wcbi.com
Monroe County graduation rates outpace state average
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The class of 2022 had a record-high graduation rate in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Department of Education, 88.9% of students received their diplomas. In Monroe County, graduation rates outpaced the state average. With a collective 90.5% graduation rate, county schools Hamilton, Hatley, and...
wcbi.com
Portion of Hwy 45 in Lowndes County will honor WWII veteran
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stretch of highway in Lowndes County will honor the memory of one of World War II’s “Band of Brothers”. Today, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to support naming a stretch of Highway 45 in northern Lowndes County in memory of Bradford Freeman.
wcbi.com
Tupelo police ask for help locating burglary suspect
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for your help in catching a burglary suspect. Surveillance video caught images of a suspect or suspects involved in a number of commercial burglaries around the Barnes Crossing and Crosstown areas of Tupelo. These crimes were committed on Saturday,...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police Chief talks about ways to guide his officers, family
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Law Enforcement are now commenting on the Tyre Nichols incident in Memphis Tennessee. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said that tragedy has started a conversation about how his officers should interact with the public. The death of Tyre Nichols after a violent encounter...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County residents, leaders attend Coffee with the Sheriff
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County residents and community leaders got a chance to sit down and talk with the Sheriff over a morning cup of coffee. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins hosted a Coffee with the Sheriff event to get community input about issues and problem areas in the county.
wcbi.com
Waggoner Engineering gets partially fired from city contract
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council partially fired its ARPA engineering firm and overrode Mayor Keith Gaskin’s veto. A lack of communication seemed to create confusion. Those were all questions asked by city leaders today. Now, Waggoner Engineering is completing some work but will not be...
wcbi.com
Trooper faces charges for shooting, killing dog in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper under investigation for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog faces animal cruelty charges. We told you on Sunrise that Trooper Raphael McClain is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators said McClain is charged...
wcbi.com
West Point museum kicks of Black History Month with art exhibit
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point’s Black Prairie Blues Museum is kicking off Black History Month with an art exhibit Wednesday. The event will display local artist and teacher Sabrina Campbell’s work. Campbell has over 20 portraits displaying people throughout Black History. Director Deborah Mansfield said...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for person possibly involved in credit card fraud case
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Check your credit card statement. And, if you know this person, call the Tupelo Police Department. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your help in identifying a person they believe is involved in a credit card fraud case. It happened...
wcbi.com
4 people face trouble in connection to witness bribery scheme
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A scheme hatched behind bars landed the victim of a shooting and the man charged in the gunfire with a longer rap sheet. Billy Bowen and Emily Morgan were both charged with tampering with a witness. Tracy Mills was charged with receiving a bribe.
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County murder trial begins jury selection
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County murder trial begins today with jury selection. Johnny Harris was indicted for murder in 2020. He’s accused of killing Elbert Vaughn. The incident happened on Montgomery Street in June 2020 and Vaughn died about two months later. The trail could...
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council fires employees accused of stealing city gas
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three Columbus employees accused of pilfering gasoline from the city were fired. Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, Kendrick Walker, and Demarcus Smith were all arrested in the investigation. Roby and Walker are charged with felony embezzlement. Smith faces a misdemeanor embezzlement charge. Williams is facing...
wcbi.com
STEP program could cover child care expenses for parents in college
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. ( WCBI ) – Choosing to go to college is always a big decision. When you’re a busy parent, making that choice can be even more difficult. EMCC’s Communiversity has a program that can make that decision easier. The career STEP program covers certain...
Comments / 0