Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

Railroad workers find body in wooded area in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Railroad workers in Louisville found the body of a young man. Police Chief Sean Holdiness told WCBI the discovery was made about 12:30 on Monday afternoon in a wooded area between Railroad and South Church Avenues. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County tackles economic development with team sport mentality

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business expansion in Calhoun County is another example of a public-private partnership that is producing jobs for local residents. Albany Industries opened its Calhoun City plant in early January, and business has been brisk. The stationary furniture maker already had plants in New...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County Supervisors approve list of roads to repave this year

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It may be the end of January, but Lowndes County Supervisors are paving the way for Summer. Supervisors approved a list of about 20 roads that will be repaved as part of this year’s paving plan. Identifying the roads is the first step...
wcbi.com

Mississippi Business Journal Names Visit Columbus CEO “Top CEO” Honor

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Visit Columbus CEO Nancy Carpenter was recognized yesterday by the Mississippi Business Journal for her outstanding leadership, sharp business acumen, and dedicated service to Lowndes County. Since January 2011, Carpenter has served in the role of CEO and Executive Director of the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Monroe County graduation rates outpace state average

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The class of 2022 had a record-high graduation rate in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Department of Education, 88.9% of students received their diplomas. In Monroe County, graduation rates outpaced the state average. With a collective 90.5% graduation rate, county schools Hamilton, Hatley, and...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Portion of Hwy 45 in Lowndes County will honor WWII veteran

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stretch of highway in Lowndes County will honor the memory of one of World War II’s “Band of Brothers”. Today, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to support naming a stretch of Highway 45 in northern Lowndes County in memory of Bradford Freeman.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police ask for help locating burglary suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for your help in catching a burglary suspect. Surveillance video caught images of a suspect or suspects involved in a number of commercial burglaries around the Barnes Crossing and Crosstown areas of Tupelo. These crimes were committed on Saturday,...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Police Chief talks about ways to guide his officers, family

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Law Enforcement are now commenting on the Tyre Nichols incident in Memphis Tennessee. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said that tragedy has started a conversation about how his officers should interact with the public. The death of Tyre Nichols after a violent encounter...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Waggoner Engineering gets partially fired from city contract

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council partially fired its ARPA engineering firm and overrode Mayor Keith Gaskin’s veto. A lack of communication seemed to create confusion. Those were all questions asked by city leaders today. Now, Waggoner Engineering is completing some work but will not be...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Trooper faces charges for shooting, killing dog in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper under investigation for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog faces animal cruelty charges. We told you on Sunrise that Trooper Raphael McClain is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators said McClain is charged...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

West Point museum kicks of Black History Month with art exhibit

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point’s Black Prairie Blues Museum is kicking off Black History Month with an art exhibit Wednesday. The event will display local artist and teacher Sabrina Campbell’s work. Campbell has over 20 portraits displaying people throughout Black History. Director Deborah Mansfield said...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Oktibbeha County murder trial begins jury selection

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County murder trial begins today with jury selection. Johnny Harris was indicted for murder in 2020. He’s accused of killing Elbert Vaughn. The incident happened on Montgomery Street in June 2020 and Vaughn died about two months later. The trail could...
wcbi.com

Columbus City Council fires employees accused of stealing city gas

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three Columbus employees accused of pilfering gasoline from the city were fired. Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, Kendrick Walker, and Demarcus Smith were all arrested in the investigation. Roby and Walker are charged with felony embezzlement. Smith faces a misdemeanor embezzlement charge. Williams is facing...
COLUMBUS, MS

