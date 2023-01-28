ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

Phillipsburg girls basketball preps for Easton challenge with H/W/S win over Delaware Valley

The Phillipsburg girls basketball team has quite the challenge on Wednesday night with a rivalry matchup at undefeated Easton. The Stateliners prepared for it with a balanced performance in a 49-33 home win over Delaware Valley on Tuesday night in an Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex second-round game. Fourth-seeded Phillipsburg opened up an 18-point...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Four area teams earn top seeds for NJSIAA wrestling sectionals

Four lehighvalleylive regional teams earned No. 1 seeds in their section in the NJSIAA wrestling team tournament that begins Monday. Phillipsburg, Delaware Valley, North Hunterdon and Warren Hills all will be top seeds – the Stateliners in North 2 Group 5, the Lions in North 2 Group 4, the Blue Streaks in North 2 Group 3 and the Terriers in Central Group 1.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Phillipsburg hosts Delaware Valley: 2nd round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls basketball tournament

Phillipsburg hosts Delaware Valley: 2nd round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls basketball tournament. Phillipsburg's Nilaja Wiltshire (43) drives to the basket for two points against Delaware Valley during the 2nd round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls basketball tournament on Jan. 31, 2023.Get Photo. 2 / 26. Phillipsburg hosts Delaware Valley: 2nd round...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL basketball scoring record

PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvania basketball has a new all-time scoring champion. Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini moved into the top spot on the WPIAL boys' basketball list during a game against Neighborhood Academy on Tuesday evening. Cugini eclipsed the total of 2,838 career points scored by Tom Pipkins at...
GIBSONIA, PA
Freedom High School student awarded full scholarship to Princeton: ‘The disbelief hasn’t worn off’

He’s near the top of his class at Freedom High School in Bethlehem. Next, he’s going to Princeton — on a full scholarship. Family, faculty, staff and other dignitaries congratulated Jerry Rivera on Tuesday for the award that will allow him not only to be the first in his family to go to college, but to attend the prestigious Ivy League university. His mother, Gladys, beamed proudly alongside Jerry and his brother Victor.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Super Bowl 2023: Where will the Eagles practice leading up to their massive game vs. Chiefs?

The Eagles are about to spend a week preparing for Super Bowl LVII, heading west to Arizona to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Having to pack up their equipment and everything necessary to operate the team and make sure they were ready for the game, the Eagles needed a location to work. The location the team will occupy will be where another NFC team practices.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Brief single-lane restriction planned this week at Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge

There’ll be a one-lane travel restriction in each direction starting this week at the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge as part of its ongoing rehabilitation project. The bridge will have the restrictions in place between 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. A left turn lane is expected to remain available at the Easton side of the bridge during the lane closure period.
EASTON, PA
