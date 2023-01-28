Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl VictoryBethany LathamMcadoo, PA
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Related
Phillipsburg girls basketball preps for Easton challenge with H/W/S win over Delaware Valley
The Phillipsburg girls basketball team has quite the challenge on Wednesday night with a rivalry matchup at undefeated Easton. The Stateliners prepared for it with a balanced performance in a 49-33 home win over Delaware Valley on Tuesday night in an Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex second-round game. Fourth-seeded Phillipsburg opened up an 18-point...
Pen Argyl wrestling starts strong to earn another Slate Belt rivalry win
The Pen Argyl wrestling team may have won their rivalry match against Bangor 45-26 last winter, but junior Aiden Knorr couldn’t enjoy the moment as much as some of his teammates after he lost to Jace Labar 11-0. Wrestling against LaBar once again in this year’s edition of the...
Four area teams earn top seeds for NJSIAA wrestling sectionals
Four lehighvalleylive regional teams earned No. 1 seeds in their section in the NJSIAA wrestling team tournament that begins Monday. Phillipsburg, Delaware Valley, North Hunterdon and Warren Hills all will be top seeds – the Stateliners in North 2 Group 5, the Lions in North 2 Group 4, the Blue Streaks in North 2 Group 3 and the Terriers in Central Group 1.
Nazareth boys basketball outlasts Wilson in OT at Wells Fargo Center
The Nazareth and Wilson boys basketball teams maximized their court time at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday. The Blue Eagles and Warriors battled in an overtime contest that included 12 ties and 11 lead changes. Nazareth finally prevailed 67-62 in an independent matchup at the home of the Philadelphia...
LehighValleyLive.com
Phillipsburg hosts Delaware Valley: 2nd round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls basketball tournament
Phillipsburg hosts Delaware Valley: 2nd round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls basketball tournament. Phillipsburg's Nilaja Wiltshire (43) drives to the basket for two points against Delaware Valley during the 2nd round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls basketball tournament on Jan. 31, 2023.Get Photo. 2 / 26. Phillipsburg hosts Delaware Valley: 2nd round...
wtae.com
Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL basketball scoring record
PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvania basketball has a new all-time scoring champion. Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini moved into the top spot on the WPIAL boys' basketball list during a game against Neighborhood Academy on Tuesday evening. Cugini eclipsed the total of 2,838 career points scored by Tom Pipkins at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school sports notebook: Ex-Hempfield, Jeannette football assistant heads to Central Catholic
Former Jeannette and Hempfield football assistant Ryan Reitz will be with a new team next season. Reitz has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Central Catholic under new head coach Ryan Lehmeier. “When Ryan asked, it was just too hard to pass up an opportunity like this,” Reitz said.
wtae.com
Former Allderdice basketball and football standout Dajuan Dugger dead at 24
Former Alderdice High School basketball and football standout Dajuan Dugger has died. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Dugger was found at his Pittsburgh home Monday morning. A cause of death has not been determined. It's not known if any foul play is suspected at this time. The Mount...
Freedom High School student awarded full scholarship to Princeton: ‘The disbelief hasn’t worn off’
He’s near the top of his class at Freedom High School in Bethlehem. Next, he’s going to Princeton — on a full scholarship. Family, faculty, staff and other dignitaries congratulated Jerry Rivera on Tuesday for the award that will allow him not only to be the first in his family to go to college, but to attend the prestigious Ivy League university. His mother, Gladys, beamed proudly alongside Jerry and his brother Victor.
Pocono flag football team wins championship in Florida
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It was the final play of the 16U International Flag Football Championship game in Orlando. With 20 seconds left in the game, wide receiver Jordan Wilcox pulled the final flag to solidify the win for Pocono Cobra Force of Monroe County. "This was the most confident...
nittanysportsnow.com
Laurel Highlands CB Antwan Black Jr. ‘Shocked’ By Penn State Offer
The Laurel Highlands football program has had a lot of success and have won a lot of games over the last few years. 4-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who signed with West Virginia in December, was a big reason for that but he wasn’t the only talented player on the Mustangs team.
11 Lehigh Valley students named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar candidates
Eleven high school students from the Lehigh Valley are among 198 in Pennsylvania named as candidates for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, the state Department of Education has announced. The program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor distinguished graduating high school seniors each year, the Department of...
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bethlehem to be closed and sold, diocese says
St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Bethlehem will be closed and sold, according to a news release. Structural issues and deteriorating exterior stone on the church at 417 E. Fifth St. are causing a financial hardship, according to the release from the Diocese of Allentown.
Super Bowl 2023: Where will the Eagles practice leading up to their massive game vs. Chiefs?
The Eagles are about to spend a week preparing for Super Bowl LVII, heading west to Arizona to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Having to pack up their equipment and everything necessary to operate the team and make sure they were ready for the game, the Eagles needed a location to work. The location the team will occupy will be where another NFC team practices.
Instagram picture of teen flashing a gun in Bethlehem high school leads to arrest
A Bethlehem teen has been arrested after posting a photo on Instagram flashing what appeared to be a gun while at a Bethlehem area high school basketball game, authorities said. The “gun” at the Freedom High School game turned out to be a pellet/BB gun that “gives every appearance of...
Super Bowl 2023: These 9 Eagles will be must-see TV during wacky Opening Night
The Eagles have begun game-planning for their Super Bowl LVII matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., against the Kansas City Chiefs, looking to win their second championship in the last five seasons. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff have decided on the right mix of rest...
Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon is done riding the head coaching carousel
Jonathan Gannon needs to pack his bag. For Arizona. Not Houston. Or Denver. The Broncos have decided to hire Sean Payton as their new head coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Texans are going with former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new...
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Brief single-lane restriction planned this week at Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge
There’ll be a one-lane travel restriction in each direction starting this week at the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge as part of its ongoing rehabilitation project. The bridge will have the restrictions in place between 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. A left turn lane is expected to remain available at the Easton side of the bridge during the lane closure period.
‘I killed Ricky Hunter. He had it coming.’ Easton homicide trial is underway.
Jahrod Kearney came home with blood stains on his shirt and shoes, according to the woman with whom he shared a home. She will testify that Kearney said that night, “I killed Ricky Hunter. He had it coming,” according to Northampton County Chief Deputy District Attorney William Blake.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0