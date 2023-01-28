He’s near the top of his class at Freedom High School in Bethlehem. Next, he’s going to Princeton — on a full scholarship. Family, faculty, staff and other dignitaries congratulated Jerry Rivera on Tuesday for the award that will allow him not only to be the first in his family to go to college, but to attend the prestigious Ivy League university. His mother, Gladys, beamed proudly alongside Jerry and his brother Victor.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO