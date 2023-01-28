Read full article on original website
15-Year-Old Isabeau Levito Wins U.S. Women's Figure Skating Championships
The New Jersey native beat out 2018 Olympic figure skating team bronze medalist Bradie Tennell for the gold medal by about 10 points There's a new figure skater to watch out for: Isabeau Levito. The 15-year-old dazzled with a near-flawless freeskate, surpassing 2018 Olympic figure skating team bronze medalist Bradie Tennell, 24, to secure her first national title during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships held in San Jose, Calif., per NBC Sports. Levito led the pack of competitors from the start, according to the outlet. She narrowly beat out...
BBC
Mikaela Shiffrin moves within one win of World Cup record
Mikaela Shiffrin is one victory from equalling the all-time World Cup wins record after topping the women's slalom podium in the Czech Republic. The 27-year-old American set a time of one minute 33.85 seconds over her two runs in Spindleruv Mlyn to claim the 85th World Cup win of her career.
Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic to move within one of Ingemar Stenmark on all-time list
Mikaela Shiffrin moved within one win of tying the great Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark for the most Alpine ski World Cup victories on Saturday morning. The 27-year-old Edwards star was victorious in the slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic to claim her 85th-career World Cup victory. It was the 11th win of the season for Shiffrin, who won 12 races in 2017-18 and a record 17 in 2018-19.
Starr Andrews Shines at U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Claims Medal
San Jose, CA. Starr Andrews, a young and talented figure skater from the United States, recently made headlines by claiming a medal at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The competition, held annually, is one of the most prestigious events in the world of figure skating and attracts top skaters from across the nation.
NBC Sports
Isabeau Levito, Bradie Tennell, Amber Glenn named to U.S. team for World Championships
South Korean Gaon Choi broke Chloe Kim‘s record as the youngest X Games snowboard halfpipe champion, winning at age 14 on Saturday in Aspen, Colorado. Choi, the world junior champion, landed three 900s in her third of four runs to overtake two-time U.S. Olympian Maddie Mastro. In a format...
gripped.com
World Champion Skier Dies in Avalanche
South Lake Tahoe pro skier Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche in Japan. An Austrian skier who’s name has not been reported also died in the avalanche, according to the Mountain Gazette. The avalanche had a crown of two metres. Smaine, 31, was on a trip with several...
Alpine skiing-Odermatt beats rival Kilde in Cortina
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Marco Odermatt took his third super-G win of the season on Saturday when he was fastest down the slopes of Cortina D'Ampezzo in Italy, beating Norwegian rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by a little more than a third of a second.
Alpine skiing-Duerr keeps Shiffrin waiting for record-equalling win
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany's Lena Duerr won a women's World Cup slalom in the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn on Sunday to thwart Mikaela Shiffrin's bid to equal Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's record 86 victories.
NBC Sports
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, beach volleyball’s new sensation, win World Tour Finals
In just a few months since reuniting, Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes have become not just the best women’s beach volleyball team in the U.S., but also, arguably, the world. Cheng and Hughes, former partners who got back together for a 2024 Olympic run, won the World Tour Finals for the biggest title for a U.S. pair since April Ross and Alix Klineman took gold in Tokyo.
Former halfpipe world champion Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche at age of 31
Kyle Smaine, a former halfpipe world champion skier, died in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, his family have confirmed. The 31-year-old, who won the halfpipe world title in 2015, had travelled to Japan from his home in Lake Tahoe, California, on a work trip where, according to an Instagram post, he was looking forward to the “unbelievable snow quality”.
Olympic movement mourns Phil Coles, champion canoeist and Australian IOC member
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has led tributes to former Australian IOC member and three-time Olympic canoeist Phil Coles who died on Saturday. He was 91. Coles represented Australia as a canoeist at the 1960, 1964 and 1968 Olympics before turning to sports administration. He served as an IOC...
kalkinemedia.com
Switzerland Bob World Championships
How are Australian insurance and mining companies performing on Monday?. Why are the Bored Ape founder and Dookey Dash game in the news?. STORY 2: First placed Johannes Lochner, left, and Georg Fleischhauer of Germany react on the podium after the Men's 2-Bob IBSF World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (Mayk Wendt/Keystone via AP)
msn.com
Scotty James wins fifth X Games snowboard halfpipe title
Scotty James doesn’t have Olympic gold, but he remains king of the X Games halfpipe. James, the Australian snowboarder who took bronze and silver at the last two Olympics, earned his fifth Aspen gold, repeating as champ of the biggest annual contest under falling snow in the Colorado Rockies. Only the retired Shaun White has more X Games men’s snowboard halfpipe titles with eight.
CW Live: Nairo Quintana to ride Colombian National Championships; State goes carbon; Tom Pidcock's 2023 road programme; British Cycling announce squad for upcoming UEC European Track Championships; Are Giant about to launch the 2023 Revolt X gravel bike?
All the need to know news in cycling this Monday
BBC
GB's Lewis Gibson & Lilah Fear win ice dance silver at European Figure Skating Championships
Great Britain's Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear won a silver medal in the ice dance at the European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland. It is Britain's first European medal in figure skating since Penny Coomes and Nicholas Buckland took bronze in 2014. Gibson and Fear were second heading into...
The 2023 European and U.S. National Figure Skating Championships Come to a Thrilling End
The European Figure Skating Championships concluded on Saturday with the free dance and the women’s free skate. Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, the reigning world silver medalist, hoped to move up to gold here but was disappointed to settle for second place. Anastasiia Gubanova became the first Georgian skater to win gold at Europeans; Kimmy Repond of Switzerland remained in third place. In ice dance, Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri won gold, with crowd-pleasers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of the U.K., skating to Lady Gaga, in second place; Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis, on home ice in Finland, won bronze.
World-Track and Field (blog)
Abby Steiner vs Shamier Little over 400m at Razorback Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —- Star sprinter Abby Steiner and long sprint hurdler Shamier Little will battle in the same heat of the women’s 400m on Day Two at the 2023 Razorback Invitational here in Fayetteville, AR, on Saturday. Watch live streaming coverega of Day Here. Both athletes enter this...
